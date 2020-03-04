Join The Revolution Of Ordinary People Beating Wall Street

"If you have done well as a stock-picker, it's probably because you have also exploited your natural advantage of being an amateur. You have researched your own investments and bought shares in great companies that Wall Street may have overlooked.”

- Peter Lynch, legendary American Investor, who averaged a 29.2% annual return over his career. From his Beat the Street.

But why?

● Investment banks have to show constant growth and explain their decisions to their clients, so they pick risky but well-known stocks.

● Wall Street outsiders don’t need to please any audience other than themselves. So they can make well-researched decisions that may not follow the beaten path - and then they reap the rewards of untapped markets.

● Even seventh-graders have been proven to consistently beat professionals when they’re allowed to make unconstrained and informed choices.

Here at Seeking Alpha we believe in giving Power to Investors while making your life easier.

There are over 3,500 publicly listed stocks in the U.S. alone. Researching all of them for 10 minutes apiece would take you 24 days straight, assuming you didn’t rest for a single second. Nobody has time for this. And most important, nobody actually does it.

Wall Street has tools capable of looking at the entire stock market with the click of a button. This is what allows them to make billions of dollars of profit year after year, and this is what they promise you access to - for a hefty fee.

Fortunately for you, with our Premium service you can access profit-enhancing tools like these at a tiny fraction of the cost.

Work Smarter, not Harder

With our exclusive Ratings Screener, you can go through thousands of stocks instantly to find the ones that meet your precise needs and preferences. It’s as easy as doing a web search.

Once you’ve made your choices you can monitor your portfolio, where you’ll be able to automatically see how a given company is doing and how it’s expected to do. With our help, you’ll have a better sense of when to buy - and when to sell - in order to maximize your profits.

With Seeking Alpha Premium, being outside Wall Street doesn’t mean being an outsider. We have you covered with everything you’ll need:

● Get investing ideas from market-leading experts. Beat the markets without dedicating your life to understanding every financial detail.

● Receive personalized analyst commentary based on your own interests and goals.

● Get updates on ratings upgrades and downgrades. Know where the market is heading, and act before anyone else does - and rake in the profits.

Why the mainstream lies to you

Traditional research providers often can’t write honestly about companies, as those companies are sometimes also their clients. Our contributors, on the other hand, only benefit in the long run when you do well and keep coming back to read their work.

Unlike large investment banks or financial research firms, which make predictions but are rarely held accountable if those don’t pan out, we put our experts to the test. Our Premium membership allows you to see stock charts where we mark when analysts have made each call, allowing you to see whether they are worth listening to on a given stock.

In other words, we ensure that contributors are held accountable, as they have a reputation to maintain. At the same time we allow them the liberty to explore the areas they are passionate about and are interested in covering.

Because of this freedom, our market coverage spans the breadth of investing and is written by top-of-the-line experts:

● If you want analysis on S&P 500 corporations, we can help you.

● If you want to invest in ETF baskets of securities, we can help you there as well. ● And if you favor REITs, mutual funds or even cryptocurrencies, we’ve got you covered.

Join our 30,000+ strong investing community

Seeking Alpha is about more than just taking in financial information. It’s a revolution against large financial institutions taking your money unnecessarily. We aim to create a space and a community where we share ideas and beat the market consistently together.

Don’t take our word for it. Listen to our existing subscribers:

“I would estimate I make $15,000 to $20,000/year mainly due to Seeking Alpha author recommendations. “ - Mike Breland

“I am very impressed with the analyses and especially the comments, which give me a more balanced version. I get good stock ideas and then I read every other article on the stock to see the other points of view. I’m proud of my portfolio!" - Sonja Larson

“I have increased my account by over 22% since last summer when I set up my own account. Prior to that I was only an occasional reader of Seeking Alpha and just dabbled a bit with my broker’s advice. Now I’m all in.” - Scott Coghill

Live life on your own terms

Seeking Alpha Premium changes lives on a daily basis. We’ve received letters from people from around the world saying that because they followed our expert advice, they were able to fund their dream wedding in the Caribbean, send their kids to the Ivy League school of their choosing, or even fund their retirement with dignity and style.

Life should be about more than staring at your bank account and agonizing over whether you’ll have enough money in the future to achieve your dreams. With our help, you can finally free yourself from those worries and follow your true passions.

Change your life and achieve your dreams for only $19.99 a month. We believe that everyone should have a chance to live the best version of their own life. Financial freedom should be a goal for every person. That’s why we are here, and we aim to help as many people as we can.

We only win when you win as well.

If you don't like the game, change it

If you simply follow what Wall Street wants you to do, you’re only making them richer. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to beat them at their own game. So why not change the rules or play a different game altogether?

With our help you can change the game entirely - to one that you can and will win. It’s easier than you might expect, but it requires the strength of character to try something different - something unique.

We can show you the way and guide you through the difficulties and opportunities of the market. But it’s up to you to take that first step. Don’t let life pass you by as you worry about bills and the future. Far too many people have spent their lives full of regret because they couldn’t do what they wanted to.

It’s time to change that and take back control of your own destiny.

Join the Revolution!