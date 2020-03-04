The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's January Update: Markets Aren't Immune To The Coronavirus

The VIX index confirms that the markets are rattled but we will start to make some small purchases as discounts begin to add up.

Dividend income is down year over year but the drop is largely explained by the change in dividend payment dates and a reduction of certain positions.

The uncertainty associated with the coronavirus is finally beginning to rattle the markets as the countries of Italy, Iran, and South Korea all reported a surge in reported cases. To get a better idea of investor sentiment, typically look at the CBOE Volatility Index (also referred to as the VIX index) because it serves as a "fear gauge" that shows when uncertainty rises the market as a whole falls.

Here are a couple of basic concepts that should help anyone who is unfamiliar with the VIX index understand how to interpret the data. The list below includes helpful information from Investopedia combined with my own personal thoughts about the VIX index.

The VIX index rarely drops below a bottom score of 10 (over the last 52-weeks the score was rarely below 12). When the VIX is this low we expect to see the S&P 500 increase in value because it represents a period of relative stability. VIX values higher than 30 represent a snapshot in time of where volatility is above-average and is typically the result of uncertainty/investor fear which is likely to be accompanied by larger-than-normal drops in the S&P 500. As of the market close on 2/24/2020, the VIX jumped by nearly 50% and pushed the score into a 52-week-high score of 25.03 As the week continued the VIX pushed above 40 which was last seen during election time in late 2015 (as shown on the graph above).

According to Investopedia, the VIX index attempts to measure volatility based on the price of options. In a nutshell, options are derivatives "whose price depends upon the probability of a particular stock's current price moving enough to reach a particular level" (known as the strike price). When the CBOE introduced the VIX index they designed it to measure the implied volatility on 30-day future volatility of the S&P 500 index. The values for the VIX are relayed at 2:15 A.M. CT and 8:15 A.M. CT.

The three large indexes have been pummeled over the last week as investors try to dissect the coronavirus news.

As of Friday, even some of the biggest income stocks have begun to take hits as the selloff continues. For those who have hit panic mode, I suggest taking a deep breath and consider that this might be the best stock-buying opportunity since the presidential election. Even more importantly, investors who are looking for safety have a number of strong names that they should consider now that they are trading at a 52-week low. Below are some of the most attractive stocks to be added to the buy list for John (and his wife Jane's portfolio).

Disney (DIS)

EPR Properties (EPR)

Honeywell (HON)

Old Republic International (ORI)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Client Background

First of all, I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on John, who is a recent retiree (retired on January 1, 2018) who has requested my help in managing his own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for his account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to John as "my client," and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge him for what I do. The only thing John offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about his financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing but do not have the direct resources to make it happen!

John was able to set himself up for a comfortable retirement by eliminating all of his debt so that the only bills are the absolute basics like property tax, water, etc. John has sources of income that have provided him with a comfortable retirement outside of the investments discussed in this article, and (up to this point) he has not needed to draw funds from his retirement accounts.

John is only a few years away from needing to satisfy his required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his Traditional IRA. It is important to remember that the Roth IRA does not have this requirement, which means John can withdraw funds at will from his Roth. On his Traditional IRA, it is important to be more strategic because we want to make sure that the cash being generated by his investments outpaces his minimum distribution for as long as we possibly can.

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. Trades are not executed in an attempt to lock in "quick profits" and readers should also understand that John and Jane do not compensate me for anything I do.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following companies from the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA paid an increased dividend during the month of January. This includes:

Realty Income (O)

W.P. Carey (WPC)

Both of these stocks were covered in the Taxable account (link above) which means that I will not do another summary write-up about either company; however, I will include a summary regarding the dividend increase.

Realty Income - Increased the dividend from $.227/share per month to $.2275/share per month. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $2.73/share compared with the previous $2.724/share. This results in a current yield of 3.85% based on a share price of $72.39.

W. P. Carey - Increased the dividend from $1.036/share per quarter to $1.038/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $4.152/share compared with the previous $4.144/share. This results in a current yield of 5.36% based on a share price of $77.41.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 26 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 30 different positions in his Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks are held in both accounts and/or are also held in the Taxable portfolio. Whether you hold 5 positions or 50 positions it is extremely important that your portfolio is set up in a way that helps you generate returns, the returns you want while simultaneously reducing risk.

Traditional IRA - During the month of January, we added to the following positions:

CyrusOne (CONE) - 25 Shares @ $60.55/share.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 25 Shares @ $35.15/share.

Chevron (CVX) - 15 Shares @ $113.28/share.

Kite Realty Group (KRG) - 100 Shares @ $18.39/share.

There were no shares sold in the Traditional IRA during the month of December.

Roth IRA - We did not establish any new positions or add to any existing stocks for the month of January.

We did make one sale in the Roth IRA.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - 25 Shares @ $67.84/share.

We chose to trim back on LVS due to the negative sentiment surrounding coronavirus that had begun to make waves and Macau has seen a major reduction in foot traffic as a result of the outbreak. The sale of the high-cost position has made it, so that the remaining shares are basically at a breakeven point. While I am still bullish on LVS over the long term, the position needed to be trimmed until the severity of the situation becomes more clear.

January Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what John's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. I have made changes to some of the 2020 tables/graphs that I believe give readers a better understanding of the portfolio.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2019 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2019).

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

As another bonus, I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by his retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year. I previously used a graph to demonstrate this but believe the table is more informative. If we continue to see heavy volatility in the market, I may choose to include a graph at that point in time.

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on March 2nd, 2020.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with John's Traditional IRA.

It is worth noting that the balances in the Gain-Loss section are all based on the value of shares at the market close on March 2, 2020. Like most investors, the capital gains portion of the accounts took a shellacking during this time and that impact is being reflected in John's portfolio due to my lateness in writing/publishing this article.

Conclusion

Coronavirus is just another event in the crazy world that we live in and we can speculate on the impact that it will have on the worldwide economy; however, at this point the true impact remains speculative at best. The uncertainty is so much that even the "experts" have vastly different thoughts on how the virus will progress and just how extreme the situation might become.

Seeking Alpha's Daniel Nevins wrote an article titled Straightforward Calculations On COVID-19 Risks which is an excellent read for those who really want to delve into the numbers. Based on Daniel's work, I felt it was appropriate to arrive at the following conclusions regarding coronavirus:

New daily cases will continue to rise for the next several weeks (and even potentially months) before they will begin to fall. Like all things, coronavirus too shall pass.

I personally live in a world where I choose to gauge risk instead of trying to anticipate how people will react, which means that we have continued to utilize cash reserves for high-quality companies that we believe will weather the storm. There is always the temptation of swinging for the fences when investing but I prefer shooting for consistent singles and occasionally a double with the hope that some of those end up becoming home runs.

New Article Format: I'd love to hear from readers in the comment section about your positions and also any feedback about the article in general. If you enjoyed the article, let me know in the comment section and hit "Like" or "Subscribe." The purpose of this article is to provide investors with an example of a real portfolio that is impacted by real changes in the market.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BB&T (BBT), Bank of America Preferred Series L (BML.PL), BP (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron, CyrusOne, Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance (EV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties, EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Kimco Preferred Series L (KIM.PL), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group, Las Vegas Sands (LVS), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), Realty Income, Owens & Minor (OMI), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp, PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer (PFE), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), South California Edison Preferred Series D (SCE.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank, T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), VEREIT (VER), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, CONE, EPR, GD, KMI, MAIN, OZK, T, VLO, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. It should also be noted that Umpqua is now my previous employer as I recently took a job with a local credit union. I am still personally long UMPQ stock and will not take questions about Umpqua for the next several months.