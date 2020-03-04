Anaplan: Stock In Freefall After Q4 Billings Slowdown

Anaplan stock is quite overvalued in spite of recent selloff. I expect further bearish action on any hint of revenue growth slowdown.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) investors have paid a hefty price for the company's recent sales execution issues. In the Q4 2020 earnings call, the company management indicated that fourth-quarter billings were up 25% YoY. This was substantially below the 46% to 59% growth of billings seen in recent quarters. The market responded by slamming Anaplan stock, down 24% in one day.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

The stock is now trading above a long-term support level of ~$42. While there is a reasonable chance that the stock price will bounce here, I suggest staying on the sidelines for a few reasons. For one, lower billings may turn out to be more than a one-quarter anomaly, given the toll that the coronavirus is inflicting on global economies. Second, Anaplan has a very high level of cash burn that can't be justified with any slowdown in revenue growth. And third, the company has a fairly significant negative free cash flow that results in a failure to meet the software Rule of 40. For these reasons, I am giving Anaplan a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Anaplan's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Anaplan is overvalued relative to its peers based on forward sales multiple. This is in spite of the recent drop in the share price.

Revenue Growth

Anaplan has annual revenue growth of ~45%, consistent with the 3-year rate of 42%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow

Anaplan has a free cash flow margin of -8.5%. On the bright side, the free cash flow margin has improved substantially from the -28% back in early 2019.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Anaplan's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 45% - 8.5% = 36.5%

The calculation comes out marginally below 40%, indicating that Anaplan has some work to do in order to fulfill the Rule of 40.

I expect that there is a high probability of a slowdown in revenue growth in the coming quarters. The primary concern lies in the sales execution issue that occurred in Q4. But also rearing its ugly head is the coronavirus, which could also impact revenue growth.

Q4 Billings Slowdown

Anaplan had been going through some leadership changes, led by the recently hired Chief Growth Officer Mark Anderson. The changes apparently resulted in the three dreaded words: "sales execution issues" as explained by the company management.

Now the key thing for us is to make sure that we have that all in place at the start of new fiscal year because we saw the opportunity ahead of us and kind of worked through that. So, Mark and the team kind of helped us work through that. As part of that process, we made some leadership changes, specifically in the Americas, individuals. We've added some additional leaders, new to the company. And so with those changes, it caused us a little bit of an impact as it relates to some of the opportunities in Q4.

The "little impact" was actually a significant drop in billings, from 46% to 59% in the previous three quarters down to 25% in the fourth quarter. Needless to say, Mark Anderson has recently resigned to spend more time with his family. He was only with the company since August. I'll let readers draw their own conclusions.

Cash Burn

Cash burn is one area of concern that I have for Anaplan, especially if revenue growth starts to decelerate, as I expect it may. I evaluate cash burn based on the SG&A expense margin. Note that the SG&A expense margin includes R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Anaplan has an SG&A expense margin of 116%, meaning that it is spending 16% more than its revenue intake in SG&A expenses alone. I could accept this level of cash burn for a very high-growth company with otherwise exceptional fundamentals, but the negative free cash flow, billings issue and the global impact of the coronavirus make an investment in Anaplan a high-risk venture at the present time.

Summary and Conclusions

Anaplan stock has dropped substantially after the Q4 2020 results were released, falling from ~$64 to a recent $43.5 in little more than one week. While the coronavirus scare contributed to some of the price collapse, the main culprit was the sales execution issue that saw billings in Q4 fall by half, from more than 50% YoY to 25% YoY.

I expect that the drop in billings may be a symptom of deeper issues, especially given the resignation of the Chief Growth Officer. I expect that there is a strong probability that revenue growth will slow, both due to the billings drop and also due to the global macroeconomics.

The stock price is overvalued based on the forward sales multiple even after the price collapse. In addition, the company has negative free cash flow and is burning cash at an alarming rate. Therefore, I am giving Anaplan a neutral rating.

Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.