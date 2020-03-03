The Fed Can't Fight a Virus

The Fed must see something scary coming or it would not cut rates outside of the scheduled meetings.

Fed Rate Cut Backfires

The Fed (Federal Reserve Bank) decided to restore calm by slashing the short-term fed funds interest rate by 50 basis points Tuesday. The idea was to increase demand by consumers to buy more stuff like houses and cars, as well as to encourage more capital investment by companies.

Instead it was a surprise move that caught investors off guard due to its timing. What was the rush? Why now after the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) just posted a huge rally - gaining over 1200 points one day prior? It did not take investors long to figure out that the Fed must see something very ominous on the horizon prompting it to act preemptively.

What Worries the Fed

The Fed sees more than we do. It has more data, more analysis, more resources than maybe any other entity on the planet in terms of economic data, especially regarding the U.S. economy. I suspect that what it sees coming is the impact of supply chain disruptions and the rising probability of rising infections both here in the U.S. and globally. (Click here for my weekend piece about how I expect the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to impact the global economy and why equities have fallen as much as they already have. It should also explain why there remains a relatively high probability that there is more downside yet to come.)

The Fed can also see that states, companies and organizations may decide to either cancel or postpone major conferences and events, close schools and other large venues where people congregate, including offices and businesses. I use the word "may" because it is not yet happening and is only one of several precautionary measures that could be applied. It may sound draconian, but it also may be the only way to contain the spread of the virus that is highly contagious. For more information, this site has live updates on global cases, deaths, mortality rates, infection rates, etc. as well as links to studies about the virus.

Economically speaking, it is not the COVID-19 virus that is so scary as it is the measures that could be taken to contain the spread. If people stay home and self quarantine -- either because they have symptoms or because they want to avoid being infected -- it will cause a slump in consumer demand. As we all know, the consumer is responsible for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. If consumption drops by only 5%-to-10% the economy will contract.

It is not only the consumer that the Fed must be worried about, though. Business leaders are not likely to make investments in new plants, equipment or in hiring new employees with so much uncertainty. That could create another significant drag on the economy.

So, the Fed decided to lower interest rates to encourage more people to buy new homes and cars because mortgages and loan rates will be at historic lows. But the timing of the cut was auspicious. The Fed must believe that the economy needs a boost right away before it is too late. Or, at least, that seems to be the interpretation by the markets.

Should Investors Be Worried?

I can't help but notice an uptick in "buy-the-dip" articles. But is this the end of the dip or just the beginning? Historically, the Fed does not make more than three rate cuts in one year without a bear market and recession beginning a few months later.

The yield curve inverted again. This time I think it means something. The 10-year Treasury rate is not only below the 3-month rate but also below the 1-month and 2-month rates, as well. It may even fall below the overnight rate. The 5-year rate already has!

What this means is that investors are running for cover into the safety of Treasuries. Remember that the bond market is roughly twice the size of the equities market, though we rarely hear much about it (compared to equities). Bond analysts generally offer better insight into the future of the economy than equity analysts do. They know that when the rate on a 10-year note falls by 1% (which has already happened this year) the price of that bond rises approximately 9%.

Bond investors are not buying bonds for just the yield. They are after the potential appreciation that comes when interest rates are falling. The huge move in bonds, especially in those of longer maturities, as of late indicates that the bond market (taken as a whole) is expecting rates to fall further. I agree.

The Fed will continue to do all in its power to keep the economy from falling off a cliff. That should mean more rate cuts and probably another round of quantitative easing (QE). Some equity investors will be enticed back into the market with the expectation of easy monetary policy driving stock higher. And why not? It worked before.

The problem this time is that the Fed isn't trying to push asset prices higher to keep the economy growing; it is now acting out of fear for what it sees could happen in the near future.

The other problem is that no matter what tools the Fed employs this time there may not be anything it can do. None of the Fed's tools can stop a virus from spreading. The Fed is worried and maybe investors should consider why that is.

And if it is time to buy the dip now why are we not seeing lots of announcements from companies increasing their stock buyback programs? The lock-up period is over this quarter. If stocks are so cheap, those companies should be buying with both hands. I don't see evidence of that happening.

Tumultuous Times

I also included a list of industries that I believe could be impacted the most by what is going on in my article about the global impact of the virus. I did mention a couple of companies that could benefit in there, too.

This article is not meant to scare investors but to raise an alert to be more cautious. I have been through market crashes before and wrote a long series of article about how to hedge against a crash. It is probably too late to do much using my options techniques since I generally try to be hedged when premiums are low (low volatility) and those days appear to be in the rear-view mirror this time around.

However, there still may be a few pockets of stocks still holding up that are likely to fall. Finding those in tumultuous times will be difficult but I believe there may still be enough downside to consider the endeavor. Options will be more expensive than I prefer but it may be better to own some protection than none and to trim positions to raise cash in those industries most likely to take the brunt of any potential crash.

That is not to say that a crash is definitely coming, but rather that being prepared is better than losing a significant portion of your portfolio. Warren Buffett has a huge cash horde for a reason. So do I and I hold a lot of bonds, too. It will be good to have cash available to invest when the final big dip is over. That is when the opportunities are rare and life-changing.

