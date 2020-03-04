Natural Gas: Bearish Weather Persists, But Production Drop In Permian Starting To Get Meaningful

For us, the trade is still to play the bull side once the weather impact gets reduced towards the end of March. The tight supply-demand balance should persist into summer, with power burn hitting a new record high, while production continues to fall. The main point of execution here is figuring whether or not a short-term retest is coming. Given the weather models remain bearish for now, we think that's likely the short-term move.

Weather models proceeded to lose all of the HDDs they gained over the last 48 hours. ECMWF-EPS once again turned really bearish in the 10-15 day outlook.

For the week ending 2/28, we have a storage draw of 110 Bcf. This compares to the 5-year average of -107 Bcf and last year's -149 Bcf.

Bearish Weather Persists, But Production Drop In Permian Starting To Get Meaningful

The reduction in heating demand has once again pushed EOS to 1.9 Tcf.

As the market stands today, the surplus to the 5-year average in gas storage is expected to persist. With no bullish weather in sight for the time being, the recent natural gas price rally may be a head-fake and more related to the oil rally we are seeing. Keep in mind, global LNG prices are Brent price linked, and the recent rally in oil price has also pushed LNG prices for April back above $3/MMBtu.

As you can see in the 15-day outlook, the East Coast is expected to remain warmer than normal.

In addition, the control member continues to be more bearish than the mean.

As a result, this leaves open the possibility of a retest of the recent lows of $1.7/MMBtu if this bearish outlook persists.

But one caveat to this analysis is that the Permian gas production is taking a big hit due to pricing now turning outright negative.

There's no release valve coming on anytime soon for the Permian, so negative gas pricing may subdue associated gas production, which would further tighten fundamental balances.

We are likely to see Lower 48 gas production continue to trend lower throughout the year as Northeast gas producers are guiding towards lower overall production volumes.

But even the tight fundamental balance is no match for bearish weather, with implied supply-demand now in equilibrium.

For us, the trade is still to play the bull side once the weather impact gets reduced towards the end of March. The tight supply-demand balance should persist into summer with power burn hitting a new record high, while production continues to fall.

The main point of execution here is figuring whether or not a short-term retest is coming. Given the weather models remain bearish for now, we think that's likely the short-term move.

We will wait to go long.

