ASML: Best In Its Class

ASML is the best in its class and in some ways even the only one in its class.

ASML (ASML) has been one of the companies I have been following for a while, but admittedly at some point I lost focus on it and ceased covering the company on Seeking Alpha. One of the first reports I wrote on ASML was how Deutsche Bank was wrong when it went bearish on the prospects of EUV. Since then, ASML shares had a total return of 180%. Not long after my first report on ASML, I wrote a second report looking at the company’s 2020 targets which included tripling EPS and increasing revenues to €10B. In this analysis, I will have a look at how things developed since then.

Source: De Ingenieur

Revenues

Figure 1: ASML Revenues

In 2014, ASML targeted €10B in revenues by 2020. Based on that expectation we projected the 9% year-over-year growth that ASML would need. What e see is that in 2015 and 2016, revenues were more or less in line with that projection, but in 2017 revenues took off with increased services revenues and robust industry demand driving significantly more lithography systems shipments including the most expensive EUV (Extreme Ultra Violet) systems. ASML now targets €13B in revenues by 2020, which is a 30% increase compared to the targets it had years ago.

Net income

Figure 2: ASML net income

Also, the net income was way better than we anticipated path based on our earlier revenues projections and a 22.5% net margin. In 2019, even with the industry slowing down, net income was 26% higher than we anticipated. To some extent that shows ASML has been extremely conservative on 2020 targets.

Tripling EPS

In 2014, the target was to triple EPS by 2020. The 2014 EPS was €2.74, so tripling would mean that earnings of ~€8.22 per share were targeted. Back in 2015, when we reviewed the trajectories, we concluded that ASML would be able to get to ~€5.20 per share, well short of the targeted €8.22. Given that ASML is not making huge steps in buying its own shares back, that already was a strong indication that ASML’s expectations were somewhat conservative.

Source: Seeking Alpha PR

The company is now targeting €13B in revenues which seems in line with the growth trajectory the company initially anticipated to hit €10B. That should give the company a net income of €2.925B-€3.25B. With roughly 421 million shares outstanding and over 7 million shares, worth €2B, to be repurchased in 2020, that would boil down to €7.07-€7.77 per share, not completely matching €8.22 EPS targeted. However, analysts are expecting 14% growth in revenues which would boil down to $8.06 per share at a 22.5% margin and €8.95 on a 25% margin. With €4B from the new repurchase program and €1B from a previous program not being used yet for share repurchases in our assumption, it should be doable for ASML to reach its target of tripling EPS, absent of any economic shocks. What should be noted, however, is that if ASML will end up close to its €13B revenue target it will likely need to accelerate share price repurchases to be able to triple the EPS.

Years ago, I used a 28 P/E ratio to come to a price target for ASML that implied 50% upside. However, the P/E ratio has increased significantly while revenue targets have moved up and were actually achieved generating a 180% return. I’ve been really happy with that return as I used a levered product to invest in ASML giving me a 1100% profit so far. With €8.22 as the 2020 target, a 28 P/E ratio would imply a €230 share price, which is €30 below the current share price. If we would use the current 41.4 PE, we would get to a €340 target, which I think is not an unrealistic target for the company given the almost untouchable position ASML has with its DUV (Deep Ultra Violet) and EUV lithography machines.

Conclusion

I think ASML is on a solid trajectory as it has been for the past few years and it will likely also be the case going forward as EUV shipments continue to ramp up and service revenues increase. I would expect another 30% upside from current levels and 15% if the industry remains stagnant. With ASML having delivered since I first covered this company years ago, I have faith in the company’s execution going forward as it targets €15B-€24B in revenues by 2025. The road toward getting desired results on EUV machines has been challenging and ASML, but the way the company executed has been impressive and that shows in the share prices. Investors and analysts who have been ignored EUV altogether have missed out on significant gains and an early entry-point in a company that is best in its class.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASML. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.