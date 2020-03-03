Western Midstream Partners Distribution Safety Has Improved

Western Midstream Partners has reduced the probability of a distribution cut but is now priced as if one is imminent.

The partnership refinanced its $3 billion term loan to longer-term debt, buying time for the partnership to cover distributions with free cash flow, not just distributable cash flow.

Introduction

Source: WES 4Q 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) recently reported 4Q and full year 2019 earnings and provided guidance for 2020. I last reviewed the partnership in November 2019 in the article "Western Midstream Partners Could Be Facing A Kinder Morgan Moment". At that time, I noted that WES was not able to cover its distribution with free cash flow, even though it is covered by distributable cash flow. The standard MLP definition of distributable cash flow does not include cash spent on growth capex. I compared WES to Kinder Morgan (KMI) which cut its dividend by 75% in 2016 allowing it to be covered by free cash flow. WES is not as levered as Kinder Morgan was at that time, and WES had a plan which I believed would allow it to cover the distribution out of FCF by 2023. Nevertheless, there was some risk of a distribution cut which I thought made WES more speculative.

Since then, WES unit price has fallen about 34% from $19.78 to $13. Despite this, WES does not appear to be about to cut its distribution. On the earnings call, the partnership reiterated its intent to keep growing the distribution, albeit at a rate of 1% per year or $0.001 per quarter. WES has also refinanced its $3 billion term loan due in 2020 to longer term debt due between 2023 and 2050, reducing near-term cash requirements. The partnership also continues to perform better operationally, growing throughput and reorganizing to operate more independently of majority owner Occidental (OXY).

A distribution yield of 19% can be a red flag that a cut is coming soon, however in this case Western Midstream has improved the probability of covering it. The large drop in unit price appears to be more related to the overall market correction and ongoing disfavor with the energy sector and MLP's. At $13, the partnership would still be fairly priced even if it had to cut the distribution to pay it out of expected 2020 free cash flow. For that reason I am moving my rating back to Bullish.

Growing Throughput, Improved Employee Focus

Western Midstream increased throughput of gas, oil, and produced water in 2019. The partnership added capacity including 8 produced water disposal facilities, the Latham gas processing facility in Colorado's DJ Basin, additional oil treating capacity in West Texas, and equity interests in gas and oil pipelines. Additional water disposal and oil treating facilities are in the capital plan for 2020.

Source: WES 4Q 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Source: WES 4Q 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

This volume growth contributed to 17% adjusted EBITDA growth for full year 2019. Further EBITDA growth in 2020 is expected to be in the range of 9-15%.

WES also announced an organizational restructuring enabling it to operate more independently of its majority owner OXY. Employees will be employed by WES rather than OXY and their incentive compensation will be tied strictly to WES's results. This should focus the organization on improving WES's operations as well as developing third-party customer relationships outside of OXY.

The impact on that frankly, I think you've seen it a little bit in the fourth quarter results as we were able to reduce overall capital and improve operations as it relates to the revisions from an outlook perspective from third quarter to today are an expectation that as a standalone enterprise, we're able to motivate, provide accountability and focus the operations to achieve greater synergies and greater efficiencies overall through the system. So we believe it's an excellent step in the efficiencies overall of WES. As it relates to third-party customers, it's also an increased awareness and focus to them to indicate that obviously their business is very important to us. Clearly, OXY is still our number one customer, and important to the overall health of WES, but the third-party business profile is able to be enhanced of that employee base is exclusively focused on WES and its success."

Source: Michael Ure, CEO - WES 4Q 2019 Earnings Call

Improved Debt Profile

Western Midstream completed a refinancing of its $3 billion term loan in early 2020, ahead of the December 2020 due date. Market demand for this debt was high with the offering 6.2x oversubscribed. As a result, the partnership was able to lengthen its average maturity at reasonable interest rates:

In January 2020, WES Operating issued the following notes: • $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.100% Senior Notes due 2025, $1.2 billion in aggregate principal amount of 4.050% Senior Notes due 2030, and $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.250% Senior Notes due 2050, offered to the public at prices of 99.962%, 99.900%, and 99.442%, respectively, of the face amount (collectively referred to as the "Senior Notes"). Interest is paid on each such series semi-annually on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning August 1, 2020; and • $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of floating rate Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Floating Rate Notes"). Interest is paid quarterly in arrears on January 13, April 13, July 13, and October 13 of each year, beginning April 13, 2020. Interest will accrue from January 13, 2020 at a benchmark rate (which will initially be a three-month LIBOR rate) on the interest determination date plus 0.85%."

Source: WES 2019 Form 10-K

The change in debt profile from year-end 2019 to after the refinancing is shown in the table below:

Data Source: WES 2019 Form 10-K

The added $500 million of debt from the refinancing should cover the shortfall of free cash flow to cover the distribution in 2020. WES faces no other debt maturities until 2021. The partnership also still has its $2 billion revolving credit facility which was undrawn as of year-end 2019.

WES's debt is currently rated BBB- by S&P and Fitch and Ba1 by Moody's. In February 2020, Moody's changed the outlook for WES to positive, with the chance to upgrade the rating to Baa3 if it makes progress toward a 4.0 debt/EBITDA ratio.

Pathway To Deleveraging

I updated the model I used in my last analysis with 2019 actuals and 2020 guidance. Both years look a little better on EBITDA. Also, planned capex has been reduced to a midpoint of $912.5 million for 2020 which I also assumed for later years. As a result, free cash flow should be around $700 million in 2020. While this falls short of the planned distribution of $1.1 billion, WES has already obtained the extra cash with the January refinancing. If the partnership maintains 10% annual EBITDA growth from 2021 to 2023, it should be very close to covering the distribution with free cash flow by 2022. By 2023, WES should be able to begin paying down debt, buying back shares, or increasing the distribution more than $0.001 per quarter. Also, WES should be able to meet its leverage target of 4.0 debt/EBITDA by 2021 to justify an investment grade rating from Moody's.

Data Source: WES 4Q 2019 Earnings Release

The probability of WES continuing its distribution has improved from when I last wrote about the partnership in November. The subsequent selloff in MLP's and market-wide coronavirus scare do not reflect the improving fundamentals of WES. At $13, the price has declined to a point where the current 19% yield would only fall to 12% in the unlikely event WES had to cover the distribution with free cash flow this year.

Although most of Western Midstream's contracts are on a fee for service basis with minimum volume commitments, low oil and gas prices could cause OXY and third parties to delay new projects feeding into WES's system. I see this as the main risk for the partnership's growth plan. Investors should keep this risk in mind although it seems priced in at current levels.

Conclusion

Western Midstream Partners is delivering operationally with throughput growth and a reorganization that should focus employees more closely on delivering results. Moody's has recognized this by giving the partnership a positive outlook. The bond markets also recognized it with a high demand for WES's January 2020 debt refinancing. This refinancing pushes the nearest maturity into 2021 and lengthens average maturity overall.

WES is on a pathway toward balancing free cash flow with distributions by the end of 2022 if it can continue growing EBITDA by 10%. At around $13, the market still seems to be pricing a much worse outcome. At this price, the downside should be limited. I recently increased my position in WES and have increased my rating to Bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.