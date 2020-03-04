Valaris: Thoughts On Recent Contract And Macro Developments

Valaris MS-1

Santos, an Australian energy company, has recently reported that it made a final investment decision on the Van Gogh Infill Development Phase Two project, and that it will use Valaris (VAL) semi-sub MS-1 for this program. As per Santos' press release, the drilling is expected to begin in early 2021. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the rig will work for 135 days at a day rate of $230,000. Thus, the estimated backlog addition is $31 million.

Currently, Valaris MS-1 is warm-stacked in Malaysia. The most recent fleet status report indicated that the rig got a one-well contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia. This contract is scheduled to start in July 2020. The rig will work for 120 days and finish the job in November 2020. The new contract creates a gap between November 2020 and February 2021 but it’s still good to see demand for MS-1.

Investors and traders should note that Australia is not an average market and commands higher day rates. The day rate received by MS-1 does not indicate any major breakthrough on the day rate front. Bassoe Offshore estimates that typical sixth-gen semi-sub will get a day rate of $185,000 in the current market environment. Here’s a good recent example: Maersk Drilling (OTC:DDRLF) has just reported that semi-sub Maersk Discoverer got a one-well contract in Egypt. The rig will drill for 21 days at a day rate of $181,000.

Valaris’ previous fleet status report was published on February 13, 2020, and it’s hard to expect a flurry of news from the company since less than one month has passed. In addition, the world agenda has been dominated by coronavirus news, and it looks like things get worse – the Fed even had to cut rates by a half percentage point to 1.00-1.25% at an emergency meeting.

Theoretically, lower Fed rates should allow the companies in need like Valaris to have a chance to refinance their debt at more attractive interest rates. In practice, Valaris missed the window of opportunity offered by higher oil prices at the beginning of the year after the U.S.–Iran escalation, and it won’t be able to take advantage of lower interest rates before the coronavirus fears calm down and oil goes up. At this point, coronavirus fears intensify rather than settle down, so it is unlikely that Valaris will experience any immediate financial relief due to the Fed move.

The OPEC and non-OPEC meeting will take place on March 5 and March 6, and it will be another key near-term catalyst for all offshore drilling stocks including Valaris. OPEC is reportedly looking to cut crude production by 600,000 bbl/day in the second quarter and extend existing cuts to the end of the year. It remains to be seen whether the oil market will be satisfied by such cuts and whether any other supporting measures (or hints of such measures) will be announced after the OPEC–non-OPEC meeting is concluded.

Currently, Valaris shares get some support from buyers around lows seen in August 2019 and November 2019. Despite the coronavirus panic and the company’s own financial problems, there are enough speculative buyers at such low levels. My personal opinion is that we are yet to see the depth of the coronavirus crisis. Recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that up to 20% of infected patients require hospitalization so I’d expect continued drastic containment measures from countries around the world. Decision-makers will prefer shorter-term financial pain over the risk of uncontrollable spread of the disease since countries face the risk of running out of hospital beds if things get worse.

While the coronavirus news and OPEC decision will impact Valaris’ stock in the near term, the company’s long-term survival still depends on increased contracting activity and higher day rates, especially on the floater side. At this stage, the day rates keep rising (Bassoe’s recent day rate estimate for 6th/7th gen drillships is $225,000) but the pace of the upside is slow. In this light, the company’s shares remain a purely speculative vehicle suited for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing. Do not forget to use appropriate risk management techniques if you want to sail in these stormy waters.

