New Fortress Energy Readies Year-End Results Amid Pricing Gloom

NFE's results have been hampered by a distinctly negative pricing environment for LNG prices due to a global glut in supply.

The firm provides LNG construction and related terminal and distribution services in the Americas and Ireland.

Short Take

New Fortress Energy (NFE) went public in January 2019.

The firm provides natural gas facility construction and distribution services in the Americas and Ireland.

NFE plans to announce its Q4 2019 and full-year after the close on March 3, 2020.

The company’s recent financial results show growing revenue but uneven and arguably worsening net results, leading me to have a NEUTRAL bias on the stock.

Company

New York-based NFE was founded in 2014 to develop and finance long-term infrastructure and agreements for natural gas liquefaction and distribution solutions with a focus on the Caribbean & Latin America regions.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Wesley R. Edens, who has been with the firm since 2018 and is currently also the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Fortress Investment Group.

The firm currently has two operational terminals and three in development, per the map below:

Market

The global LNG market is experiencing significant demand growth in the short-term but facing headwinds in 2020 and beyond, according to a 2H 2018 market outlook by BloombergNEF,

Imports of LNG will set a new record this year on the back of a robust 8.5% growth, according to our research. The rate of growth will slow from 2019 and further in 2020, before picking up again in 2021. While Asia will play a more dominant role in driving LNG demand, long-term demand growth in Europe will be challenged by competition from renewables and batteries.

Asia is expected to drive 86% of demand growth as the region seeks to substitute cleaner-burning LNG for dirtier sources such as coal. China will account for half of the growth, and the remainder will be from Japan, South Korea, and India.

Additionally, only 11 LNG supply projects have a greater than 50% chance of ‘getting the go-ahead...in the next 18 months,’ constraining the supply of new capacity additions.

However, ‘the anticipated global supply surplus is likely to be modest and brief over 2020 - 2021.’

Recent Performance

NFE’s topline revenue by quarter has been uneven but has grown markedly in the most recent reporting period, as the chart shows here:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

EBITDA by quarter has worsened notably in recent quarters:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has also worsened as the firm’s topline revenue has grown, indicating sharply increased operating costs:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have improved since Q1 2019, but are still nowhere near breakeven:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the past 12 months, NFE’s stock price has dropped 5.1 percent vs. the U.S. Oil & Gas market’s fall of 31.7 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 4.3 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

Commentary

NFE has produced uneven results over the past five quarters, with increasing revenue but worsening operating income and earnings per share.

Meanwhile, NFE continues to advance its expansion plans, recently landing a contract to construct a natural gas-fired power plant in Nicaragua with a 25-year power purchase agreement included.

Additionally, the firm said it is making progress with construction of an LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Baja California, Mexico.

With the recent coronavirus-inspired swoon in global economic activity, the outlook for LNG pricing power looks dicey at best.

Since the firm’s IPO in January 2019, the price for LNG has continued to drop due to a glut of LNG on a global basis.

Management is expected to provide its views on the firm’s prospects while publishing its 2019 full-year results, so I’ll be watching those comments with interest.

Given a negative pricing environment with no prospects for improvement, I expect to hear plenty about its construction activities but likely less about when it expects to turn a profit.

Based on its recent results, I’m not expecting an impressive turnaround, so my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL.

