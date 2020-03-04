Not The Flu: COVID-19 Can Cause A Deep Recession In The U.S.

In any area in which there has been a COVID-19 outbreak, citizens will voluntarily drastically limit their movements and behaviors, thereby causing drastic declines in personal consumption.

As a result, drastic measures such as lock-downs and quarantines must be implemented to contain any local outbreak which is detected. Such measures are economically crippling.

Due to extremely high hospitalization rates, a major outbreak of COVID-19 in the US would very quickly overwhelm the medical infrastructure of any area which is impacted.

Many people seem to think that the economic impact of a major COVID-19 outbreak would be not significantly worse than an outbreak of the flu. This belief is highly misguided.

In my article entitled, Global Recession is Now Certain Sparked by Deep China Recession, many commenters expressed the widely-held view that worries regarding the economic consequences of the global COVID-19 outbreak are “exaggerated,” and that's a disease that has consequences not significantly more severe than the flu. In this article I will explain why attempts to equate the economic impacts of COVID-19 to the flu are dangerously misguided.

Unlike the common flu, COVID-19 is a disease that threatens to trigger deep economic crisis in any country – including the US - in which outbreaks become widespread.

The Most Important Difference is the Hospitalization Rate

Most analyses have concluded that COVID-19 is actually more infectious than the flu. It is, at least, as infectious. This means that unless extraordinary measures – such as lockdowns and quarantines - are implemented, the disease will eventually infect as many or more people than the flu. So, what would happen if COVID-19 infected people in the US at the same rates as the flu?

According to numerous analyses around the world, between 15% and 20% of confirmed COVID-19 infections require hospitalization. Roughly 5% require care in an intensive care unit (ICU). When properly treated the overall death rate is conservatively expected to be around 1.0%-1.4%

The following table shows what this means:

If COVID-19 becomes as prevalent as the flu – and it will unless extraordinary measures are taken – then the number of patients infected with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization will grow to 228,571 – 321,429 per week. Given that the average hospitalization period for COVID-19 patients is about four weeks, then this means that 914,284 – 1,285,716 staffed hospital beds will be required in the US to attend COVID-19 patients.

These shocking figures are actually quite conservative. If the best estimates of Harvard University’s Marc Lipsitch, one of the world’s leading epidemiologists, are correct – 40% to 70% of the US population could eventually be infected with COVID-19. If this occurred, the number of hospitalizations and deaths estimated above (based on flu infection rates) would be massively larger. However, for purposes of this article, we shall conservatively assume that COVID-19 would only become as prevalent as the flu (as the “fluthers” apparently find to be an acceptable assumption).

There are only 924,107 fully staffed hospital beds in the entire US – vs. the 914,284 – 1,285,716 additional beds that would be required to accommodate the mass influx of COVID-19 patients. It's clear that after only a few weeks of uncontained spread of COVID-19 (in same way that spread of flu is uncontained), hospitals in any area impacted by COVID-19 will be completely overwhelmed and there will not be enough beds to attend to seriously ill patients suffering from COVID-19 and the many other conditions that hospitals have to attend to. Furthermore, the work capacities of doctors, nurses and other hospital staff already tend to be stretched to the limit, and qualified medical personnel will simply be physically incapable of attending the massive surge of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization.

Perhaps even more importantly, the estimated figures above actually understate the severity of the problem that would be faced in the event of a large outbreak, because many hospitals in the US have no capacity to deal with infectious diseases – i.e. the number of available beds and staff available in hospitals that are equipped to deal with infectious diseases is extremely small.

In sum, if COVID-19 becomes as prevalent as the flu, the medical systems of cities, states and the entire nation will quickly become overwhelmed.

What Happens if Hospitals Become Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Cases?

Once the capacity of the medical system of a particular city or area to properly treat COVID-19 cases becomes overwhelmed, the nightmarish scenario that was lived out in Wuhan, China, will come into play. In Wuhan, due to the fact that their hospitals were overwhelmed, seriously ill COVID-19 patients were turned away and/or placed in highly insalubrious make-shift facilities.

When proper treatment is available, the overall death rate of COVID-19 is about 1.0% - 1.4% - with death rates being much higher for people over 60. This is still an extremely high death rate – 1,172% - 2,489% higher than the flu (i.e. roughly 12 to 25 times higher).

However, in the case of Wuhan, lack of capacity for proper treatment of the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases resulted in death rates near 5%, which is enormous.

There's absolutely no reason why the disastrous situation that occurred in Wuhan cannot be repeated in the US, or any other nation. Indeed, in any nation, unless drastic measures are taken to contain the spread of the disease, the number of infected people and the number of people requiring hospitalization will very quickly overwhelm the medical system. Under such circumstances, not only will death rates from COVID-19 shoot up from around 1.0% toward 5.0%, but the death rates from all other medical conditions also will skyrocket as hospital resources become strained and patients with other conditions cannot be treated with the accustomed level of care.

Measures to Contain COVID-19 Lead to Deep Economic Recession

In my service, Successful Investment Strategy, I have been educating my subscribers for over a month about the fact that the type of measures that are necessary to contain a COVID-19 epidemic will induce a deep economic recession in any city, region or country that experiences a large outbreak. This is precisely because enabling COVID-19 to propagate like the flu would have catastrophic consequences. As a result, in any area that experiences a major outbreak, drastic containment measures which are economically crippling must be implemented in order to prevent a catastrophic epidemic. In this regard, the US is no different from China. Once there's a major outbreak, the only way to prevent a catastrophic epidemic is to implement drastic containment measures which will cause a deep economic recession.

If COVID-19 is allowed to propagate in the US the way the flu does – as “fluthers’ foolishly seem to think would be OK – the result would be that an enormous percentage of the US population would become hospitalized, and hundreds of thousands of Americans (potentially millions) would die.

Thus, authorities must take drastic measures to contain any local outbreaks that arise – via geographic lockdowns and mass quarantines. Furthermore, citizens must voluntarily take drastic actions to isolate themselves in order to protect themselves and their families. The measures taken by local, state and federal governments, plus voluntary actions by citizens, will create massive disruptions in commercial and economic life.

In any area that has experienced an outbreak or is at risk of experiencing one, concerts, conferences and sporting events will be cancelled. Schools will be shut. But the most devastating consequence of a COVID-19 outbreak will be that citizens will voluntarily stop frequenting public places such as shopping malls, restaurants and any commercial establishments in which they may come into contact with potentially infected people. In areas where fear of contracting COVID-19 is high, massive numbers of people will lose their jobs as hundreds of thousands of commercial businesses (especially small businesses) will lose their customers and be forced to cease operations. These are just some examples of how economic life will be drastically impacted and how a deep economic recession will occur in any area in which there is a significant outbreak.

As has been clearly experienced in China and various other countries, the combination of government-mandated restrictions and voluntary protective measures by ordinary citizens will decimate economic activity and cause a deep economic recession in the affected areas.

Conclusion

It's extremely unfortunate that many people have been downplaying the potential impact of COVID-19 on the economy by comparing the impact of this disease to the impact of the flu. This comparison is dangerously misleading, to say the least. This false comparison is generating complacency and is preventing the nation from taking the sorts of aggressive preventative measures that are needed to prevent both a public health disaster and a deep economic crisis.

In the US, the flu does not cause economic recession. However, make no mistake: Outbreaks of COVID-19 in the US will certainly cause a deep economic recession if they are treated by policy makers and the public in the same way as outbreaks of the flu are treated.

