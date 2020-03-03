E-Mini Finding Support, Gold Ready To Rally

Commentary

As I look at the market's action last week, it was nothing short of a historic event. The volatility in the market increased tremendously as the markets began to digest the implications and ramifications of the pandemic of the coronavirus. It seems that government officials and health authorities have lost control of the virus as it spreads faster in Europe, Asia and now in the United States. We have documented the first American casualty, so far. I feel that we have entered into the third stage of the virus, which is basically panic and out-of-control developments. The disease continues to spread and we do not know how to control it. The last resort is to focus on personal protection and use common sense and logic. The key is to wash your hands.

Even though I have been writing about the coronavirus for the past month or so, I was very surprised by the magnitude of the correction in the equity markets. The virus turned out to be a black swan, which has unmasked the tremendous damage that has been done in the monetary system by the central banks' policy of piling up record levels of debt since the great recession of 2009. It took such an event to break the back of this 11-year bull market in stocks. There is no question that the market has broken this long-term bull market trend. We appear to have entered into the first leg of this correction that may take us down to test the October 2019 lows of 2316. However, I think the magnitude of the correction in such a short time has brought the price to an extreme level below the equilibrium based on supply and demand. We continue to comment in the articles we publish that the equity markets were too complacent in relation to whether the virus would spread, and how much of an impact it would have economically.

The virus affected the price of gold, taking it from the high of $1691 on the 24th of February--a US holiday weekend. After completing and testing the $1691.50 high, the market in gold discounted the virus news that had come out to that point. Although gold did not revert substantially down throughout the week, it began to be influenced by the acceleration of the equity markets and the margin calls that were being created as the markets began to fall. The profound collapse in the equity markets, which I believe the coronavirus is not the real cause; the virus simply uncovered the mass of the real damage that underlies the market. When you really look at the danger zone in which we are in when you relate interest rates to debt, not only in the US but globally. The virus has put into reality the fact that things have changed. So we have to look at how things have changed. As a trader, we need to look at trading opportunities created by this fundamental disruption that we have seen. I think we are going to continue to see more panic in relation to the virus, and more reports that it will get worse and spread more, even to the US over the next couple of months. The market, particularly the Nasdaq, has entered into a potential turning point. I am looking at the correction last week, which appears to be the first leg of a new bear market that has been established by the market breaking down into these levels.

Where do we go from here as we enter next week?

There is a continuation of the virus spreading, and will probably cause more panic. But we have come down to levels in each market that appear to indicate potential levels of support.

E-Mini S&P

Courtesy of TD Ameritrade

The market low on Friday of 2853.25 came right into a Fibonacci trend line support, connecting the lows that we made on October 19, 2019 to the recent highs. This level also converges with the VC PMI extreme level below the mean of the Buy 1 level on the daily of 2871. Right under that, we have the weekly Buy 1 level of 2765. It appears that a higher close above 2871 activates a bullish trigger point. Coming down to a low of 2853 Friday, reverting back up, activated a bullish weekly trend momentum. 3039 is the next weekly target that it has activated as we come into next week. The short-term daily targets are 3014, which is the Sell 1 level, above the mean of 2933. If we get a close above 3039, it would activate a bullish price momentum, putting into play the short-term target of 3076 and the weekly Sell 1 level of 3244.

I think the VC PMI artificial intelligence automated algorithm is indicating that we have come to a major level of support on the E-mini between 2871 and 2791. The extreme level below there, puts us into 2765, which is the Buy 1 level of the weekly algorithm. It identifies the area all the way into 2580 as a major area of demand, where it recommends to accumulate long positions and, if short, to cover. As we come into these levels of 2871, the probability factor increases substantially and it identifies the trigger points where the momentum would revert back to the mean.

GOLD

Courtesy: TD Ameritrade

Gold closing at $1587.30 is trading under the daily average price of $1594 and the weekly average of $1608. The market is in a neutral to bearish price momentum. It has activated the target of $1537, which is the Buy 1 daily, to $1523. The extreme level below the daily mean of $1594 is $1537 to $1507. The gold market as well appears to have come into an extremely oversold position, based on the liquidation in the equity markets. It caused a massive liquidation across the board. What we want to see as we come into next week is the gold market close above $1594, activate the daily price momentum indicator and a close above $1608 will bring into the picture the target of $1624 to $1651.

This correction has put gold into a position to be the beneficiary of this sell off, once the dust settles, as people begin to liquidate their equity portfolios. The market has the potential to revert back up to an at least 50% retracement from this correction, at which point the money will change hands and there will be a tremendous historic event of wealth and risk transfer from the equity to the precious metals markets. There is a chance that the panic, as we come into next week, could still be felt in the markets, including in precious metals, the numbers seem to indicate that we are approaching a potentially major level of long-term support. The way that we are taking advantage of this tremendous opportunity is by focusing on derivative instruments, which we can position ourselves without a margin call. Gold mining shares and derivatives have come down and offer an incredible historic opportunity. The instrument that we have been using primarily to trade this market is the futures market to day trade, and use it as an indicator to apply the VC PMI in derivatives. Two of the instruments that we focus on are NUGT and DUST to trade short term. They are highly volatile. I do not recommend that anyone with a low risk threshold use them. But they provide protection in the fact that they are cash-value assets. However, they are triple X and volatile. You do not want to hold them long term. Buy the extreme below the mean and sell at the extremes above the mean as guided by the VC PMI.

NUGT

I would like to discuss the price and volatility expected in NUGT over the next week and month. NUGT closed at 23.10. The market came down from a high on the 24th of 42.82 to a low of 20.80 and closing at 23.10, which was a more than -46% correction in a week. This is a historic occurrence, which reflects what is happening in gold, which in turn reflects margin calls in the stock market.

Let's look at what the weekly and daily numbers indicate as we start a new month. The average price as we come into next week daily is 23.23. The extreme level above is 25.67 as the Sell 1 target and the Sell 2 target is 28.23. The extreme level below the daily mean is 20.67 and the Buy 2 level is 18.23.

One of the things the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) identifies for us besides the price, is activating these levels into an automated algorithm that gives us probability factors. It tells us here that the price coming down to 20.67 activated a 90% probability of a reversion from this level. From the Buy 2 level of 18.23, there is a 95% probability of a reversion, is activated. Using the daily data, if we look at where the market closed at, it is right around the average price. The VC PMI is recommending that on any corrections into the 20.67 area, there is a 90% probability of a reversion occurring from there.

The 20.64 level also corresponds to a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from the low that was made at 10.56 on November 13, 2018 to the recent high of 45.10 on September 2, 2019.

The market pretty much on the week of the 24th, after making a high of 42.82, collapsed to the end of the week to make a low of 20.80. It pretty much activated the 78.6% retracement target, which was completed.

If we look at the weekly and monthly data, the average weekly price is 28.91. The extreme level below that mean is 15, and the Buy 2 level is all the way down to 7. The extreme level above the average price is 38.10 and the Sell 2 level is 50.93.

I want to point out in relation to the volatility factor in NUGT is that the market on Friday in one day went from the extreme above to the extreme below the mean on a short-term to intermediate basis. It has expanded the volatility in one day into the longer time frames, which is the monthly. The monthly pretty much matches the weekly data based on the fact that the volatility expanded so much in one day.

Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said, "I have not seen this kind of a situation in all the years I've been doing this work. The only thing that we can go back to is the 2008 bull market, when the stock market crashed, and also drove down just about everything else initially. That was until gold and silver broke away from that relationship and became the safe haven asset at that point. Gold and silver became the currency you want to own."

The gold market then rallied from that 2008 low to that 2011 high of $1900 and above. The difference between 2008 and now is that gold is in a different situation. When gold was at $1,600, it was about 10 points higher on NUGT, which was at 23. Even though the momentum has expanded the ranges, it indicates that it is possible that we could be looking at a very strong area of demand or support in NUGT and derivative markets, such as gold mining stocks and shares. We could revert back to the high we made on September 2, potentially breaking the high we made on the 24th and meeting the targets of Sell 1 weekly of 38.12 and the Sell 2 of 50.93.

As we come into next week, let's watch the price action and it will clarify what kind of demand or buying is down here. The VC PMI seems to indicate that we will find new buyers down here, particularly if the market tests that 27.67 level. Then I would be prepared to go long aggressively on NUGT, because it could reach the Sell 2 weekly and monthly level of 50.93 by month's end.

