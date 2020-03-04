Tech Wreck Picks: Coronavirus Edition

However, much of it has been to levels well beyond the impact of the virus.

Not seeing the news and the markets last week and this week takes a feat of biblical proportions as everyone in this day and age is affected by the financial markets. Even some of my "non-financial active" friends were talking about the "crash" this week, wondering if they can continue house hunting with their account down 10% (or more). Portfolio strategy aside on how to fund a house, the crux of the matter is many stocks are well below their recent highs posted only weeks ago.

From time to time we get corrections in the markets, and due to the increasing technology in our world over the last two decades, it's hard not to have technology names at the front and center of a correction. Like January 2019, there are plenty of bargains to find and I look to analyze them just as my last Tech Wreck articles did.

(Image source)

The reason the market unrelentingly corrected last week and, in part, continues this week is not due to the corporate press releases of Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT) missing their original earnings guidance due to the coronavirus economic effect. Instead, the markets believe these companies are either underestimating the economic effects of the virus or, since the update to their guidance, the situation has gotten worse. Add in a hint of shoot first ask questions later, and you have a 10% correction in a week.

More to the matter, there has been nearly unrelenting selling in all names, save for a few like Gilead (GILD), 3M (MMM), Clorox (CLX) and Zoom (ZM) (except for Friday when the markets shifted to risk-on - for the day) as these have been some of the top "counter-virus" plays. Therefore, the strategy isn't to simply buy what sold off but instead buy what has become oversold, beyond the impact of the virus.

Recent Picks Where My Price Target Is Now In Play

There have been a few tech stocks I've analyzed just recently, and now, due to this correction, find themselves rather quickly at or near my price target. Now this means I need to carefully consider if there are any true, lasting effects on these beaten-down names. If there are, then perhaps the valuations may need to be revised. Otherwise, this is the center of opportunity as the virus impact is relatively short lived.

Facebook

Facebook (FB) is a name I analyzed just last week based on free cash flow and multiple expansion as 2020 comes into view. I laid out a few stock cases - a bear case, a base case, and a bullish case. My base and bullish cases have price targets of $230 and $274, respectively.

My bearish case has a price target of $193.

Now you can see without looking too much further where the risk/reward lies in these situations after this past week.

Data by YCharts

Facebook doesn't have supply chains in China or any user presence in China (officially). The exposure Facebook has to the coronavirus is the budgets of company's who do have supply contingent on China and demand in many parts of the world where the virus has affected that economy. The marketing budget is a difficult one to parse out as marketing can be everything from the Internet to radio to billboards to TV. Therefore, there are a few scenarios that can play out. One is marketers shift budgets to better ROI outlets in situations where budgets become reduced. Facebook may maintain its revenue in these situations. The other is an overall slowdown to marketing through every avenue where Facebook would see a tangible effect.

However, due to the seemingly transient nature of this virus and the possibility of containment still within reach, the likelihood of marketers slashing marketing budgets at all is slim. The likely outcome is marketers shift to better areas of return in the intermediate, and this is undoubtedly the Internet and mobile areas of life. So while the overall spend comes down, the percentage toward targeted marketing increases.

Therefore, Facebook has little impact heading its way and is why the bear case scenario has minimal risk involved at these levels in the low $190s. Facebook is a definite buy for me after the correction brought it to levels it was at when uncertainty around earnings was at its peak last year.

Apple

Apple is one of the leading names in this situation as it was one of the most exposed to the supply and demand equilibrium considering its size. After a press release saying it won't meet the guidance it issued originally for the quarter, the stock market didn't react meaningfully. It was expected at that point.

But Feb. 17 marked the beginning of the decline, albeit a little later. I'd call it the first rock off the mountain leading up to the landslide.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

So we know this quarter will be affected. The question is, have we reached the point where the next quarter will be affected? Will demand be pulled into next quarter if we get the all-clear soon? Developments have been and continue to be made on the supply side as workers return to work at Foxconn's campus in China. Supply should be catching up. Demand, specifically in China, might take a little more time to recover, but a drop in Chinese demand and revenue will be temporary. Since China's contribution to Apple revenue last quarter was less than 15%, it doesn't make a significant impact on the company even if it were to get cut in half.

I outlined my valuation case for Apple in last week's subscriber Week In Review where I used a F.A.S.T. Graph chart to show that even at a PE ratio of 18, the stock was still overvalued.

No matter which way you look at Apple, it's overvalued using the last 10 years' worth of valuations. Using F.A.S.T. Graphs, it has reached well above its typical 15.3 PE ratio. Now, I'm aware Services has become a growing part of its revenue and this is higher-margin revenue than hardware, which is what Apple is typically valued on. So even if I give it an 18 PE valuation, it still is overvalued by nearly $50. Fair value appears to be around $250 for 2020.

Let's see where that same F.A.S.T. Graph lands now.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

It's still elevated, but in intraday trading last week, the stock reached as low as $256.37. If the weakness in the market continues this coming week, and Apple lands at a solid $250, I would begin to pick away at shares for the long term. This would be a drop of 23.6% from recent highs. It also would bring the stock's valuation back to earth as the recent runup has gotten ahead of itself and the high single-digit growth the company has been seeing.

CyberArk

CyberArk (CYBR) has seen better days and has gotten hit twice in the last month. Once on Feb. 12, where earnings dropped it from $138 to $119, and since then, as the market correction gobbled it up. The stock was setting itself up for a textbook cup and handle pattern - as I've followed it since the third quarter of last year. Earnings didn't do CyberArk in, but the virus correction sure did, damaging or even negating the cup and handle as the stock has now retreated to the lower half of the cup.

Typically a cup and handle pattern is negated after the handle retraces a majority of the cup. However, it doesn't mean the stock is destined not to recover. At a minimum, once the correction eases and the markets breathe again, CyberArk deserves to trade at $125. Earnings were a true catalyst for the stock to reset, the virus not so much.

However, if you look at the volume since earnings, it has been inline with typical trading of the shares. This means trading on the virus concern has not been a major selling point. This makes sense since there's no supply related to China for this on-prem and cloud cybersecurity company, and, if anything, I expect demand to continue to increase during this time as hospitals become inundated with patients across virus-affected regions. Those will make good targets for nefarious players. When selling pressure eases, I expect CyberArk will return to the $120s.

Other Picks Sold Off In The Virus Correction

A couple of other names come to mind like Western Digital (WDC) and Skyworks (SWKS) when I think of names beaten down more heavily than is warranted.

Western Digital

The stock has fallen more than 27% from its February highs to the lowest trading point in the correction so far. Supply and demand are contingent on China's ability to assemble computer hardware, and the primary affected side of the equation is supply - as the assembling of parts is needed to deliver an end product to consumers and clients. However, Western Digital does not have a fab in China but instead locations in Taiwan and Malaysia, with a recent joint venture with Toshiba located in Japan. As far as supply goes, Western Digital is outside the critical area of relying on Chinese permission to go to work. Of course, this passes over the need for wafer supplies and equipment. However, this is not in severe jeopardy as Taiwan is one of the top suppliers of raw materials as well.

Demand is where things become unclear, similar to Apple's situation, but further up the chain. The risk remains in the category of Western Digital's HDDs and SSDs waiting to go into products that are assembled in China. If workers in China are not operating at 100%, this means a back up of product and revenue. Offsetting this risk slightly is the lean inventory producers have returned to after a digestion period among clients last year.

Supply is not constrained, but if demand is lacking, then product sits waiting to be sold. But we can look to the tell-tale sign of DRAMeXchange's DXI to understand if prices are falling as lower demand or increased supply results in lower prices. If they are, we know the supply-demand balance has moved toward near-term oversupply.

(Source: DRAMeXchange.com)

After a brief blip in the first half of February, the rest of the month has turned around. It seems the net result is a continued tight supply-demand chain. Of course, this is a DRAM specific tracking resource, but NAND is crucial in many of the same components DRAM is so it works to follow the other when immediate information is scarce.

On the chart, the stock closed a gap from December and has created two new down gaps, which are suitable for a move back up toward them.

The Friday close showed strength at two support levels and wound up closing above the lowest support level (bottom horizontal red line) and the 200-day moving average. Additionally, the stock is outside the lower Bollinger band and typically likes to move back inside of the bands sooner rather than later. At these levels, I had added and will continue to add to the position in WDC I started when it was in the mid-to-high $40s. The dividend yield of 3.6% also plays a factor in creating a bottom in shares.

Skyworks

Skyworks is in the same boat as Apple and Western Digital in the sense of demand and economic resilience. When I wrote about it in December, I said it had gotten ahead of itself and will wait for a pullback to think about adding more. Well, you know by now that pullback has come.

On the chart, it has done a few things this past week. First, it sunk briefly into oversold territory on the RSI. Secondly, it has come close to but hasn't tested the 200DMA officially, and it has nearly closed a gap from October. I think Skyworks trades sideways from here and tests the lows set last Friday shortly.

As Apple trades, so does Skyworks as the two have the same end markets, and 5G is not a small matter coming up. This all depends on the passing of this virus fear and if things can remain on track for the remainder of the year. Should things look positive and 2H 2020 is not in jeopardy, then the stock rebounds rather well. If things loom, then I expect Skyworks to trade sideways-to-down over the next two-to-three months.

In either case, I would be buying shares under $100.

Overall Situation

If you have a long-term horizon and believe the coronavirus will not be a show-stopping risk outside of the first half of 2020, then the above names are showing or beginning to show value and should be scooped up. I have picked up both tech and non-tech names in my tax account, as well as my IRA. Dollar-cost averaging is your friend, and continuing to keep cash available will make this correction worth your while.

Make Cash With My Cache Get alerted to my tech sector analysis by clicking the follow button at the top of this page next to my name. Get further insight along with technical chart analysis on tech and tech-related names by joining my Seeking Alpha service Tech Cache. You also get real-time, chatroom access to ask me followup questions and hear ideas of other Tech Cache subscribers. Right now, you can try it risk-free with a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, FB, SWKS, WDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.