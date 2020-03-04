The Asset Allocator: Dalbar Rethinks Asset Allocation (Podcast)
Dalbar research takes a look at asset protection strategies through the prism of opportunity cost.
Its new study asks whether investors can achieve the benefits of asset allocation at a lower opportunity cost, or better still, get the same benefit but with a performance improvement.
These alternative hedging methods include LEAPs, fixed and indexed annuities.
In essence, Dalbar is asking: Is there something better out there than a 60/40 portfolio?
This podcast (8:10) suggests that Dalbar’s alternative allocation findings are quite helpful, so long as advisors do the appropriate due diligence for their clients, but also proposes another strategy for Dalbar’s quants to test empirically.