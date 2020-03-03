Chipotle Is Just Getting Started

Under the guidance of CEO Brian Niccol, Chipotle's re-accelerating growth will generate market-beating returns over the next decade.

Chipotle has been crushed as a result of the market's selloff. This has created a solid entry point for long-term investors.

Investment Thesis

Chipotle's (CMG) premium as a high-growth stock was decimated in response to the food-borne illness scares that happened 5 years ago. As we've seen in its recent price action, the weight of those scares still rests on the shoulders of its stock price. I am here today to explain why Chipotle remains undervalued relative to its growth prospects, and why the stock is poised to outperform the market over the coming decade.

My entire investment thesis revolves around these two facts:

Chipotle could add 10,000 more restaurants, each of which would generate nearly $2.5M before it reaches market saturation in the U.S. alone. Chipotle's margins will return to what they were once it firmly establishes its new business formula, which is still being developed under the guidance of Chipotle's new CEO, Brian Niccol.

Restaurant Count Growth

As can be seen below, Chipotle's restaurant count growth has slowed over the last couple years in large part because the company's new CEO has begun developing a new formula for Chipotle's restaurant layout, the feng shui of the restaurants if you will.

Growth was the slowest between 2017 and 2018; however, in FY19, Chipotle added 140 new restaurants. In fact, it added 80 restaurants in just the fourth quarter, which marked the fastest rate at which they company had ever grown!

For FY20, the company projects that it will add around 150 new restaurants, and during its most recent conference call, an analyst asked whether management had line of sight to 200+ new restaurants per year, to which they replied, "Yes." To quote Niccol, he replied:

So, I see a future where we could get back to the 200 plus restaurants. It's just not going to happen this year.

This fact is essential to the valuation, and the assumptions thereof, which I will perform later in this article.

Now, let's move on to Chipotle's highly controversial margins.

Chipotle's Roller-Coaster Margins

Before I get into the margins explicitly, I want to discuss how margins have impacted Chipotle's valuation. Prior to 2015, Chipotle was experiencing explosive growth, as evidenced by the rapid increase in restaurant count around the 2013-2016 timeframe. Further, the market was rewarding Chipotle with a valuation that properly accounted for its remarkable growth.

As can be seen above, Chipotle sported an approximately 6x price to sales multiple prior to the health scares of 2015. Today, the company's growth prospects are no different, yet it receives a multiple that's about 40% lower. In fact, there is still massive room for expansion in the U.S. and abroad. For example, as of December 31st, 2018, Chipotle only had 160 locations in the state of Florida, where nearly 22 million people live and where almost 130,000,000 people visit each year. We can be pretty certain that 160 restaurants can't properly service the demand from 152,000,000 potential customers each year.

Getting back to the subject of this section, Chipotle lost its growth premium not only due to the food-borne illness scare alone, but also due to its necessary response to the food-borne illness scare.

In response to the crisis, the company began spending heavily on its supply chain as well as other health-related compliance. The result of this spend can be seen starkly below.

As can be seen above, Chipotle's margins cratered following the health scares. Its net margin went from about 10% to around 0%, and its gross and operating margins performed a similar nosedive.

But as we can see, these margins have been in a strong upward trend over the past 3 years. What's more, on a restaurant level, operating margins just eclipsed 20% after having spent years in the teens.

Restaurant level operating margin was 20.5% for 2019, an improvement from 18.7% in 2018. The improvement was driven primarily by leverage from the comparable restaurant sales increase, partially offset by higher food costs, wage inflation at the crew level, increased delivery expense, and increased marketing spend.

Further, without pricing pressure from Chipotle's carne asada and avocado offerings, its restaurant operating margins would have hovered a little over 21%. In Chipotle's most recent conference call, management shared that it expects restaurant operating margins to hit 22% soon, and that it expects operating margins to continue to improve from there.

This is essential to understanding Chipotle's valuation, because at 22%+ operating margins, a free cash flow margin of 15% could easily be achieved, which is the free cash flow margin on which I base my current valuation.

Now that I've laid out the two factors on which I've based my valuation of Chipotle, it's time for us to turn our attention to the math behind this valuation.

Chipotle: Using The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

I've read countless times that Chipotle's P/E is too high. To view Chipotle through the lens of P/E would be to fallaciously determine the company's value. Just as Amazon (AMZN) has been impossible to value on a P/E basis, from when it was $10/share to where it rests now at almost $2000/share, so too is it impossible to value Chipotle on a P/E basis. Further, just as it's impossible to assess Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) on a P/E basis, due to their numerous investments that skew GAAP results, so too is it impossible to value Chipotle on a P/E basis. In the following 3 steps, I will demonstrate how we should assess the value of Chipotle, or any company for that matter, and I will do it in such a simple way as to make it both potently useful and easily digestible.

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Alright, now that we're all on the same page, let's get to it!

Step 1

In order to arrive at a fair value for Chipotle a number of notable assumptions must be made, some of which we've already discussed. Here are the notable assumptions:

Chipotle's management has made it clear that operating margins on a restaurant basis will reach 22% in the near term and will continue to accelerate from there. We will assume that, conservatively, they will hover at about 25%, which will in turn lead to a 15% free cash flow margin, after we account for taxes and interest on debt on a per restaurant basis. Using consensus analysts estimates, which are informed by Chipotle's communication with analysts, we will determine the rate at which revenue will grow, as can be seen below.

The above graph depicts Chipotle's revenues growing at 12.8% in 2020, 11.5% in 2021, and 12.22% in 2022. Notably, Chipotle has beaten consensus analyst estimates by a strong margin over the last two years.

Based on these numbers, we can safely and conservatively assume that Chipotle will grow its revenues, and therefore its free cash flow per share at a healthy 12.5% annual average rate for the next 10 years, as it continues to build on its small 2,500 restaurant fleet.

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 12.5% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $29.60 Fair Value $832.00

Therefore, technically, Chipotle is undervalued by 7% at today's share price of $773.

But this does not paint the entire picture. We must employ steps 2 and 3 to determine the total return we should expect from purchasing Chipotle at today's share price of $773.

Step 2

As I shared earlier, step 2 includes analyzing the way in which share repurchases or share issuances will impact the rate at which free cash flow per share will grow. Free cash flow per share is the driving force behind all stock valuations, and a traditional discounted cash flow model does not delineate the difference between growth from core operations and growth from core operations + the effects of fluctuations in shares outstanding. That is why in the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, we analyze the effect of changes in share count so as to determine what the actual rate at which free cash flow per share will be; then, we use a discounted cash flow model to demonstrate how the changes impact the present value of a stock, even if there is some rather theoretical underpinnings to the whole process.

Discounted Cash Flow Including Effects Of Buybacks

As can be seen below, Chipotle has rather prolifically repurchased shares over the past 4 years, as it realized its shares were being massively discounted by the market due to its food-borne illness scares and the resulting margin compression.

Despite Chipotle buying back a little over 10% of its shares outstanding over 4 years, I actually don't foresee such aggressive share repurchases in the future. Chipotle will likely devote its excess free cash flow to more aggressive expansion, as analysts expect; the expectations of which are evidenced by the re-acceleration of revenue growth in 2022.

So for step 2, I will not consider the effect of a 10% share count reduction, because I believe Chipotle will divert that money into accelerating its revenue growth. In light of this idea, I believe that a 12.5% annualized rate of revenue growth will actually turn out to be very conservative in light of 17.56% revenue growth in Chipotle's last quarter and in light of their massive runway for restaurant count growth, which will be further fueled by re-investment of its free cash flow.

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

Alright, our last step revolves around identifying total returns, as a discounted cash flow model is rather useless, relatively speaking, in determining for us what exactly we should expect in the way of returns over a long period of time.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $832.00 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 24.52x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End 8.65x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End 30x Fair Value At 10yr End $2883.60

Therefore, we can expect a total annualized return of 14.07% for 10 years, if one were to buy at $773. And keep in mind that this is extremely conservative. In light of a recent quarter where Chipotle grew at 17%+ and in light of its massive runway for restaurant count growth, a 12.5% free cash flow per share growth rate will likely prove to be an underestimation. If we increase this to an average annualized rate of 15%, then we achieve annualized returns of 16.61%! And this does not take into account share repurchases that will likely trickle in toward the end of the 2020s.

Also, if anybody were wondering where I determined that a 30x price to free cash flow would be a fair multiple, I took two mature food/beverage titans that created equally compelling marketplace offerings: McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX). Their multiples can be seen below.

Risks

The greatest risk to Chipotle is the prospect of another health scare. Chipotle's extremely unique offering of farm-to-table food attracts health-conscious Millennials, Gen Xers, and Gen Zers looking to get away from traditional fast food. However, this unique offering also carries inherent risks, especially at scale.

Additionally, CEO Brian Niccol may damage the Chipotle brand through ideas such as drive-thrus, or Chipotlanes as the company endearingly refers to them. Personally, I think Niccol will actually steward the Chipotle brand fantastically, as he is a smart and forward-thinking CEO; however, the risk remains that he may not execute well.

Lastly, if Chipotle continued to experience food-borne bacteria issues, then it would need to spend even more on its supply chain, which would decimate operating margins, and therefore my entire valuation. I am confident, however, that the management team takes the responsibility of food safety very seriously, as evidenced by its slow and steady approach to growth. Therefore, while this risk and the consequences thereof remain, it's one that I feel comfortable living with, as there truly is no alternative in terms of fast food that feels like actual food.

Concluding Remarks

The coronavirus has caused Chipotle to selloff substantially, and for all I know the market could continue selling off. I can't be sure. What I do know is that Chipotle is a fantastic business with a great management team that's both innovative and conservative at the same time, which is a recipe that Starbucks employed with great success as well.

What's more, based on my very conservative math, Chipotle will deliver market-beating returns if one were to buy at today's share price of $773. In fact, Chipotle would be a good buy all the way into the high $800s, as 12.5% annualized growth will very likely prove to be too conservative.

Again, I rate Chipotle a very strong buy.

