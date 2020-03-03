Backtesting A Simple Trading Strategy For MLP/Midstream CEFs

Discounts tend to narrow, so discounted CEFs tend to overperform. The strategy was successful in delivering improved shareholder performance and alpha.

I backtest the performance of said strategy for some First Trust MLP/Midstream CEFs; results were very positive.

Investing in heavily discounted CEFs is a common, and usually profitable, investment strategy, as discounts generally boost yields and returns alike. Short-term trading discounted CEFs, buying those with large discounts and selling those with premiums, is somewhat less common, but can be even more profitable if discount differentials narrow, as they usually do. Stanford Chemist sometimes engages in short-term trading of discounted CEFs, so I thought that analyzing the past effectiveness of this strategy for a particular industry might be of interest to readers and investors.

In this article, I'll backtest a strategy of exclusively investing in the cheapest First Trust MLP/midstream energy CEF, the best performers in the industry, every month. I've purposely excluded all other industry funds, as these all tend to significantly underperform. Said strategy significantly overperforms the industry average, and the performance of each individual First Trust fund, as heavily discounted funds have tended to perform better than average in the past.

If investors wish to follow this strategy, they should be looking to invest in FPL, as the fund currently offers the greatest discount in its family and should overperform in the coming months. This fund is, not coincidentally, included in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio.

Industry and Fund Selection and Analysis

For this little exercise, I've decided to focus on MLP/midstream CEFs, as this is an industry that I know quite well, and one in which I've been relatively successful at selecting appropriate well-performing funds.

I've also decided to focus on the four First Trust midstream energy funds, FEN, FIF, FPL, and FEI, as these four funds focus on high-quality low-risk holdings, and have delivered outstanding performance in the past. Discounts and short-term trading strategies are good, but I see no reason to sacrifice quality and performance to pursue these.

These four funds have broadly similar investment strategies, holdings, and investment track-records, although FIF holds significantly more utilities than the rest. As the funds are very similar, I expect the strategy to work, as discount rates are bound to be the main differentiator amongst them.

To have some real data backing up the above point, I decided to calculate a correlation matrix for the NAV performance of these funds, plus AMLP as a control.

As can be seen above, FEN, FPL, and FEI have correlations of 1.00 between one another, meaning that their NAV performance is basically the same. I think you can make a very strong argument that these funds are functionally identical and that discounts rates are the only significant difference between them. As such, investing in the cheapest of these three should lead to outsized shareholder returns.

FIF is strongly correlated with these other funds as well, but moderately less, due to the fund's aforementioned utilities holdings. Discounts would be a key differentiator, but not the only one. As such, investing in the cheapest of these four funds should also lead to outsized shareholder returns, but less so.

These four funds are only moderately correlated with AMLP, as they focus on higher-quality holdings and tend to perform significantly better during periods of industry stress or bearish sentiment. Performance, and correlations, are higher during bull markets.

Taking into consideration the above, I decided to calculate results including and excluding FIF, as the fund seems to behave somewhat differently compared to its peers.

Strategy Explanation

I'll be backtesting a very simple strategy: buy the most discounted fund at the end of each month, sell the rest. A stronger, more in-depth strategy might consider Z-scores, trade more or less frequently, and consider the magnitude of the discounts before making a final investing decision, but my strategy seemed simple enough to test, and yielded reasonably good results to boot.

Let's take a look at the results.

Results - Including FIF

Results of investing in the cheapest of these four funds every month are as follows:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

Investing in the cheapest fund delivered stronger results than investing in any one of the four funds, so the strategy was successful in improving shareholder performance and delivering alpha. Remember that these four funds almost always outperform the index, so the results are quite good compared to the industry average as well.

Taking a closer look at just why and how the strategy worked might be of interest to readers, so let's do just that. A bit of context first.

FIF is almost always the fund with the largest discount to NAV:

Data by YCharts

FIF is also almost always the best-performing fund on a price basis, at least partly due to its larger discount to NAV:

Data by YCharts

As such, we only really have to look at the few cases in which FIF wasn't the fund with the largest discount and see how the fund performed in these few cases to see if the strategy worked.

FPL was trading with a larger discount during October 2019:

Data by YCharts

FPL then moderately overperformed during November 2019 as discounts narrowed:

Data by YCharts

FPL was also trading with a larger discount during April 2019:

Data by YCharts

FPL then moderately overperformed during May 2019 as discounts narrowed:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, in the only two cases in which FIF was trading with a comparatively small discount, the fund underperformed relative to the fund with the larger discount. As such, a strategy of investing in the funds with larger discounts overperforms relative to investing in FIF, or in any one of the four funds. Put another way, divesting yourself from FIF when it is more expensive than usual helps shareholders avoid losses once discounts return to normal.

Results - Excluding FIF

Results of investing in the cheapest of FEN, FPL, and FEI are as follows:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

As can be seen above, investing in the cheapest fund delivered stronger results than investing in any one of the three funds, so the strategy was successful in improving shareholder performance and delivering alpha. Excluding FIF actually improved the results of the strategy which, in my opinion, is consistent with the correlation results shown previously. FEN, FPL, and FEI are just so strongly correlated with each other, discounts being their main/only differentiator, that investing in the cheapest of the three is an incredibly strong investment strategy.

These three funds generally trade with similar discounts, so it is not possible to analyze every trade or swap to see if it was indeed profitable like I did above. Still, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at one particular swap that was quite profitable.

In November 2017, FEN was the cheapest fund out of the three:

Data by YCharts

FEN then significantly outperformed its peers during December 2017, in large part due to narrowing discounts:

Data by YCharts

Once again, I can't go through each and every swap or trade in this case, but most of them are similar to the above.

In any case, FPL, currently, offers the highest discount out of the four funds, so investors wishing to follow said strategy should invest in FPL.

Conclusion

Opportunistically buying heavily discounted First Trust MLP/midstream energy funds and selling those with smaller discounts or larger premiums would have delivered strong market-beating shareholder returns during the past three years. Taking into consideration the strong correlation in performance between the funds, I believe that the strategy will also prove successful in the future.

FPL currently has the lowest discount rates between the four funds, and I believe that it would make fine additions to any investors' portfolio. Stanford Chemist has currently included this fund in his Tactical Income-100 portfolio, at least partly due to their discounts.

Appendix

Discounts and returns for the four funds. Returns are for the next month. I've highlighted in green the returns of the most discounted fund.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

Discounts and returns for the funds, excluding FIF. Returns are for the next month. I've highlighted in green the returns of the most discounted fund.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

