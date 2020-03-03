Gold Resource: Do Not Forget This One

Gold Resource shows an excellent financial position and is managed by prudent management, which is consistent with a long-term accumulation.

Production for 4Q'19 was a record with an estimated 17,953 Oz Au Equivalent, up 53.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 7.8% sequentially.

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of $0.00 per share on revenue of $39.35 million.

Source: Mining Journal. Image: Isabella Pearl Site in Nevada.

Investment Thesis

The Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (GORO) is a small gold and silver miner that now owns two distinct mine complexes.

100% interest in a significant property consisting of six separate locations in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project . The Aguila mine is the flagship operation, including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2018, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output. Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation in Mexico called the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for about 2% of the gold equivalent production.

at the . The is the flagship operation, including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2018, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output. Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation in Mexico called the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for about 2% of the gold equivalent production. And its Nevada Mining Unit with the Isabella Pearl mine, which was declared commercial late last year.

Gold Resource is producing Gold and Silver but also Copper, Lead, and Zinc. Below is the production detail history.

The investment thesis remains the same again as my precedent articles on the company. Gold Resource shows an excellent financial position and is managed by prudent management, which is consistent with a long-term accumulation. Furthermore, it is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.01 or a yield of nearly 1%, which is not negligible.

While it is vital to trade short term about 30%-40% of your position to take advantage of the intense volatility of the gold sector, it is clear that the long-term potential is alive. Thus, any profit gained on strength should be used to accumulate on weakness.

Gold Production For The Fourth Quarter Of 2019

Gold Resource reported its preliminary production numbers for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full-year 2019.

The Company produced a record 40,318 gold ounces and produced 1,732,604 silver ounces for the 2019 year, which met annual gold and silver production target ranges. With the Isabella Pearl mine reaching commercial production, the Company increased its annual gold production 50% over the prior year.

The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The fourth-quarter of 2019 gold and silver prices that I used is 85.34:1 for Gold Resource with $1,484 for gold and $17.39 for silver. The calculation based on this ratio was applied to 417,877 Ag Oz for 4Q'19.

A look at this quarterly production from a long-term perspective, starting Q2'15 is showing that the fourth quarter of 2019 production is the best showing ever.

Below are the two charts describing the quarterly Production Au/Ag and Au Equivalent.

Production in gold equivalent estimated by Fun Trading below:

Production Numbers For 4Q'19. Overall, an excellent quarter and high full-year production that met guidance.

1 - Production for 4Q'19 was a record with an estimated 17,953 Oz Au Equivalent, up 53.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 7.8% sequentially. Those numbers include 5,502 Au Oz from Isabella Pearl in 4Q'19.

2 - The Company beat its 2019 Annual Outlook easily for Oaxaca Mining Unit of 27,000 gold ounces and 1.7 M silver ounces, plus or minus 10% or about 48K Oz Au Equivalent. Oaxaca complex produced 29,435 Au Oz and 1,722,852 Ag Oz in 2019.

Furthermore, the Nevada Mining Unit 2019 annual production was 10,883 Au Eq. Oz for 2019 with 5,502 Au Oz, the fourth quarter meeting guidance of 6K Au Oz +- 10%.

3 - Gold price is $1,484/Oz for 4Q'19 compared to $1,490/Oz realized in 3Q'19. Silver is $17.39/Oz for 4Q'19. The ratio used for Silver/Gold is 85.34:1. Also, see the graph revenue below for more information about my revenue approximation.

You can see below the historical details per metal produced. The fourth quarter is showing a substantial production of gold but was lower for silver, copper, lead, and zinc sequentially.

Detailed Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Gold Au Oz 6,411 7,974 6,538 9,559 11,165 13,056 Silver K AG Oz 322 331 365 467 477 418 Copper Cu Ton 434 446 433 482 492 452 Lead Pb Ton 2,119 2,006 2,153 2,304 2,459 2,286 Zinc Zn Ton 4,970 5,572 5,838 6,054 6,057 5,734

Source: Fun trading

GORO - Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q'2019. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 24.26 28.13 26.58 29.37 40.07 39.35 Net Income in $ Million -0.78 0.86 0.88 1.80 2.98 0.17 EBITDA $ Million 3.56 7.10 5.54 7.51 13.35 38.90 estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.05 0.00 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 1.36 1.44 -0.65 1.76 6.66 13.65 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 10.98 13.99 8.79 12.65 7.73 10.31 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -9.618 -12.56 -9.43 -10.90 -1.07 3.34 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 16.60 7.76 12.18 11.81 12.93 15.34 Long-term Debt in $ Million 2.32 2.14 2.28 2.09 1.88 1.66 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 57.643 58.72 61.14 63.07 65.80 65.69

Source: Company 10K filing and Morningstar and from personal files.

Balance sheet discussion

1 - Gold Resource revenues were $39.35 million in 4Q'19

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of $0.00 per share on revenue of $39.35 million, compared with a gain per share of $0.01 on revenue of $28.13 million in the last year's fourth quarter (Please look at the table above for more financial details). The price of gold and the production of Isabella Pearl are showing clearly on the chart.

2 - Gold Resource's free cash flow is back to positive in 4Q'19

The company had a free cash flow this quarter of $3.34 million and a loss of $18.06 million in 2019. It is the direct result of a significant CapEx to complete Isabella Pearl mine. I expect the company to deliver a healthy free cash flow going forward, and the fourth quarter was a good sign for 2020.

3 - Cash and Long-term Debt Gold Resource had an excellent cash position of $15.341 million in 4Q'19 and just under $2 million in long-term debt (including current,) which gave extra security from a long-term investment perspective.

Commentary and Technical analysis (short term)

GORO is an excellent small gold and silver producer that should shine in 2020. The balance sheet is solid, management is dedicated, and the future growth is tremendous with the new mine in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl mine, which is expected to produce 173K Au Oz in five years.

Source: GORO Presentation

On March 2, 2020, the company indicated reserves for Nevada.

As of December 31, 2019, proven and probable reserves at the Nevada Mining Unit's Isabella Pearl Mine totaled 2,247,400 tonnes grading 3.05 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. Proven and probable reserve gold ounces included in the reserve report increased year-over-year by 2.5% to 220,100 ounces, an increase of 5,300 gold ounces, while gold grade increased 33.8% to 3.05 g/t.

Furthermore, it seems that the Nevada assets will expand, and more will come. The company indicated that multiple ore grade intercepts from its maiden drill program at the "Scarlet" target located 400 meters northwest of its operating Isabella Pearl mine in Mineral County, Nevada.

Finally, the dividend has been increased last quarter by 100% from $0.02 per share per year to $0.04 per share, or a yield of nearly 1% now.

However, it will be indeed more ups and downs, depending on the price of gold and a few small hiccups that will probably alter the price. We will have to be vigilant, and always trade short term a part of our GORO position.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

GORO experienced a support breakout of its ascending channel pattern a few days ago and dropped rapidly to the lower support at $4.10, which was an excellent time to add with RSI at 15.

Always check the RSI to locate "buy" targets. The long-term support is about $3.60 if extreme retracement, which could happen if the gold market gets sold off like it did last week.

The first target is a range between $4.65 to $5.15. It is essential to be selling probably 50% of what you bought during the recent retracement.

