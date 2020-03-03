Today's Conference Call Indicates Windstream's And Uniti's Settlement Is Not A Done Deal

The discussions during the telephonic conference held today clearly indicates that the proposed settlement between Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:WINMQ) and Uniti Group (UNIT) is not actually a done deal. The proposed term sheet for a settlement was filed on March 2 (docket 1533 exhibit D), but the settlement is not final and the parties noted, during the conference call, that negotiations are continuing. A hearing for the court to approve the settlement was set during the call for April 3. It seems that just Windstream, Uniti, and Elliot Management support the proposed settlement, but most other parties are strongly against it. Windstream also wants the disclosure statement hearing to be set for April 21, the same day as an already scheduled omnibus hearing, and a plan confirmation hearing at the end of May or early June.

March 3 Conference Call

Numerous parties, including myself, participated in a conference call today via CourtCall. The trial over the lease was set to start this week, but because of the proposed lease settlement, Windstream asked for the trial to be adjourned. Many stakeholders objected to the adjournment, especially the bond trustee (represented by White & Case). They wanted the trial to go forward; taking testimony and evidence in case the court does approve of the settlement. It seems that they think a quick ruling on the lease would potentially save $100 million cash in lease payments, assuming the lease is determined to be financing. After a rather long discussion, Judge Drain ruled to adjourn the trial and he further stated that a trial could be quickly started again if the court does not approve of any settlement.

Windstream wanted April 3 set as the hearing to approve the lease settlement, but everyone else besides Uniti and Elliott wanted a much later date because they wanted more time for discovery, if needed. (It was very interesting to note that when the support by Elliott was talked about, it was as a holder of first lien claims. This was mentioned more than once. So it seems Elliott might be willing to throw their other lower priority claims "under the bus".) Judge Drain wanted to keep the case moving and thought the parties were already being well informed, so he agreed to April 3.

Judge Drain did not rule of the April 21 disclosure hearing date nor any plan confirmation date. He only stated that notices be timely filed for any future hearings. This still could mean the disclosure and confirmation dates would be as suggested by Windstream.

Very Strong Oppositions to Lease Settlement and RSA

A shareholder requested delays and also requested a shareholder committee. He made a huge mistake by interrupting the judge while he was giving a ruling. Judge Drain refused to let him speak again and told him that requests for official equity committees are filed with the U.S. Trustee. (Note: if the U.S. Trustee refuses to appoint an official equity, then a request can be filed with the court/judge.)

Contrarian Capital, the Ad Hoc 2lien Committee, the Official Unsecured Creditor Committee, and the bond trustee all were strongly against the current proposed lease settlement and against the restructuring support agreement-RSA. The lawyer for the bond trustee spoke at length about his opposition to the settlement and RSA, adjourning the trial, and the RSA, but the conference call was about scheduling hearings and not a hearing about any of these items. The bond trustee clearly would rather go to trial. The trustee feels the lease is not a lease because there is no value for "leased" assets after the lease expires and is, therefore, just financing (adv docket 112). The trustee also asserts that claims by Uniti would be unsecured claims and would have the same priority claim as the unsecured notes.

CQS, which holds approximately $222 million of unsecured notes filed a letter to the court (docket 1539) and is asserting that Uniti is “vote buying” by selling $244.5 million of UNIT stock at $6.33 per share compared to $10.33. (UNIT price at the time of the letter.) CQS wants the shares transferred to Windstream estate so they can be part assets used to pay claim holders under a reorganization plan and not just certain debt holders (Elliott).

Contrarian Capital Management also filed a letter to the court (docket 1541) opposing both the proposed settlement and RSA. Contrarian holds about $64 million 2lien notes and $16 million 1lien notes. For example, they were against the special treatment for certain creditors for the rights offer and backstopping participation. Contrarian asserted that these potentially profitable finance raising schemes were not open to all holders of the same claim class.

Impact of Investors

For UNIT shareholders there still is a strong risk that the proposed lease settlement is not approved by Judge Drain. Given his strong support to mediation and his almost annoyance at some of statements in opposition to settlement by various parties, in my opinion, he is leaning at this time to approve the settlement.

WINMQ shareholders are so far done the priority list, they would most likely not be sportively impacted by a ruling that determined the lease was actually just financing. WIN unsecured noteholders would be positively impacted by a ruling that determines the lease is just financing and Uniti has an unsecured claim.

Conclusion

The filing on March 2 of the lease term sheet settlement is not a final document. Any remaining technical issues need to be settled quickly, so Judge Drain can approve it after the April 3 hearing. Given the very strong opposition voiced during today's conference call, it is far from certain that this is a done deal. Without a settlement, it is impossible to have a disclosure statement and reorganization plan for Windstream. Holders of both Uniti and Windstream need to closely follow developments.

