No Help From The Fed (Technically Speaking For 3/3)

The Fed cut rates today:

The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point, to 1 to 1‑1/4 percent. The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

I stand firmly in the camp that this was premature. However, I think the Fed wanted to send a preemptive message to not just the US economy, but the global economy. It's highly likely that there have been numerous behind-the-scenes messages between central bankers about the global economic situation which are direr than we thought.

The OECD released its estimate of the effects of the coronavirus on global growth (emphasis added):

The projections are based on the assumption that the epidemic peaks in China in the first quarter of 2020, with a gradual recovery through the second quarter aided by significant domestic policy easing. Together with the recent marked deterioration in global financial conditions and heightened uncertainty, this will depress global GDP growth in the early part of the year, possibly even pushing it below zero in the first quarter of 2020. Even if the COVID-19 effects fade gradually through 2020, as assumed, illustrative simulations suggest that global growth could be lowered by up to ½ percentage point this year (Box 1; Figure 5).

Here's a chart of the base and worst-case projections: A central problem is that China has become a key part of the global economic system: The left chart (also from the OECD report) shows that China is now a key component of global industry, GDP, and trade. By extension, that means that a drop in Chinese activity will hurt global growth.

The latest ISM Manufacturing Index was still positive, but the anecdotal comments are littered with coronavirus issues. The comprehensive PMI is just barely positive, reading 50.1 New orders dropped back into contraction while employment remained below 50 for the seventh consecutive month. 14 of 18 industries were expanded. The anecdotal comments show the negative impacts of the coronavirus (emphasis added):

There are always supply chain challenges with Lunar New Year shutdowns, and this year is no different. Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the electronics industry.



January started out strong, but the effects of the virus in China [and] the continued grounding of the 737 Max have suppressed new orders.



Coronavirus and its impact on the supply chain: We will see some softness in demand, but also [experience] havoc on items sourced from China that may cause significant delays to production.”



Coronavirus continues to be front and center as a major supply chain risk to our company.



The major concern is the China virus and what that crisis could affect in getting parts. The company is putting plans in place to source out locations, especially in the U.S., for parts.”

Let's turn to today's performance tables: Once again, the equity markets sold off while the Treasury markets rallied. Notice the size of the losses: the QQQs were off a little over 3% and the SPY was down nearly 3%. Smaller-caps actually did a little bit better as they were only off around 2%.

All sectors were off. Three of the "top four" performing sectors were defensive: real estate, utilities, and staples. Three of the most important sectors -- communication services, financials, and technology -- were the biggest losers.

Right now, the big story is the rally in the bond market: The entire Treasury complex is rallying; all the parts of the curve printed solid candles today, indicating a big day. This very clearly tells us that the markets are still very concerned about weaker growth going forward.

Next, let's look at the sector charts, starting with defensive areas: Not much solace here as all are lower. The same pattern exists ... ... with the aggressive sectors.

Finally, here's the daily SPY chart with key levels: Prices are still printing large bars indicating massive movement during the trading session. Notice the large spike in Bollinger Band width (lower panel), showing just how much movement we've seen. There's still a lot of volume as well. The only "good" news is that prices are trying to coalesce around the 200-day EMA.

So, the coronavirus issue continues to play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.