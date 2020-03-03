Adding Pinterest On COVID-19 Fears

PINS is seeing some of the strongest growth out of any of the big social media players, and is one of the best positioned platforms in social media.

PINS offers a unique experience that offers both users and advertisers a unique way to engage each other that could enable ARPU trajectory improvements.

The Current Model

We need to first understand why Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), at least in my opinion, is such a unique opportunity. So, let's compare the Pinterest model to other social media models.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) offers users the ability to express their ideas on a public stage. Metrics such as "likes", "retweets", and "followers" are relevant in gauging the success of an account on Twitter. The case for advertisers is basically the reach of the platform. Twitter has no real leverage in terms of data usage, and targeted advertising is better on other platforms.

Instagram and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) offer users the ability to connect with each other through filters, direct messaging, stories, and posts in general (for Instagram at least). Instagram and Snapchat are both very large platforms. This scale is compelling to advertisers, and considering Instagram's enriched data ecosystem, the model is very compelling for advertiser spend.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is extremely similar to Instagram, except Facebook uses its data treasure at an even greater scale, being one of the most valuable platforms for internet advertising in the world.

With all of the platforms, the end user isn't searching for ads. Advertisers are effectively throwing darts at a dartboard. With some of these platforms, Facebook and Instagram in particular, the platforms data advantage enables greater accuracy of the dart. What if, instead of throwing the dart at the dartboard, you let the dartboard come to the dart.

Enter Pinterest.

Pinterest's Unique Value Proposition

Pinterest is the only social media platform where advertisers do not have to take an educated guess on consumers. Pinterest is a platform dedicated to users seeing and exploring new ideas. Basically, as you scroll across the platform, users see ideas for new clothes, household items, furniture, etc. Pinterest has the only user model where users are actively searching for products, instead of products/advertisers actively searching for end customers. Think about that. Every other advertising model is based around the advertiser going after the end consumer.

As Pinterest collects more data on the habits of users: what they are searching for, what they are liking, and the themes of their searching (clothes, furniture, home improvement, etc.) they can better correlate users with relevant advertisers that have the products they are searching for. There are two advantages to this model: first of all, the accuracy of the advertisements are much improved. Second of all, Pinterest is not at all reliant on using outside data (think third-party tracking). This is the stuff that Facebook and other big tech companies are getting in trouble for right now when it comes to data privacy. So, all of this creates a unique and dynamic positive profile for advertisers.

Here is some data outlining this dynamic: 96% of 'Pinners' use the platform to research information, while 93% of Pinners use Pinterest when planning purchases, and 87% use Pinterest to help in deciding what to purchase (source). These are huge numbers, and these are numbers to keep in mind if you are an advertiser. As Pinterest acquires more data on your searching trends, ads will likely become more targeted and more effective, driving advertiser demand and ARPU higher. Pinterest, in effect, has found the perfect balance between social media and eCommerce, something that platforms like Instagram and Snapchat have tried, unsuccessfully to replicate. Another interesting datapoint is that 55% of Pinners use the platform to shop and find products, quadruple the rate on other social media platforms (source).

As Pinterest moves to a more self-serve advertising model, we should expect an uplifting of demand from small-to-medium sized advertisers. Right now, Pinterest is in a similar position to Snapchat a couple of years ago. As Snap rolled out its self-serve model, we saw accelerating ARPU trends begin to develop. I would anticipate Pinterest to see something similar over the coming years. Also, the improvements on Pinterest's visual recommendation engine will enable further user engagement and expanding advertiser traction.

Early Innings On User Growth & Monetization

Pinterest, as old as they are, may still be in the early innings of user growth and user monetization. In 2019, Pinterest saw ARPU of $3.41/MAU. Compared to Facebook's $27.88/MAU, Pinterest looks downright irrelevant. While domestic user growth has begun to stall, as Pinterest becomes more relevant as the one-stop-shop for blending social media with commerce, we could see user trends reaccelerate domestically. This reaccelerating is likely the end result of continued innovation on the product front.

Internationally, we should continue to see further monetization and solid user growth over the coming years.

Comparing Pinterest To Snap

An interesting comparison that I see being made quite consistently is the comparison between Pinterest and Snap. Pinterest is growing their top line and user count and a much faster clip, while the company is already profitable, has much higher gross margins, and a better long-term story. And yet, Pinterest is valued at $12 billion, Snap is valued at $20 billion. To be clear, I have a buy rating on Snap shares also, and am bullish that the stock can have legs over the next year. That being said, if I was doing a relative comparison, I would expect Pinterest to get the stronger valuation. I think they (social media and social commerce) are two very different businesses.

Valuation - Where The Story Really Gets Interesting

On a relative basis, it appears Pinterest shares are clearly undervalued relative to internet advertising peers. To be clear, my price target is based around my discounted cash flow model. Overall, this is just one approach to calculating Pinterest's value relative to other businesses in the industry. Since Pinterest is in the early stages of a ramp to profitability, the majority of my focus is going to surround the valuation on a revenue basis.





Now, lets weigh this multiple relative to the expected top-line growth.





P/S Revenue Growth P/S to Growth PINS 5.73X 46.4% 0.123X SNAP 6.41X 43.9% 0.146X TWTR 5.74X 10.8% 0.531X SPOT 2.33X 20.4% 0.114X FB 5.39X 24.6% 0.219X GOOG 4.18X 17.3% 0.241X AVERAGE 0.229X

This means, relative to its peers Pinterest shares should be valued at a revenue multiple of ~10.6X. On 2020 revenue estimates of $1.53 billion, the business should be valued at $16.218 billion, ~$26/share.

With regards to my base case price target on the stock, I base my view on my discounted cash flow model. Here are some of my assumptions for the business over the next five years:

These estimates assume strong international user growth over the coming years, as well as strong monetization improvements as Pinterest moves to become a self-serve platform. Here are the rest of my expectations, the way I turn earnings estimates into cash flow projections.

So, as you can see, I am anticipating Pinterest quickly scales free cash flow while Capex slowly ramps.

Moving to the actual valuation, I am using a WACC of 9% and a terminal growth rate of 3%.

Because of the high upside in the stock, I am putting a buy rating on Pinterest.

Risks

Coronavirus and international execution are the two greatest risks to Pinterest's growth story and valuation. Coronavirus is likely a more short-term 1H'20 headwind that will negatively impact the entirety of the world economy. This is just a headwind investors need to be prepared for, and could cause more negative price action in the stock.

The more fundamental risk to Pinterest is international execution. This is a segment that will likely drive Pinterest's growth over the coming years. Any strategic or executional hurdles could provide a headwind to the business and the stock. I trust management to execute and the company will see strong growth out of international.

TIPRANKS: BUY

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS, SNAP, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice. I am not a financial advisor. Please do not interpret this as financial advice. Do your own due diligence before investing in any of the securities mentioned.