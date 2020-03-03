AerCap Holdings Shares Are Undervalued In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Crisis

Two potential catalysts exist to close the gap between price and value, and the potential upside to our $76 per-share valuation estimate is 44%.

Aercap's management team is focused on value creation, not growth for the sake of growth, and uses a dynamic capital allocation strategy.

It would be easy to postpone valuing AerCap Holdings NV (AER) given the economic uncertainty introduced by the Coronavirus. Instead, we will supplement our long-term fundamental perspective in Valuing AerCap with Monte Carlo simulation to address the increased uncertainty.

Airlines have been one of the hardest hit sectors since the outbreak. AerCap's operating leases should provide safety, but it would be reasonable to expect some bankruptcies and also some airlines seeking relief (asking to restructure leases at lower rates), especially when you consider the global exposure of AerCap. For guidance we will look at medium-term historical results that include years 2011-2012. AerCap's ROE during these years was lower than normal due to losses resulting from bankruptcies.

Long-Term Sector Fundamentals

Over the past 15 years air traffic has doubled and is expected to double again over the next 15. According to AerCap Holdings NV (AER) CEO Angus Kelly, "each year 100 Million people board an airplane for the first time and that is not going to change." The driver is an expanding global middle class. Over the next 20 years the middle class is expected to increase from 4 billion to 6 billion, a 50% increase. Currently, there are approximately 20,000 commercial aircraft in service with an average age of 8 years. The average life span of a commercial plane is 25 years. Over the next 20 years all of these planes are expected to be replaced given their age. Beyond replacement, Boeing (BA) expects fleet size to increase by an additional 24,000 planes for a total fleet size of 44,000 planes. Airbus (AIR FP) expects an expansion of 19,000 additional planes, a total fleet size of about 39,000 planes. Both Boeing (BA) and Airbus (AIR FP) expect air traffic to grow in excess of 4% over the next 20 years. Operating leases, AerCap's business as a lessor, will participate in this growth. AerCap CEO Angus Kelly recently pointed out that "while air travel as a whole has been growing at 5-6% a year, the demand for operating leasing is growing at twice that rate". Lessors satisfy demand from the airlines as they seek to deliver more consistent operating results than they have historically.

(Sources: Boeing 20 year forecast, Airbus 20 year forecast, AerCap capital markets day)

Management Gets It

Management distinguishes itself by focusing on value creation not growth, which does not necessarily create value. Value creation is evidenced by consistent double-digit return on equity (ROE) and the even higher growth in equity book value. In the top section of the graph below the green line illustrates a current ROE of 12.6% with a median of 12% for the 10-year period. The white line in the bottom section of the graph illustrates book value per-share. Book value per-share has grown at an annual (compound) growth rate of 14.1%:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Importantly, book value has continued to grow with top line revenue (green line) and net income (white line) flat. However, notice that EPS (blue line) has grown nicely during this time:

This is a result of management choosing to buyback shares instead of simply growing the size of the business. Reinvesting in the current business at a discount, through share repurchases, was the superior capital allocation decision.

Dynamic Capital Allocation

Management has done an excellent job at taking what the market gives them. AerCap has several options to deploy shareholder profits and has pulled each lever during the past decade:

Buy planes - Directly from Boeing/Airbus or sale-leaseback's with airlines

Return cash to shareholders - Dividends or buybacks

Buy a business - Merger or acquisition

Pay down debt

Planes - At year end AerCap (AER) owned and managed 1,035 planes, with another 299 on order and scheduled for delivery through 2024. These planes won't all be incremental to fleet size as management actively sells older planes to manage the fleet - 88 planes were sold during 2019 with an average gain on sale of 10%.

Returning cash to shareholders - With the stock price consistently below book over the past five years, management has repurchased $4.5B of company stock. If shares are undervalued, and we believe they are, this is a far superior capital allocation decision than paying a dividend. Buybacks below book-value are a key reason that book value per-share has grown in excess of ROE.

Buying Businesses - At the end of 2013 AER announced an acquisition of ILFC, a wholly owned sub of AIG (AIG). At the time AerCap shares were priced around book value, and ILFC was acquired far below book value. AerCap used its own shares at book and cash to acquire ILFC at a large discount to book as indicated in the following slide from Greenlight Capital's presentation in April of 2015:

(Source: Grant's Investment Conference April 7, 2015, Presented by David Einhorn)

Paying Down Debt - 2016 was a light year for capital investment and management paid down $1.4B of debt.

Value Creation Through Arbitrage

Over the past 13 years AerCap (AER) has sold planes with an average gain on book of 8%. When viewed from an equity perspective this is a 32% gain. This recycled equity capital is then used on buybacks at a discount to book. The following slide is from the 2019 AerCap Capital Markets Day:

(Source: AerCap Capital Markets Day Presentation)

Consider this hypothetical example. AerCap has a plane on the books for $100. That plane was funded with $75 of debt and $25 of equity. The plane is sold for $108, an 8% gain. Subtracting the $75 that debt holders are entitled to leaves $33. This is an $8 gain on the $25 book equity position, a 32% premium as indicated above. Next, AerCap uses the remaining $33 to repurchase equity at a discount to book creating further value. The slide above notes that since 2016 shares have been repurchased at .84x book value.

Free Cash Flow

Since 2006 this business has generated $21.9B in Cash Flow From Operations. AerCap (AER) has made $22.9B of capital investments. The firm issued $6.5B of net debt, resulting in free cash flow to equity ('FCFE) of $5.5B for the entire period. In 2015 the firm began returning cash to shareholders. Of the $5.5B of FCFE, the firm has returned $4.7B through share buybacks. The $800M difference has been retained as cash on the balance sheet:

(Source: Author estimates)

Dupont Analysis of Historical Returns

AerCap Holdings NV (AER) has delivered fairly consistent ROE since 2006 with a median ROE of 12.5%. ROE in 2019 was 12.5% and the trailing 5-year simple average ROE is 12.7%. Our analysis focuses on identifying the drivers of ROE, which are:

Return On Assets ('ROA) Leverage.

ROA represents the leasing economics of the business. This analysis will inform our estimate of ROE when we value the business:

(Source: Author estimates)

Leasing Economics and ROA

This is our estimate of firm wide performance during 2019:

(Source: Author estimates)

As expected, this build up ROA of 2.5% is close (doesn't include gains on sale) to our estimated 2019 ROA of 2.6%, and when combined with a financial leverage ratio of 4.8-5.0 we have an ROE range of 12-12.5%.

Estimating ROE & The Discount Rate

We are using a multi-stage Residual Income model to value AerCap (AER). The model requires book value, which we have from the latest financials, plus estimates of:

ROE Equity Discount Rate

ROE Estimate

Our ROE estimate for AerCap Holdings NV (AER) is 12.5%. This number is in line with historic ROE, current ROE, and is consistent with current ROA from our demonstrated lease economics above combined with expected leverage. We forecast ROE of 12.5% for the first five years. ROE then declines linearly to the equity discount rate by year 10.

Equity Discount Rate

Our goal here is to estimate the market's equity discount rate for AerCap. To estimate the discount rate we need three inputs:

Risk-free rate Equity risk premium Beta

Risk-free rate - The risk-free rate is the 10YR US Treasury yield of 1.12%.

Equity risk premium - Our estimated equity risk premium is 6.5%. This is a weighted average risk premium based on the global regions that AerCap does business - it is weighted by revenue. Each region is exposed to country risk premiums, which were scaled from sovereign CDS spreads. We use 5.2% as the US mature market risk premium and add country risk premiums ('CRP) to that based on the countries in the region. The 5.2% plus the CRP is the equity risk premium for that region:

Beta (market risk) - Our beta estimate is 1.51. We did not use a historical beta. We used an unlevered beta of 0.3. We then relevered the beta based on the AerCap's capital structure. We used the market value of equity and estimated the market value of debt.

AerCap's Equity Discount Rate

Our estimate of the equity discount rate is 11.0% (1.12% + 1.51*6.5%):

(Source: Author estimates)

Estimating Intrinsic Value

Our estimate of intrinsic value per-share is $76. Book value is $70.79 (Bloomberg) plus $5.25, which is the present value of the residual income stream. Since ROE falls to the cost of equity by year 10, no value is given to the firm in year 10 and beyond. We have modeled in a buyback/dividend payout ratio of 82%. This has very little effect on value since the residual income model values the residual income stream, which is the difference between forecast EPS and the equity charge:

(Source: Author estimates)

Our valuation estimate implies a justified P/B ratio of 1.1 and suggests that AerCap shares are undervalued by 44%.

Monte Carlo Simulation

We used Monte Carlo simulation and let the two valuation model inputs fluctuate. Specifically, we made the following adjustments to ROE and the cost of equity:

Stage 1 five-year ROE was allowed to be uniformly distributed from 10.5% to 13.5%. This range is consistent with the lowest and highest five-year average ROE's since 2011. The unlevered beta estimate (input to the cost of equity) was also allowed to be uniformly distributed ranging from .24 to .36.

In a uniform distribution all values in the range have the same likelihood. In effect, this takes away any weighting to our fundamental estimate of 12.5% in an attempt to address uncertainty. For example, an ROE of 10.5% is just as likely as 12.5%, and after running the simulation the ROE distribution looks like this:

(Source: Author estimates, @Risk)

Valuation Simulation

We ran 10,000 simulations with the ROE and unlevered beta ranges specified above. The minimum and maximum valuations were $63 and $87, respectively. The average value was $74:

(Source: Author estimates, @Risk)

With a current stock price around $53 per-share this implies upside of 17% and 40% to the minimum and average value, respectively.

Potential Catalysts

Long-term investors shouldn't want a catalyst in the short-term since the persistent gap between price and intrinsic value allows management to repurchase shares at a discount.

There are two potential catalysts to close the gap between price and intrinsic value:

Large equity overhang is gone Market reassessment of risk

AIG and Waha were large shareholders of AerCap stock. AIG received its shares in the ILFC acquisition. In aggregate, about 120M shares have been sold into the market by these two entities since 2015. For perspective, AER currently only has about 131.6M shares outstanding (most recent update). Management spells out as much in its Capital Markets Day presentation:

The results of AerCap's stock buyback program are highlighted in the graph below. Note that the share count is approaching the level of outstanding shares prior to the ILFC acquisition, which was partially funded with a large share issuance:

(Source: Bloomberg)

A levered beta estimate of 1.51 and an equity discount rate of 11% strikes us as extraordinarily high, especially when considering the consistent fundamentals of the business. The two drivers of the high beta are the unlevered sector beta and the debt-to-equity ratio. AerCap does use as substantial amount of debt in the capital structure, but the low stock price contributes to a high debt to equity ratio since we are using market values, which increases our beta estimate. Any decrease in this required rate of return will widen the gap between ROE and the discount rate. If that gap increases, intrinsic value increases.

Coronavirus Sector Specific Risk

Disruptions to travel pose a specific risk to the airline sector, especially if this becomes a long-term disruption. It would be reasonable to expect some highly levered airlines with declining revenue to default. Using current information, we can examine current default risk to AerCap's top five lessees. These top five lessees account for approximately 24% of AerCap's revenue. The source of the estimates is a Bloomberg default risk model:

Emirates stands out with elevated risk relative to the rest of the group, which is not yet concerning.

Conclusion

The coronavirus has introduced a high level of global economic uncertainty. However, long-term airline sector fundamentals are intact. AerCap's business provides an efficient solution to its clients. Management has an excellent track record of dynamically allocating capital for high returns. Long-term ROE's average in excess of 12%, and growth in book value per-share is even higher north of 14%. Since 2006 AerCap has generated $5.5B of free cash flow to equity and returned $4.7B of cash to shareholders through repurchases. Importantly, these repurchases are also part of an arbitrage strategy that consists of recycling capital (selling planes) at gains to book equity and buying back shares at a discount to book equity. A business that generates ROE in excess of the cost of equity should trade at a book value higher than one. Using a residual income model we estimate the intrinsic value of AerCap Holdings NV (AER) to be $76 per-share, a justified P/B ratio of 1.1, and a current undervaluation of 44%. We used Monte Carlo simulation to supplement our valuation work recognizing the uncertainty introduced by the developing Coronavirus crisis. The resulting valuation range is from a minimum of $63 to a maximum of $87, with an average value of $74. With a current stock price around $53 per-share this implies upside of 17% and 40% to the minimum and average value, respectively. The removal of the equity overhang and/or a repricing of risk are potential catalysts to close the gap between value and price.

