Priority Income Fund: Another Term Preferred Stock IPO From This Closed-End Fund

Introduction

Almost all of the exchange-traded fixed-income securities are issued by public companies, thus the investors are having easy access to any information needed to evaluate the company's stability. However, this is not a general rule and there are some private companies that have their instruments listed on the exchange. CHS Inc, Healthcare Trust Inc, National Rural Utilities Corp, PartnerRe LTD, Priority Income Fund, Tennessee Valley Authority are such companies. The disadvantage of investing in such a company's instruments is the increased confidentiality of the company as it is not required to disclose detailed financial and operating information. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock IPO issued by the private company Priority Income Fund.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.2M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $30M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Priority Income Fund 6.625% Series F Preferred Stock Due 2027 (NYSE: PRIF-F) pays a cumulative fixed dividend at a rate of 6.625%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 02/25/2023, maturing on 06/30/2027. Currently, the new term preferred is trading at a nearly 3% discount, at a price of $24.21, meaning it has a 7.45% Yield-to-Maturity and a Yield-to-Call of 8.27%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ranking

The shares of Series F Term Preferred Stock will be senior securities that constitute capital stock. The Series F Term Preferred Stock will rank:

senior to shares of our common stock in priority of payment of dividends and as to the distribution of assets upon dissolution, liquidation or the winding-up of our affairs

equal in priority with the issued and outstanding Series A Term Preferred Stock, Series B Term Preferred Stock, Series C Term Preferred Stock, Series D Term Preferred Stock, Series E Term Preferred Stock, and all other future series of preferred stock we may issue, as to priority of payment of dividends and as to distributions of assets upon dissolution, liquidation or the winding-up of our affairs

subordinate in right of payment to the holders of any senior indebtedness, including the Facility and the 2035 Notes

The Company

Priority Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Prospect Capital Management LLC and Behringer Harvard Holdings, LLC. The fund is managed by Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC. It invests in the Senior Secured Loans, with an emphasis on current income or pools of senior secured loans known as collateralized loan obligations. The fund invests in the companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. It was previously known as Priority Senior Secured Income Fund, Inc. Priority Income Fund, Inc. is domiciled in United States.

Source: Bloomberg.com | Priority Income Fund

Top 10 Holdings As of June 30, 2019:

Source: Annual Report June 30, 2019

Financial Highlights

Source: Annual Report June 30, 2019

Dividends and Distributions

Source: Annual Report June 30, 2019

Capital Stock as of February 13, 2020 (assuming the issuance of Series F Term Preferred Stock):

Source: N-2/A Filing by Priority Income Fund

The Priority Income Fund Family

The company has 5 more outstanding preferred Stocks:

Priority Income Fund 6.375% Series A Cumulative Term Preferred Stock Due 2025 (PRIF.PA)

Priority Income Fund 6.25% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock Due 2023 (PRIF.PB)

Priority Income Fund 6.625% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock Due 2024 (PRIF.PC)

Priority Income Fund 7.00% Series D Cumulative Term Preferred Stock Due 2029 (PRIF.PD)

Priority Income Fund 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term Preferred Stock Due 2024 (PRIF.PE)

Source: Author's database

The other five preferred stocks also pay a cumulative fixed dividend, at a rate of 6.375% (2), 6.25%, 6.625%, and 7.00%. They all have very close call dates, which occur within 15 months one after another, with PRIF.PB having the earliest call date and PRIF.PD is having the farthest. As regards to the maturity, the dates are slightly more distant and PRIF.PD has the longest maturity.

If we compare the newly issued Series F Term Preferred Stock with the other term preferred stocks, with a Yield-to-Worst of 7.45%, PRIF.PF seems to be priced close to PRIF.PE and PRIF.PD, which have a YTW of 7.51%, and 7.26%, respectively. The other three issues, PRIF.PC, PRIF.PA, and PRIF.PB have a slightly lower YTW, a little below 7%. If we look at the Yield-to-Calls and the Yield-to-Worsts of the group separately, we can see PRIF.PE having the highest YTC and the highest YTM at the same time.

To get a clear idea, let's take a look at the bubble charts, presenting the preferred stocks by their Years-to-Maturity and YTM & Years-to-Call and YTC:

By years-to-maturity and yield-to-maturity

Source: Author's database

By years-to-call and yield-to-call

Source: Author's database

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the Priority Income Fund's securities and the fixed income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is a total outperformance of the benchmark over the preferred stocks. The oldest ones, PRIF.PA and PRIF.PB, share a very close behavior with PFF during the late 2018 mini-recession as they gradually begin to diverge thereafter. Overall, the relatively straightforward movement of the Priority Income Fund issues can be explained with the fact they are term securities with relatively close maturity date (except for PRIF.PD that have 9 years to its maturity, the rest mature in no more than 5 years) and that they are not part of the ETF's holdings (due to their tiny market capitalization).

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds and term preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate in the 'Closed-End Fund - Debt' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTM is, the better the security. Now let's see, do they carry any call risk.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution, and have less than 10 years to maturity, with a positive YTC. The baby bonds issued by Medley Management, MDLQ and MDLX, are excluded.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Mandatory Redemption for Asset Coverage

To seek to enhance returns to our common stockholders, we may borrow money from time to time at the discretion of our Adviser within the levels permitted by the 1940 Act (which generally allows us to incur indebtedness so long as our asset coverage ratio is at least 300% with respect to and after incurring such indebtedness or issue preferred stock so long as our asset coverage ratio is at least 200% with respect to and after issuing such preferred stock) when the terms and conditions available are favorable to long-term investing and well-aligned with our investment strategy and portfolio composition. In determining whether to borrow money, we will analyze the maturity, covenant package and rate structure of the proposed borrowings as well as the risks of such borrowings compared to our investment outlook. We previously offered shares of our Preferred Stock pursuant to a continuous offering but we are no longer doing so. As of September 30, 2019, we had $37.5 million of shares of 6.375% Series A Term Preferred Stock due 2025 outstanding, $25 million of shares of 6.25% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2023 outstanding, $40.25 million of shares of 6.625% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2024 outstanding and $27.4 million shares of 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock due 2029 outstanding and our asset coverage ratio was approximately 406%. The Asset Coverage per Unit was $101 as of September 30, 2019. The below table summarizes our asset coverage on a pro forma basis after giving effect to the issuance of $27.5 million of 6.375% Series E Term Preferred Stock on October 7, 2019 and October 22, 2019, an assumed drawn balance of $10,000,000 on our secured revolving credit facility, or the "Facility," which we entered into on December 16, 2019, $15,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior unsecured notes due 2035, or the "2035 Notes," each as described under "Recent Events," and the assumed issuance of $25 million of shares of Series F Term Preferred Stock in this offering.

Source: 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering (after the payment of underwriting discounts and commissions of $937,500 and estimated expenses of the offering of approximately $507,240) to acquire investments in accordance with our investment objective and strategies described in this prospectus and for general working capital purposes.

Source: 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $30M, PRIF-F cannot be an addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index, thus it will also not be added to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

PRIF.PF has of the highest returns from the other preferred stocks in the family with its YTW of 7.45%. Furthermore, all Priority Income Fund's issues have the highest yields in the sector and also one of the highest as regards all other preferred stocks and baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity. However, it must be taken into account that the company is private and although the asset coverage protection, it is hard for monitoring. It is much easier when you can even just follow the company's common stock and would receive very useful feedback. Also, the preferred stock family has very low liquidity and it will be impossible to react if necessary.

