Prevail Therapeutics: A Speculative Buy For Its Disease-Modifying Gene Therapies For Neurodegenerative Diseases

In my opinion, Prevail Therapeutics is a speculative BUY for their potential to successfully develop safe/effective gene therapies to slow or stop the neurodegenerative process in these diseases.

In this article, I look at the underlying scientific rationale of their approach and discuss Prevail Therapeutics as an investment opportunity.

Prevail Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech that develops AAV9-based gene therapies for genetically-defined neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation (PD-GBA), Neuronopathic Gaucher disease, and FTD-GRN.

The stock closed up (>14%) at $14.67 (from the previous close $12.78).

On March 2, 2020, Prevail Therapeutics announced that the FDA has accepted their Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PR006, to treat frontotemporal dementia patients with GRN mutation (FTD-GRN).

Introduction

On March 2, 2020, Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) announced that the FDA has accepted their IND (Investigational New Drug) application for PR006, their second candidate, to treat frontotemporal dementia patients with GRN mutation (FTD-GRN).

PRVL's stock had a good day (up > 14% from the previous close).

Prevail Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech that develops 'AAV9-based gene therapies for the treatment of genetically-defined neurodegenerative diseases' such as Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation (PD-GBA), Neuronopathic Gaucher disease, and FTD-GRN (see below).

As can be seen above, PR006 is their second candidate and third IND which has been accepted by the FDA.

The acceptance of IND by the FDA means that the company has progressed their program from pre-clinical to clinical stage and may now proceed with the initiation of the (planned) phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Two additional items to note from the announcement:

PRVL believes 'this [FDA's acceptance of IND] makes PR006 the first gene therapy for FTD-GRN to enter clinical trials'.

gene therapy for FTD-GRN to enter clinical trials'. 'The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for PR006 for the treatment of patients with FTD.'

Let us now turn to the underlying science of their approach.

The Approach

For anyone interested, please check out the overview of their approach.

According to PRVL:

Our approach centers on selecting patient populations with particular genetic mutations whom we believe can be treated by increasing or decreasing the expression of a particular gene through gene therapy. Each of our gene therapy candidates is intended to be a one-time treatment to correct the key underlying genetic mutation that we believe drives disease progression." [Bold and italic added for emphasis]

Some important items to note concerning their approach:

1. They are developing one-time gene therapies: PRVL uses the AAV9 vector, which they licensed from their partner REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to deliver their therapeutic genes. The AAV9 vector is used in the recently-approved gene therapy (Zolgensma) for pediatric SMA (spinal muscular atrophy).

2. In the indications (diseases) they are pursuing, PRVL believes (hypothesizes) that there exists patient population within these diseases who have particular genetic mutations that drive the disease progression.

3. PRVL believes that for these patients, their diseases can be treated (i.e. progression slowed or stopped) by correcting such key underlying genetic mutations.

4. PRVL believes their gene therapies can achieve a clinically-meaningful benefit (efficacy) 'by increasing or decreasing the expression of a particular gene.' in these genetically-defined patients.

Keeping these things in mind, we will now look at the first three indications, for which PRVL has initiated (or plans to initiate) the respective phase 1/2 clinical trials.

The Indications

First and Second indication: PD-GBA (Parkinson's disease with GBA) and neuronopathic GD (Gaucher Disease)

PRVL believes that PD-GBA and neuronopathic GD share the same underlying key genetic mutations (GBA1 gene), which causes different degrees of decreasing GCase enzyme activity, depending on the number and severity of the mutations, that drive these diseases progression.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 11)

Therefore, the scientific rationale of their PR001 gene therapy is to deliver the correct GBA1 gene, which they believe will restore GCase activity in these patients enough to yield a clinically-meaningful benefit (efficacy).

For example, in PD-GBA patients, the goal is to restore (increase) GCase activity by 20% to 30% of healthy levels.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 17)

Third indication: Frontotemporal dementia patients with GRN mutation (FTD-GRN)

The same approach applies to PR006 in treating FTD-GRN patients, which IND acceptance news was announced on March 2, 2020

In other words, the company believes that PR-006 can restore (increase) the enzyme (progranulin) activity, which are the result of GRN mutations that drive the disease progression.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 23)

It is perhaps important to mention here that in order for the IND (of all three indications) to be accepted by the FDA, the company has submitted to the FDA their positive safety and efficacy data generated in their (pre-clinical) animal studies.

For anyone interested, you can find these positive animal (safety and efficacy) data in the company's presentation: for PR001, see slide 13-15 and for PR006, please see slide 24-26.

And for these three indications, PRVL is conducting (or has planned) four phase 1/2 clinical trials, which trial design can be found in the same presentation: PR001 for PD-GBA trial (slide 16), PR001 for Type 2 GD (slide 18), PR 001 for Type 3 GD (slide 19), and PR006 for FTD-GRN (slide 27).

Market Opportunity

According to PRVL, they believe that both PR001 and PR006 can address serious unmet medical needs of considerable market opportunities.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 20)

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 28)

Competition

According to their Nov 12, 2019, Form 10-Q (page 51):

We [PRVL] consider our most direct competitors with respect to PR001 to be companies developing GCase pathway-targeting therapies, including Sanofi Genzyme, a unit of Sanofi S.A., and Lysosomal Therapeutics, Inc. ... In addition to these investigational programs, there are several products targeting the GCase pathway that are approved or in development for Type 1 Gaucher disease, including approved enzyme replacement therapies, or ERTs, and substrate reduction therapies, or SRTs, but these ERTs and SRTs are not approved for neuronopathic Gaucher disease in the United States. There are other gene therapy companies that are attempting to use both AAV and lentiviral gene therapy approaches to treat Gaucher disease, but to our knowledge, none of those companies has disclosed plans to pursue PD-GBA. Several companies are also developing therapies designed to prevent the progression of Parkinson's disease and FTD. Examples include therapies in development by Alector, Biogen Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Prothena Corporation plc and Roche Holding AG." [emphasis added]

Finance

As of Sep 30, 2019, the company has a cash position of $183M and a net loss of $45M for the first 9 months in 2019 (or a quarterly burn rate of $15M), which suggests a ~3 years cash runway from Sep 30, 2019.

(Source: Nov 12, 2019, Form 10-Q, page 5)

Discussion

PRVL is developing gene therapies for indications that are seriously unmet medical needs with considerable market sizes.

The underlying scientific rationale of PRVL's gene therapy is strong and direct (gene therapies targeting/correcting what the company believes to be the key genetic mutations that drive the disease progression, thereby increasing key enzyme activity to achieve efficacy).

For example, Alector (ALEC), mentioned by PRVL as one of their competitors in PD and FTD, has the same aim, but, in my opinion, not as direct an approach.

In FTD-GRN, ALEC also aims to increase the enzyme of interest (PGRN or progranulin) to treat the disease.

However, ALEC's approach is to use their antibody treatment to block enzyme degradation vs. PRVL's therapeutic GRN gene to directly increase the enzyme's production, through an increase expression of a corrected GRN gene.

(Source: ALEC presentation, slide 83)

ALEC is more advanced in their lead indication (FTD-GRN) which is PRVL's third indication. They are expecting to complete their FTD phase 1/2 trial by H1 2020.

However, ALEC's much higher valuation ($2.16B MC or $28.41 sp on March 2, 2020) over PRVL's ($436M MC or $14.67 sp on March 2, 2020) can be useful, in my opinion, for estimating the upside potential for PRVL, as both companies are clinical-stage companies developing treatments for similar (or the same) indications of significant market potential.

In other words, if PRVL can make progress in their phase 1/2 trials (i.e. positive data), it is highly likely that their valuation will appreciate significantly from the current level.

PRVL does not specify the timeline for their commercialization. However, for estimation purposes, ALEC, whose lead indication (FTD-GRN) is ~ 1 year ahead of PRVL's FTD-GRN trial, estimates their commercialization by 2023 (slide 18), which would suggest the earliest timeline for PR006 by around 2024.

Risks

True to all the clinical-stage biotech companies, news related to the clinical trials (e.g. FDA decision to put trials on a clinical-hold; data readout; any trial delay, etc.) are all potential catalysts that can affect the stock price.

Positive news can drive the stock price up significantly and likewise, any negative news can cause a significant decline.

Being a gene therapy developer, there are also risks associated with the manufacturing process of their gene therapies.

Finance risk of dilution by equity offer should be considered a given for all clinical-stage companies, of which PRVL is one.

Other risk factors are listed in greater detail by the company in their Nov 12, 2019, Form 10-Q, page 31 to 78.

Conclusions

In my opinion, because of their strong scientific rationale and significant market potential, PRVL is a speculative BUY for investors who have the appropriate (high) risk tolerance and suitable investment time frame (in my opinion, probably in months or years, not days).

I want to remind readers that in this sector and perhaps more so in recent days, (high) volatility is the norm and not the exception.

Finally, when I use the term 'speculative', I mean to caution readers that if they decide to invest in PRVL after their own research, it should be well-within their risk tolerance (i.e. in my opinion, only invest with money that they are prepared to lose completely and money which they do not need in a hurry).

Thanks for reading. All the best!

Disclaimer: My articles are not investment recommendations, and I am not an investment adviser. Small/micro-cap, clinical-stage biotech stocks are highly volatile, speculative, and risky. No clinical trial is guaranteed to succeed, even with strong science, prior positive results, or bullish SA articles. When a trial fails (and the company stops the program), small/micro-cap biotech stock can decline very significantly. Also, since these companies have negative revenue, the financial risks such as dilution or insolvency are always present. Investing in these stocks may result in a partial or complete loss of investment. Conduct your own due diligence before making any investment decision. You are responsible for your investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRVL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.