BMW Details Its Electric Car Launch Plan For 2020-2021

Maybe it won’t matter that the iNext and i4 don’t arrive until late 2021, but the competition from Ford, Volkswagen, Audi, Volvo, Polestar, Kia, Hyundai, General Motors and many others will be huge.

The i4’s U.S. EPA range is expected to be 270 miles, which is less than Tesla Model 3. How does BMW explain this?

The challenge for BMW will be the enormous competition from essentially all automakers, many of whom will deliver great products in 2020 and 2021.

The BMW iX3 will not be sold in the U.S., but the iNext and i4 will.

After the BMW i3, which will continue for years, we now got the MINI EV, and soon also the BMW iX3, iNext and i4.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about March 3, 2020, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

The BMW i3 arrived in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2014. While it was never a success in the U.S., it sure was a success in Europe. Even in 2019, it was the fourth best-selling battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in Europe - and fifth, if you include plug-in hybrid (PHEV): Europe December 2019.

At the time (2014), many analysts including myself would not have thought that it would take this long for BMW to follow the i3 with other BEV models. Yet, here we are in March 2020 and we finally have a clear picture of what BMW will be offering in terms of BEVs in 2020 and 2021.

The first point to make is that the BMW i3 will continue production for what seems like at least another couple of years. It will likely receive some updates in terms of battery/powertrain and electronics, but unlikely in terms of its still-revolutionary body engineering. It remains the only car in the world built using this particular type of carbon fiber frame and with those unique construction techniques.

BMW Mini EV

The car that followed the BMW i3 was the Mini EV (Mini is a BMW-owned brand), which implements much of the BMW i3 powertrain in a front-wheel drive (FWD) car. The BMW i3 is rear-wheel drive (RWD).

The Mini EV entered production in the fall of 2019 and deliveries in Europe started near the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. In the U.S., deliveries are beginning near the end of the first quarter of 2020 - i.e., any day now.

The Mini EV is a short-range BEV with only 110 miles of U.S. EPA-rated range. That’s ridiculously low for a U.S. BEV, but let’s understand two things:

For many or most buyers, the Mini EV is likely the second or third car in the household, performing local duties such as school, supermarket and soccer field. Such cars are rarely driven more than perhaps 50-70 miles per day. The price is only $29,900 - well equipped! And that is before discounts.

BMW iX3

This is the BEV version of BMW’s best-selling nameplate in the U.S. market, the X3: BMW of North America Reports December 2019 and Year-End U.S. Sales. The manufacturing is set to begin in China in the second half of 2020.

Because it's to be manufactured in China, and based on recent events including the U.S.-China trade war, I figured that it was likely that some reason would be found in order to avoid exporting this vehicle to the U.S. Indeed, it was confirmed in BMW’s March 3, 2020, press release that the iX3 is not coming to the U.S., at least not according to the current plan: BMW USA News - The BMW Concept i4.

Rather, we must presume that the BMW iX3 will be sold in Asia and Europe instead. Deliveries are set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

BMW iNext

The BMW iNext, which I believe will receive a different name in time for its on-sale date, is more like the BEV version of the X5, which was BMW’s second-best selling nameplate in the U.S. market for 2019: BMW of North America Reports December 2019 and Year-End U.S. Sales. It's also different from the iX3 in another aspect: The driver-assistance systems.

Basically, the iNext (or whatever it will be called) will include hardware that, with the necessary software, could take the iNext to “Level 3” autonomy at up to 80 MPH. This means “hands off” the wheel and “eyes off” too - until the car prompts the driver to resume attention and control.

There's considerable debate in the industry as to whether such autonomy is realistic in any particular time frame, if ever. If it will happen, at least initially, it would have to be in a severely geo-fenced area. It also may only work in good weather. Pardon my skepticism on all things autonomous driving.

The iNext will commence manufacturing around the middle of 2021 and be on sale in Europe and the U.S. shortly thereafter. I’m thinking U.S. deliveries starting perhaps in September-October 2021.

BMW i4

You can think of the i4 as the BMW BEV version of the compact-to-midsize sedan. This would straddle the BMW 3, 4 and 5 series sedans and hatchbacks. It would most resemble the 4-series Grand Coupe. If you add together the 3, 4 and 5 series BMWs (not the X SUVs), they are collectively larger than each of the X3 and X5 nameplates: BMW of North America Reports December 2019 and Year-End U.S. Sales.

Manufacturing of the BMW i4 will start in the fourth quarter of 2021 and deliveries may begin by December 2021. BMW says that the range will be 270 miles on the U.S. EPA cycle. That would put it behind many versions that Tesla (TSLA) offers with the Model 3, which would be a direct competitor.

BMW’s difficult challenge: Late to market?

If electric cars aren’t going to increase much in sales in 2020 and 2021, or if they won’t be profitable, then it wouldn’t matter if BMW is late to the party. However, if the market takes off and it’s possible to make and sell these vehicles at a profit that is similar to today’s internal combustion engine vehicles, then BMW may suffer from being so relatively late in bringing these new BEV products to market.

The list of competitive BEV products that will launch in 2020 and 2021 is very long. They include models from Volvo, Polestar, Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Kia, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes, Jaguar, Land Rover, Nissan, Mazda - and perhaps Toyota, Subaru and Honda too.

270 miles of range isn’t competitive today, let alone two years from now

Here's the general idea: If someone is late to market, it had better come to market with products that are better than those who jumped into the swimming pool earlier. This is as important in the BEV market as in any other.

On that account, we don’t know yet how these BMW products such as the iNext and i4 in particular will stack up as a whole. The one tangible number we have is the 270 mile range number for the i4, and that is way behind the range achieved today - let alone by December 2021 and into 2022 - from the Tesla Model 3.

The Tesla Model 3 entered the market in the second half of 2017. The BMW i4 will enter the market at least four full years later. How is it acceptable that it will have less range than the Tesla Model 3?

Yes, I know that BMW will likely have other advantages over Tesla Model 3, such as reliability, durability and quality - but one would still not have to hear BMW try to explain away how, four years later, it cannot match Tesla Model 3 on this key electric car metric. I must nevertheless hear BMW’s benchmarking and product planning people explain this shortfall, at some point soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.