February Performance Of The Concentrated High Growth Dividend Portfolio

I am “staying the course” for now with my overall holdings but have placed Danaher Corp. on my For-Sale list.

For the month of February 2020, my Concentrated High Growth Dividend Portfolio (CHGD) was down 6.0% excluding dividends. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 8.4% and 10.0%, respectively, over the same time period. As an additional benchmark, I compare the portfolio’s returns to the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Fund (VIG) which was down 10.0% in February.

The following exhibit outlines the Concentrated High Growth Dividend Portfolio’s summary performance through February 2020. For clarity, the “dollar weighted” performance reflects the actual dollar holdings of the portfolio whereas the “no dollar weighting” reflects the absolute stock price performance of each position.

Source: Yahoo Finance, CapitalIQ

Year to date, my CHGD is down 4.7% on a dollar weighted basis versus -8.6% for the S&P 500 and -11.0% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

My Story Updated for The Coronavirus

If any of you have read my first article "My Market Beating Portfolio: 41% Return in 2019," you would know that I am 56 years old with another 15 years of working life in my - I think. The rest of the story can be read in the article- I arrived in the United States in 1978 as a poor immigrant. I'm an avid dividend growth investor and student of the investing game. I have built multiple portfolios with different objectives including my CHGD portfolio. This portfolio is focused on very high growth, low-yielding dividend stocks that have strong revenue and EBITDA growth and strong balance sheets supported by attractive industry tailwinds. For reference, here's a snapshot of the criteria I use for selecting stocks.

Source: Author

What this really means is that I try to find stocks that I can hold indefinitely and then add to every now and then as an individual stock or the market corrects. Occasionally, I find myself owning a few too many stocks and will take advantage of a market correction to re-align the portfolio by selling a few positions and re-allocating the capital to another stock, either something that is already in the portfolio, or something new.

With the present hysteria in the markets, I am in the position where I believe the fundamentals of the portfolio are sound in the long term, as I have invested in solid companies that meet my criteria. However, I am also in the position where the market has beaten down a number of stocks where I can opportunistically exit or double-down on positions.

I have confidence, however, that the portfolio will continue to perform well relative to its benchmarks despite February's bloodbath. So, it's important to remember that my philosophy is to have as little turnover in the portfolio as possible. The fundamental premise is to pick stocks I can hold through good times and bad.

As we all know, COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the markets in February. With the turmoil hitting just about every sector, it’s difficult at this stage to call a bottom or characterize why individual stocks in the portfolio performed better or worse than others. In addition, it will take time to assess which companies are going to fare better or worse in the coming months. What we can do, however, is look at how the market performed in prior epidemics. In my view, this gives hope that once the worst of COVID-19 is behind us, the markets should recover. As examples, once the SARS epidemic was over in April 2003, the S&P rose 20.76% in the following 12 months. Once the ZIKA virus was over in January 2016, the S&P rose 17.45% in the subsequent 12 months.

Source: Dow Jones

I think it behooves all of us to use this opportunity to re-assess our portfolios and strategies and potentially rotate positions into those we deem more favorable for the long term. Whether it’s averaging down the cost of an investment in a dividend champion or rolling some cash into a high growth, long-term leader, it makes sense to assess whether our strategies are still sound. Or, it very well could be that simply staying the course is the right decision. From my perspective, I have not yet sold any positions in the CHGD portfolio but plan to rotate out of a few holdings and re-deploy those funds in more attractive long-term ideas.

What Stocks are on the For-Sale List?

Let us take a look at the performance of each of the stocks in the portfolio for January, February and year-to-date, and what's interesting to note is that while the portfolio is down 4.7% year-to-date, eight out of twenty-nine positions are still in positive territory! While the S&P 500 is down 8.6% year-to-date, only eight stocks are down more than the S&P 500. The following exhibit ranks the companies in the portfolio based on performance through the end of February.

Company Ticker January February YTD Exponent, Inc. EXPO 5.4% 1.2% 6.7% Verisk VRSK 8.8% -4.5% 3.9% Microsoft Corp. MSFT 7.9% -4.8% 2.7% Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR 5.5% -2.9% 2.4% Intuit INTU 7.0% -5.2% 1.5% Winmark Corp. WINA 0.3% 0.5% 0.9% Global Payments GPN 7.1% -5.9% 0.8% Zoetis Inc. ZTS 1.4% -0.7% 0.7% Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP 7.7% -7.8% -0.7% Cintas Corp. CTAS 3.7% -4.4% -0.9% American Tower Corp. AMT 0.8% -2.1% -1.3% Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST 3.3% -5.1% -1.9% TJX Companies, Inc. TJX -3.3% 1.3% -2.1% Mastercard Inc. MA 5.8% -8.1% -2.8% Visa Inc. V 5.9% -8.6% -3.3% Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE 7.8% -10.5% -3.6% Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ 8.7% -11.9% -4.2% Danaher Corp. DHR 4.8% -10.1% -5.8% Lennox International Inc. LII -4.5% -2.1% -6.5% First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. FR 2.9% -9.8% -7.3% Allegion ALLE 3.8% -11.1% -7.7% Thermo Fisher TMO -3.6% -7.1% -10.5% Ingersoll-Rand Plc IR -3.7% -7.1% -10.6% Texas Instruments TXN -6.0% -5.4% -11.0% UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH -7.3% -6.4% -13.3% Broadcom Inc. AVGO -3.4% -10.7% -13.7% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX -6.6% -8.4% -14.4% Amphenol Corp. APH -8.1% -7.8% -15.3% CDW Corp. CDW -8.7% -12.4% -20.0%

Source: CapitaIQ

So, the logical question is whether February's turmoil offers a reason in and of itself to sell a company or double down in another. The answer from my perspective is a resounding no. Based on how markets generally perform after an epidemic ends, I would not sell simply because a company has been beaten down. However, I would consider using the beat-down as an opportunity to re-align the portfolio as further discussed below.

Danaher Corp. (DHR) is on my For Sale watch List

I have placed DHR on my For Sale Watch List pending the near-term shake-out in the market. I have been pleased with DHR’s stock price performance over the past few years, especially in 2019 where the stock was up 48.8%. In 2020, DHR has delivered a 4.8% return through January but was down 10.1% in February. However, as the CHGD portfolio has evolved, I’m struggling to find a reason to keep it. I’m feeling it may have run its course given its lackluster growth in revenues, earnings and dividends. Despite this, I am balancing this poor financial performance with its strong historical stock price performance. DHR could also serve as a potential hedge going into a recessionary environment.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. It’s a large market capitalization company with a $112 billion market cap. It has a strong balance sheet with $22 billion in debt offset by $19 billion in cash. The company pays a dividend of $0.72 realizing a dividend yield of 0.4%. DHR pays out only 22% of its earnings as dividends. Its 5-year beta is 0.81. Following are a few basic metrics on DHR.

Source: CapitalIQ

DHR meets many of my basic criteria but falls short principally on the growth criteria vital to the long-term performance of the CHGD portfolio.

Source: CapitalIQ and Yahoo Finance

Danaher Corp. has not displayed robust growth over the past two years. Revenues in 2018 and 2019 grew 9.9% and 5.1%, respectively, while EPS grew 10.1% in 2018 but declined 3.9% in 2019.

Source: CapitaIQ

Given the company’s lackluster growth, it’s somewhat surprising that the company is trading with robust multiples. DHR is trading at 45.5x 2019 earnings and 23.1x 2019 EBITDA!

Source: CapitalIQ

It should be noted that the company’s PEG ratio is 2.88, suggesting it is way overvalued relative to its growth rate. Generally, companies are overvalued if they trade at a premium multiple to their forward growth rate. DHR’s PEG suggests it is trading at a significant premium.

From a dividend perspective, DHR has a decent track record. It has paid a dividend for 20 odd years; however, it has a spotty record of increasing and decreasing its dividend. From 2000–2008 it increased its dividend each year but then broke its track record by keeping the dividend flat in 2009. It then grew the dividend again from 2010 through 2012 but then kept it flat in 2013. Growth resumed again in 2014 and has continued until today, but for a minor dividend cut in 2017. Following is a chart showing Danaher’s recent dividend growth record.

Of concern, the company’s 2020 dividend is showing a modest increase of 5.9% from 2019. 2019’s dividend grew at 6.3%, a significant decrease in growth from 2018’s growth of 14.3%.

My primary concern with its dividend track record is it is symptomatic of management’s lack of understanding of the signaling aspects of a dividend program. For example, a 1.8% dividend cut is far more material to a company’s reputation than it is material to the company’s actual financial performance and well-being. This implies that management cannot be trusted to not cut the dividend again in the future. For me, this is an alarm bell.

All this having been said, DHR’s stock price has performed quite well over the past ten years, with stellar performance in 2019 of 48.8% before dividends. DHR has only badly under-performed the S&P 500 in one year out of the last ten, with three years essentially mimicking the return of the S&P 500. Of note, the company way outperformed the S&P 500 in both 2015 and 2018, and was almost even with the S&P 500 in 2011, which potentially bodes well for 2020 stock price performance.

So, where does all this end up in placing DHR on my For-Sale list? Here are the pros and cons:

Pros

Solid, long-term performing company

Well-positioned from an industry perspective with strong tailwinds

Attractive hedge against near-term market volatility

Low payout ratio

Attractive balance sheet

Strong relative stock price performance in particular in 2011, 2015 and 2018

Cons

Lack of management consistency in growing dividends

Poor long-term track record of raising dividends

Declining growth in dividends

Low overall growth in dividends coupled with low dividend yield, well below my Chowder Rule of 20%

Low growth rate in revenues, EBITDA and Earnings which suggests that long term, the dividend growth is in jeopardy

Dividend Increases in February

Five companies announced dividend increases in February – Allegion (ALLE), Exponent (EXPO), First industrial Realty Trust (FR), Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) and Verisk (VRSK).

Source: Street Insider, Charles Schwab

Allegion announced an increase in its dividend from $0.27 to $0.32 per share, an increase of 18.5%. This is below its prior increase of 28.6% and is also below its 3-year and 5-year annualized growth rates of 31.0% and 27.5%, respectively. While 18.5% is an attractive growth rate, it is the lowest dividend increase in the company’s history. This lower growth rate arguably reflects the slower 4.5% growth in revenues in 2019 and negative growth in earnings per share. The company’s payout ratio is 30% which enables the company to continue to grow its dividend at an attractive rate while its revenue growth rate recovers. The company’s present dividend yield is 1.1%.

Exponent announced an increase in its dividend from $0.16 to $0.19 per share, an increase of 18.8%. This is more or less in line with its historical 3-year and 5-year annualized dividend growth rates of 21.1% and 20.7%, respectively. The company's present dividend yield is 1.0% and its payout ratio is 49%.

First Industrial Realty Trust announced an increase in its dividend from $0.23 to $0.25 per share, an increase of 8.7%. This is an increase over its prior year increase and its 3-year annualized dividend growth. The company’s present dividend yield is 2.6% and its payout ratio is 49.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty announced an increase in its dividend from $0.185 to $0.215 per share, an increase of 16.2%. This is an increase over both its 3-year and 5-year annualized dividend growth rates of 11.1% and 9.0%. The company’s present dividend yield is 1.8%.

Verisk (VRSK) announced an increase in its dividend from $0.25 to $0.27, an increase of 8.0%. Verisk only recently instituted a dividend in 2019, so its first real increase was this month. The company’s present dividend yield is 0.7% and its payout ratio is 39%. While Verisk’s revenues grew 8.9% in 2019, its cash flow from operations was essentially flat, giving rise to some concern around the underlying sustainability of its dividend growth.

Conclusion

February was a month of unprecedented market volatility induced by COVID-19. My CHGD portfolio clearly showed the negative effects of the pandemic hysteria. I am pleasantly surprised that the portfolio fared well relative to its benchmarks – the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and my personal benchmark, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation. Time will tell whether the portfolio can continue to hold its own.

As a long-term investor, I generally don't sell based on events like COVID-19. Despite this, I am placing Danaher Corp. on my For-Sale list based on management's lack of understanding regarding the information effect of a consistent dividend growth strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLE,AMT,APH,AVGO,CDW,CTAS,DHR,EXPO,FR,GPN,IR,ICE,INTU,LII,MKTX,MA,MSFT,NDAQ,NXST,REXR,ROP,TXN,TMO,TJX,UNH,VRSK,V,WINA,ZTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.