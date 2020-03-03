Gold Resource Corporation: A Look At The Q4 Results

While the company should be able to nearly double production over the next year with Isabella Pearl now online, all-in costs came in quite high for the mine in Q4.

We're now more than halfway through the Q4 earnings season for the gold miners (GOAU), and we've seen decent results across the board for most companies. Unfortunately, Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) has been one of the few misses in the group, as the company missed annual earnings per share estimates by $0.06, or 37%, which reflected yet another year of contracting earnings growth. On the plus side, the company did manage to beat its operational guidance, though initial production from Isabella Pearl came in at relatively high costs, offsetting the high margins from the company's Oaxaca Mining Unit [OXU]. The key going forward for the company will be bringing down costs at Isabella Pearl at closer to projections, vs. the $1,096/oz reported for Q4 2019. While Gold Resource Corporation may have strong production growth and ambitious earnings estimates forecasted for FY-2020, I continue to see better gold producers out there. Therefore, I believe any rallies to the $5.70 - $6.00 level will provide profit-taking opportunities.

Gold Resource Corporation is the most recent name to report earnings in the mining sector, and the company finished FY-2019 with a relatively mixed year overall. While production at the company's Oaxaca Mining Unit came in above FY-2019 guidance of 27,000 ounces of gold and 1.7 million ounces of silver at OXU, the first quarter of production from Isabella Pearl came in quite high on the cost side and has the potential to weigh heavily on margins if this continues. While the Oaxaca Mining Unit enjoyed margins of over $700/oz based on all-in sustaining costs of $646/oz, production at the company's new Isabella Pearl Mine came in at $1,096/oz for FY-2019, more than 15% above the industry average, and well above initial projections noted in the 2018 project construction news release ($650/oz). Let's take a closer look at operations below:

Beginning with the company's Nevada Mining Unit, Gold Resource Corporation produced 10,883 ounces of gold in FY-2019, and 5,502 ounces of gold in Q4 of 2019. The reason for the low production is because commercial production only began in October of 2019. Therefore, the company only saw production from pre-production in Q3 and one full quarter of production in Q4. While it's early to make too many judgments as no mine starts off operating at its best, the all-in sustaining costs of $1,096/oz for Q4 2019 are quite high, especially considering that this is a relatively simple open-pit heap-leach operation. The company initially discussed cash costs of $650/oz for Isabella Pearl over the four-year mine life, though these costs were expected to start on the high end, and trend lower as the company made its way toward higher-grade areas, and strip ratios decrease.

The added gold production at Isabella Pearl has been a significant catalyst that shareholders have been waiting for, and this should allow for over 60% growth in production from FY-2019 to FY-2021 (40,000 ounces to 67,000 ounces). Based on the company's FY-2020 guidance of 54,000 ounces of gold production, we should see at least 35% production growth in FY-2020, with a further jump in production in FY-2021 as Isabella Pearl ramps up further. However, the key here is that all-in sustaining costs come in at reasonable levels, and they are currently tracking quite high for an open-pit heap-leach project. Therefore, investors should be watching all-in sustaining costs closely in FY-2020, as another year of high costs would put a damper on production growth.

Moving over to the company's Oaxaca Mining Unit, it was a solid year for the company, with both gold and silver production coming in above estimates. The Oaxaca Mining Unit produced 29,435 ounces of gold in FY-2019, more than 8% above guidance of 27,000 ounces. Meanwhile, silver production for the year came in at 1.72 million ounces, up 3% year-over-year and 1% above estimates for 1.70 million ounces. At the Arista Mine, the company enjoyed another year of substantial grades, with gold, copper, lead, and zinc grades all up year-over-year. Meanwhile, at Mirador, gold grades dropped by 50 basis points (1.43 to 0.91), but silver grades jumped from 174 grams per tonne silver to 195 grams per tonne silver, picking up a little of the slack.

From a cost standpoint, it was an exceptional year for the Oaxaca Mining Unit, with all-in sustaining costs per gold-equivalent ounce coming in at $646. This figure was down 1.5% year-over-year, is more than 30% below the industry average of $950/oz, and certainly helps to offset what was otherwise a high-cost start-up quarter at Isabella Pearl. For Q4, the results were even more impressive, with all-in sustaining costs per gold-equivalent ounce coming in at $565/oz. Assuming the Oaxaca Mining Unit was Gold Resource Corporation's only mine, they would be an industry leader from a cost standpoint. However, with Isabella Pearl now pulling consolidated costs higher, this may not be the case going forward. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

As we can see from the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], Gold Resource Corporation has one of the better earnings trends in the sector, assuming the company can hit its FY-2020 estimates of $0.28. If the company can achieve this, this would represent more than 200% growth in annual EPS year-over-year, and a move back to a new 5-year high for earnings for the company. While this figure shouldn't be a difficult achievement for the company, it's important to note that the company did miss FY-2019 estimates by a wide margin, and we saw annual EPS drop yet again last year. Therefore, while Gold Resource Corporation looks cheap if they can meet FY-2020 annual EPS estimates of $0.28, they're much less cheap if we see another miss as we did in FY-2019 ($0.09 vs. forecasts for $0.16).

Gold Resource Corporation had a great year at their Oaxaca Mining Unit, but the strong results were dragged down by a bit of a lackluster start at Isabella Pearl. As noted previously, it is not fair to judge a company based on only a single quarter of production, meaning that the key will be to see how Isabella Pearl performs in FY-2020. If costs can come down significantly, the 35% growth in production year over year would certainly be impressive and be a massive help to the company's bottom line. However, if the company's all-in margins are dragged down by $1,000/oz plus all-in sustaining costs again at Isabella Pearl, the margin contraction is going to offset quite a bit of the production growth. In summary, the costs at Isabella Pearl will be the key figure to watch for FY-2020.

If we take a look at the technicals below, we can see that Gold Resource Corporation broke below its 2019 uptrend line last week but is hovering above pivotal support at $3.60, where I would expect the stock to find strong support on further weakness. The issue is that the $5.70 level continues to be a brick wall of resistance, and it has weighed on the stock over the past few years. While many of the better gold producers have marched to new multi-year highs, Gold Resource Corporation has been unable to achieve this, despite growing production. Therefore, from a technical standpoint, I continue to see more attractive names out there with less overhead resistance. Based on this, I would view rallies to the $5.70 to $6.00 area as selling opportunities.

Based on a somewhat mixed year for Gold Resource Corporation, I have maintained my rating for the stock as a Market Perform, and believe the $5.70 - $6.00 area will continue to be a brick wall of resistance for the stock. I continue to see much more attractive producers out there in Tier-1 jurisdictions, and therefore have no plans to go long the stock currently. If I were long the stock, I would be looking to sell into sharp rallies, as the stock would begin to get expensive at 20x forward earnings above $5.60 if Isabella Pearl doesn't see a blow-out year.

