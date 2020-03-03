Falling Margins Could Hurt Abercrombie & Fitch

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $1.17 billion and EPS of $1.23. The revenue estimate implies a decline in revenue of 1% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Hollister Continues To Crack

When you think of hot brands in retail, American Eagle's (NYSE:AEO) Aerie brand, Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), and Hollister come to mind. Hollister is one of the most iconic young adult brands. In the past, Abercrombie enjoyed top line growth in the high-single-digit percentage range. A lot of that growth was driven by Hollister. The brand also allowed Abercrombie to differentiate itself from other retailers marketing to young adults. Hollister appears to have cracked and the days of double-digit growth from the brand appear over.

For the quarter-ended November 2019, Abercrombie reported total revenue of $863 million, flat Y/Y. On a brand basis, Hollister's revenue was also flat; this compared unfavorably to 1% growth in the August quarter. The Abercrombie brand generated revenue growth of 1% Y/Y. Hollister's comparable sales declined 2%, while Abercrombie's comparable sales rose 3%. Comparable sales growth on a combined basis was flat.

By region, comparable sales rose 3% in the U.S. and fell 8% internationally. Hollister is more exposed internationally than the Abercrombie brand. After trade tensions thawed with China, there was a potential for international headwinds to abate. However, the coronavirus could potentially hurt international sales again. It will be interesting to hear what management has to say on the matter.

The retail environment has been marked by a heavy promotional environment. Target (NYSE:TGT), Lululemon, and certain off-price retailers have been able to drive traffic without heavy promotions. Abercrombie and other retailers have not had that luxury. To become more efficient, Abercrombie has been culling under-performing stores and closing certain flagship locations. If it can generate similar sales through fewer locations, then the company could potentially generate efficiency gains.

Margins Are Declining

Gross margin was 60.1%, down 120 basis points versus the year-earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $519 million, down 2% Y/Y. Shrinkage accounted for a sizable share of the gross margin decline. At the November quarter, the company had $590 million in inventory. Selling down that balance after the holiday season could determine if margins continue to erode. Abercrombie's average unit cost ("AUC") rose due to tariffs and rising wages. Store, distribution, and marketing costs were a combined $492 million, up 1% Y/Y. Fulfillment services (buy online and pick up in store) and marketing costs may not fall even if revenue growth continues to slow. The company must continue to invest in its digital platform to ensure the customers' online shopping experience is on par with larger competitors.

The fallout was that operating income (excluding asset impairment charges) plunged over 30% Y/Y. A strong holiday season could potentially offset dismal financial performance for most of 2019. However, I expect margin erosion and falling operating income to define the narrative for most of 2020.

Strong Liquidity

Liquidity is paramount if a retailer to survive in this environment, and Abercrombie has lots of it. The company has $411 million in cash. Working capital of $344 million also appears robust. Working capital included $590 million of inventory that should have been sold down after the holiday season. It is paramount that Abercrombie does not get stuck with stale inventory amid a retail environment marked by heavy discounting. Inventory could be a key discussion item on the earnings conference call.

Conclusion

ANF is down about 50% Y/Y, despite the rise in broader markets. Stagnant revenue growth and shrinking margins make the stock a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.