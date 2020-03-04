Tracking Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q4 2019 Update

The top three positions are Alibaba Group Holdings, UnitedHealth Group, and Amazon.com. They add up to ~19% of the portfolio.

Stephen Mandel’s 13F portfolio value increased ~11%, from $17B to $18.86B. The number of positions increased from 37 to 41.,.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Stephen Mandel’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mandel’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2019.

This quarter, Mandel’s 13F portfolio value increased ~11%, from $17B to $18.86B. The number of holdings increased from 37 to 41. The top three positions are at ~19%, while the top five are at 28% of the 13F assets: Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Amazon.com (AMZN), Adobe Systems (ADBE), and Netflix (NFLX).

Stephen Mandel worked at Tiger Management under Julian Robertson for eight years starting in the late 1980s, making him a bona fide tiger cub. To know more about Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Management, check out Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

Note: Stephen Mandel stepped down from managing investments in January 2019 in a previously announced (September 2017) move. He is still a managing director at the firm.

New Stakes

PayPal Holdings (PYPL): PYPL is a 1.93% of the portfolio stake purchased this quarter at prices between $96.50 and $110, and the stock currently trades at ~$113.

Match Group (MTCH), Luckin Coffee (LK), DexCom Inc. (DXCM), Under Armour (UA), Altria Group (MO), and Illumina Inc. (ILMN): These are small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) new positions established this quarter.

Note: Lone Pine has an ~8% ownership stake in Match Group, an ~11% stake in Lucking Coffee, and a ~7% stake in Under Armour.

IAC Interactive (IAC), CSX Corp. (CSX), Carvana Company (CVNA), XP Inc. (XP), and Hubspot Inc. (HUBS): These are minutely small positions established this quarter.

Stake Disposals

Booking Holdings (BKNG): BKNG was a 2.44% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $1617 and $1998. There was a one-third selling last quarter at prices between $1787 and $2077. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $1838 and $2073. The stock currently trades at $1729.

Note: Booking Holdings has seen a previous round-trip. It was a large 5.69% portfolio position established in Q3 2017 at prices between $1790 and $2049, and increased by roughly one-third the following quarter at prices between $1646 and $1942. The position was disposed in Q3 2018 at prices between $1825 and $2087.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): DHI was a 1% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $35 and $42.50. Next quarter saw a ~90% stake increase at prices between $41.50 and $46.75. There was a ~75% selling last quarter at prices between $43.50 and $53. The remaining stake was eliminated this quarter at prices between $51 and $56. The stock currently trades at $54.83.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): SPGI was a medium-sized 2.49% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2019 at prices between $164 and $210. Next quarter saw a ~38% reduction at prices between $209 and $232. There was an ~11% selling last quarter, and that was followed with the disposal this quarter at prices between $236 and $275. The stock currently trades at $289.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF): A ~3.5% TIF position was established in Q4 2018 at prices between $74 and $128. The last two quarters had seen minor trimming. Last November, LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) agreed to acquire TIF for $135 per share cash. The stock is currently at ~$134.

Note: Lone Pine Capital had a 5.5% ownership stake in Tiffany & Company.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI): ATVI was a 3.50% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2019 at prices between $42 and $49.50, and the stock currently trades at $60.59. Last quarter saw a ~9% stake increase, while this quarter saw the position disposed at prices between $52 and $59.50.

Note: ATVI had a recent round-trip: a fairly large 4.94% ATVI position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $33 and $39, and built over the next three quarters at prices between $35.50 and $50. The entire stake was disposed in Q1 2019 at prices between $40 and $51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE): A 1.24% WWE stake was built in Q2 2019 at prices between $71 and $99, and it is now at $46.36. Last quarter had seen a ~10% stake increase, while this quarter saw the position eliminated at prices between $53 and $70.

Smartsheet (SMAR) and Twilio Inc. (TWLO): These minutely small positions established last quarter were disposed this quarter.

Stake Decreases

Alibaba Group Holdings: BABA is currently the largest position at ~7% of the portfolio. It was established in Q3 2016 at prices between $78.50 and $110, and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $86.50 and $108. In recent activity, Q3 2018 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $156 and $198, while next quarter there was a ~36% selling at prices between $131 and $164. Last quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $154 and $183. The stock is currently at $211. There was a ~14% trimming this quarter.

UnitedHealth Group: The large (top-three) 6.61% UNH stake was established in Q2 2017 at prices between $164 and $187, and increased by ~160% the following quarter at prices between $185 and $200. The stock is now at ~$273. There was a ~27% reduction in Q3 2018 at prices between $247 and $270, while next quarter there was ~19% increase at prices between $233 and $286. Last quarter saw another ~20% stake increase at prices between $215 and $267. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Amazon.com: AMZN is a large (top-three) ~5% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $957 and $1196. The next three quarters saw a ~70% selling at prices between $1189 and $1751. Q4 2018 saw the position doubled at prices between $1344 and $2004. The stock is now at ~$1954. H1 2019 had seen a ~37% selling at prices between $1500 and $1922, while last quarter there was a one-third increase at prices between $1725 and $2021. This quarter saw a ~17% selling at prices between $1705 and $1870.

Adobe Systems: ADBE is a fairly large (top-five) position at ~5% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q1 2014, and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $60 and $73. 2015 saw that original stake reduced by two-thirds at prices between $73 and $96. The position has since wavered. In recent activity, Q3 2018 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $242 and $275. The stock currently trades at ~$360. The last five quarters have seen a ~50% selling at prices between $209 and $331.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): MSFT is a 4.24% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q2 2017 at prices between $65 and $72.50. There was a ~15% trimming in Q4 2017 at prices between $74 and $87, while next quarter saw a ~26% increase at prices between $85 and $97. The stock is now at ~$173. The last five quarters have seen a ~63% selling at prices between $98 and $159. Lone Pine is harvesting gains.

Note: MSFT has had a previous round-trip: It was a large (top-five) 4.93% of the portfolio position in Q4 2016. The bulk of the position was from H1 2015 at prices between $40 and $48. The five quarters through Q3 2016 had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $43 and $58. The elimination in Q1 2017 happened at prices between $62 and $66.

TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG): The 3.72% TDG position was purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $256 and $285, and it is now at ~$569. Q2 2018 saw a ~25% increase at prices between $301 and $346. There was a ~20% selling last quarter at prices between $461 and $551. This quarter saw minor trimming.

Salesforce.com (CRM): The 3.57% CRM position was increased by ~200% in Q1 2019 at prices between $130 and $167. That was followed with a ~50% stake increase next quarter at prices between $145 and $166. The stock currently trades at ~$177. This quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $142 and $165.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): ADSK is a 3.20% portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $118 and $156, and it currently trades above that at ~$191. There was a ~10% trimming in Q1 2019, while next quarter saw a ~15% stake increase. There was a ~27% reduction this quarter at prices between $140 and $185.

Global Payments (GPN) and Humana Inc. (HUM): These two are medium-sized positions established last quarter. The 3.42% GPN position was established at prices between $154 and $175, and it is now at $192. This quarter saw an ~11% trimming. The 2.86% HUM position was established at prices between $254 and $305, and it is now at ~$345. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ): DPZ is a 2.70% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $245 and $287, and increased by ~75% last quarter at prices between $222 and $282. The stock is now at $348. This quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $242 and $297. Lone Pine Capital owns ~4% of the business.

Iqvia Holdings (IQV) (previously Quintiles IMS): The 2.52% IQV stake was purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $75 and $82.50, and increased by ~70% the following quarter at prices between $78 and $91. The stock is now at ~$147. There was a ~17% selling in Q3 2018 at prices between $100 and $130. The last three quarters have seen another ~60% selling at prices between $132 and $162.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): NOW is a 2.31% stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $84.50 and $118. Q4 2017 saw a ~22% reduction at prices between $113 and $131. There was another one-third reduction next quarter at prices between $132 and $175. The position had since wavered. H1 2019 had seen a ~50% selling at prices between $169 and $289. There was a ~30% stake increase last quarter at prices between $250 and $302, while this quarter saw a ~9% trimming. The stock is now at ~$344.

Sea Limited ADR (SE): SE is a small 1.31% portfolio position that saw an ~85% stake increase in Q1 2019 at prices between $10.75 and $24.75. Last quarter saw a ~10% stake increase, while this quarter there was similar trimming. The stock is now at ~$48.

Stake Increases

Netflix and Equifax (EFX): These two medium-sized positions were established last quarter. NFLX is a large (top-five) 4.28% of the portfolio position purchased at prices between $255 and $382, and the stock currently trades at $381. This quarter saw a ~6% stake increase. EFX is a 2.56% of the portfolio stake purchased at prices between $135 and $147, and it currently goes for ~$151. This quarter saw a ~12% stake increase.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): The 3.82% SHOP stake was built in Q2 2019 at prices between $195 and $328, and the stock currently trades at $488. There was a one-third increase this quarter at prices between $286 and $409.

Mastercard (MA): The 3.78% MA position was established in Q4 2018 at prices between $175 and $224, and it is now well above that range at ~$307. There was a ~40% selling in Q2 2019 at prices between $236 and $267. This quarter saw the position increased by ~50% at prices between $261 and $301.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The 3.73% FB stake was first purchased in Q3 2014 at prices between $66 and $79. The position has wavered. In recent activity, H2 2018 had seen a stake doubling at prices between $124 and $218. The last three quarters had seen a ~70% selling at prices between $132 and $205, while this quarter there was a similar increase at prices between $175 and $208. The stock is now at ~$196.

Note: FB has seen a previous presence in the portfolio. Around 11M shares were purchased in Q4 2012 at prices between $19 and $29. The stake was disposed in 2013 and early 2014 at much higher prices realizing huge gains.

Union Pacific (UNP): The 3.64% UNP stake was purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $133 and $171, and increased by ~50% next quarter at prices between $164 and $179. It is now at ~$160. Last quarter saw a ~50% selling at prices between $156 and $180, while this quarter saw a similar increase at around the same price range.

Note: UNP has seen a previous round-trip. A 2.70% of the portfolio position was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $138 and $165, and eliminated next quarter at prices between $128 and $165.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI): The MELI position was purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $233 and $292. The position has wavered. In recent activity, Q1 2019 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $293 and $518. That was followed with a ~30% selling next quarter at prices between $482 and $641. The stake is now at ~3% of the portfolio, and the stock is at $642. The last two quarters have seen a stake doubling at prices between $483 and $690.

Square Inc. (SQ): SQ is a 2.92% position built in Q2 2019 at prices between $61 and $77. There was a ~140% stake increase last quarter at prices between $56.75 and $82. It is currently ~$81. This quarter also saw a ~10% stake increase.

Coupa Software (COUP) and Atlassian Corp. plc (TEAM): These two positions have seen significant buying over the last two quarters. The 1.81% COUP position was purchased over the last three quarters at prices between $90 and $158, and it is now at $159. The 1.54% TEAM stake was built over the last two quarters at prices between $108 and $147, and it is currently at $147.

Herbalife (HLF): The small ~1% stake in HLF saw an ~85% stake increase this quarter at prices between $35.50 and $48.50. The stock is currently at $34.31.

Uber Technologies (UBER): UBER had an IPO in June 2019. Lone Pine Capital participated in funding rounds prior to the IPO. The ~0.50% position saw a marginal increase this quarter.

Kept Steady

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP): The 2.53% CP stake was established in Q2 2018 at prices between $173 and $195, and increased by ~35% next quarter at prices between $178 and $216. The last four quarters had seen a combined ~55% selling at prices between $165 and $242. It currently trades at ~$254.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY): CHWY had an IPO in June 2019. Lone Pine Capital participated in funding rounds prior to the IPO. The 0.78% CHWY position saw a ~55% stake increase last quarter at prices between $23 and $34.50. The stock is now at $28.93. They have an ~8.4% ownership stake in Chewy.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA): The minutely small 0.12% of the portfolio MDLA position was kept steady this quarter.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 14.69M shares (5.3% of business) of L Brands (LB). Last month, L Brands sold a majority stake in Victoria’s secret to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mandel’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2019:

