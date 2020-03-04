Fixed-Rate Preferred Stocks - Complete Review

We'll take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

Introduction

In this article, I review the most popular fixed-income securities, the fixed-rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. Something I post at the beginning of every month. There are 358 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks, 58% of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETF: iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). As we can see in the chart below, 37% of the PFF's market capitalization consists of fixed-rate preferred stocks, which corresponds to almost half of the fund's holdings. This means that we are talking around 6.2B in dollar value.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Lately, the main thing that has taken over all the media, as well as the minds of all people, is definitely the rapidly-expanding-around-the-world coronavirus, COVID-19, increasing the risk of a pandemic. This was felt most in the last week, as investor fears have escalated bringing Wall Street to one of its worst weeks in history. The S&P 500 has dropped a total of 11.5% for the week, making its worst one since the Great Recession. Concerned about the danger that the virus will bring the world into a recession, the market participants run away from equities, preferring to place their money into a safer alternative to stocks, bringing the U.S. Treasuries to their all-time highs. The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), is now at its all-time low of 1.13%. The concerns over the coronavirus that led to the sharp decline in the common stocks also affected the fixed income securities. The main benchmark for all fixed-income issues, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, has lost around 5% of its value, as the sell-off felt in all exchange-traded preferred stocks and baby bonds. This inevitably leads to a big change in the status quo that has taken place, so I continue straight to the essence of the article, exploring all fixed-rate preferred stocks' returns.

The Review

1. Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns. The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield.

Overall, there are a total of 31 preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate and bear a negative Yield-to-Cal, which is 58 issues less from the last month's article. After being 1/4 of all examined securities, these issues are now less than 9%.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.3 The Full List:

Source: Author's database

2. Stocks That Are Below Par (Stripped Price) and Have a Current Yield of Between 5% and 8%:

Source: Author's database

It should be noted that PG&E (PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet, its dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us. Furthermore, on Jan. 29, 2019, the company has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

Until a few days ago we were in a position, where there weren't any rated fixed-rate preferred stocks in this group (excluding the PCG's preferred securities that carry a "D" S&P rating). Moreover, there were only 7 issues, all rated (2 of which investment graded), with their stripped price below their par value and a current yield of below 5%. Now there are 18 investment-grade fixed-rate preferred stocks, trading below their PAR with a current yield of between 5% and 8%.

Take a look at the investment-grade only:

Source: Author's database

Now, I will separate these into two groups - these that pay a qualified dividend rate, and these that pay a not qualified dividend rate.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The full list of all investment-grades:

Source: Author's database

3. Current Yield < 5%:

Source: Author's database

Currently, there are 8 investment-grade issues, trading below PAR, with a current yield of below 5%. By adding the 18 from the 5-8% group, we get a total of 26 investment-grade fixed-rate preferred stocks that trade below their par value. Otherwise, these are 27% of all investment-grade fixed-rate preferred stocks (97 issues). As regards to all rated fixed-rate preferred stocks (no matter what), 51 out of 164 (31%) are trading below PAR.

Here is the full list of the Section 3 preferreds:

Source: Author's database

4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

As in the previous 2 sections, these are the preferred stocks that are trading below their par value, and the Current Yield is also their Yield-to-Worst.

Source: Author's database

With some exceptions, this group consists almost entirely of REIT and Shipping preferred stocks. None of these stocks bears an investment-grade rating (in fact only Triton International's preferreds, TRTN-A and TRTN-B are rated, with a "B+"), and they have to bring a significant additional risk to have such yields in this lower yield environment. And this is completely normal after their companies' common stocks are trading at their lows. Also, please note that the Brookfield DTLA Fund Office Trust Investor 7.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DTLA.P) has not paid any distribution since Nov. 1, 2008. Despite the fact that there is a solid amount of accumulated dividend, it is still suspended.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

This group is currently trading at the average Current Yield of 8.80% (0.17% lower since the last month's article). Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The not-qualified ones give an average of 8.71% (0.04% higher for a month). The full list:

Source: Author's database

5. Current Yield > 10%:

Source: Author's database

Overall, this is a highly speculative group, and the preferred stocks involved here come from companies that are currently in serious problems. It is also proved by the fact that 10 of the 25 preferreds have their distribution suspended. These continue to be: RHE.PA, HOVNP, NM.PH, NM.PG, MHLD's preferred stocks (MH.PA, MH.PC, and MH.PD), CETXP. and the CBL & Associates Properties' (NYSE:CBL) preferred stocks, CBL.PE and CBL.PD.

The massive sell-off last week has increased the highest yielding preferred stocks that trade below their PAR with 10 new issues. CMRE-D, GSL-B, TNP-D, DS-C, SB-C, SB-D, MDRRP, WPG-H, WPG-I, and PEI-D have now their Yield-to-Worst of above the 10% threshold.

Here is some more information about all issues:

Source: Author's database

6. Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, in the next few charts, I'll examine how the yield curve looks.

7. The Yield Curve for Rated Ones:

Source: Author's database

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed-rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA.PI, and SPG.PJ, which become callable in more than 6.5 years. Despite the shaky stock prices, we continue to see a yield curve that is rising to the 2 years to call and then an eloquent flattening to the 5 years to call.

8. The Yield Curve Investment Grade:

Source: Author's database

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 4.13%. (1.50% higher from the beginning of the previous month).

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The not-qualified ones are sitting at an average Yield-to-Call of 4.85% (1.97% higher for a month).

9. The Term Preferred Stocks:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

10. Let's Try to Find a Qualified "Investment-Grade" Rated Preferred Stock With a Current Yield > 5.50% and YTC > 5.00%:

After the New Year's rally started back in December, it was quite hard to find quality preferred stocks with a decent return, without affecting the safety of the investment. Now the recent fall in all fixed-income prices has increased yields and in the following table, we want to find the best preferreds. Currently, there are 7 preferred stocks that pay a qualified fixed dividend rate, with Yield-to-Call of above 5.00% (it is the Yield-to-Worst of three of the stocks) and a Current Yield of above 5.50% (the YTW of four) at the same time.

Source: Author's database

Again, the full list:

Source: Author's database

11. mREIT Fixed Rate for IRA Accounts:

Source: Author's database

12. Ex-Dividend Dates for March 2020:

Which fixed-rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend for the current month? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

13. A Look at Recent Redemptions:

There are 16 fixed-rate preferred stocks called for redemption since January 1, 2020. The average Nominal Yield of the group sits at 6.58%.

Source: Author's database

14. A Look at the Most Recent IPOs:

There are also 10 issues, called for the same period, with an average Nominal Yield of 5.93%:

Source: Author's database

15. Top Movers

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-rate preferred stocks moved over the last month. On the abscissa, the movement is given in absolute value.

Source: Author's database

Due to the last week's selling, there are almost no positive stocks for the past month. The average loss of the group is worth $1.06 (4% for a $25 stock).

Now, for the newly received multitude, let's see the biggest winners and losers for the past 30 days:

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Only 15 fixed-rate preferred stocks are positive.

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is how our small world of fixed-rate preferred stocks looks like before the first trading day of March. Just a few days ago all fixed-income securities were extremely overvalued, 1/4 of them carried a call risk and there were only 25 issued trading below their PAR. The average Yield-to-Worst of all investment-grade preferred stocks was 2.83% for the qualified ones and 2.92% for these that are not qualified. There was almost no capital appreciation left on, it was almost impossible to invest, and my strategy was to keep most of my buying power free, seeking for better entries. Now when we have such strong technical selling, the yields have sharply risen to the rate of 4.13% for the qualified and 4.85% for not-qualified ones. As I highlighted in Section 10, I find the best values BHFAP, APO-A, APO-B, AHL-D, AHL-E, ATH-B, and AXS-E.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 03/01/2020 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

