U.S. Confidence Up, But Unlikely To Remain So

It's an interesting interaction between the general status of the domestic economy and those external events that might derail it.

Then we've the Sales Managers' Index which is compiled later and includes more of the possible coronavirus effects.

We have the Conference Board results for both producer and consumer confidence. They look good, rising and expansionary.

The U.S. economy is doing just great

As I've been pointing out these past few months, the U.S. economy is pottering along nicely. Growth is at around potential, that 2 to 2.1%, which means that it's sustainable. There's no sign of resurgent inflation, thus no reason for the Federal Reserve to bring the party to an end by raising interest rates. While we're at what we generally think is full employment, we seem to be dragging people into the labour force - the employment to population ratio is rising.

Shrug, it all looks just fine. And by the usual domestic measures it is just fine. Nothing grandly exciting but there we are. The problem is external events - or the possible problem that is.

The latest indicators we've got are showing that the coronavirus might be just that event to knock things off course. As I've also said repeatedly, even if we assume that it will become pandemic in economic terms this is only a jot or tittle upon the economy. Disease simply is only that. We might even have a recession, but it'll be a short one and the rebound will quickly get us back to where we were.

The one thing that I would worry about though is the way that such would raise US political risk. No, I don't think Trump is great for the economy, but I think it's obvious that Bernie Sanders would be, well, different. And the one thing that really affects an incumbent President's re-election prospect is to be found - in P. J. O'Rourke's phrase - in bed with a dead business recession.

Weirdly, I think that the greatest risk to us as investors.

Conference Board leading index

The Conference Board leading index is available:

However, The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the US declined slightly in December and its six-month growth rate remains slightly negative. While this is no cause for major concern yet, The Conference Board forecasts that US economic growth will slow to 2.0 percent in 2020 from 2.3 percent in 2019.

Sure, that's not exactly predicting a massive boom now, but it's pretty much more of the same. Sustainable growth carries on.

(Conference Board leading indicators from Moody's Analytics)

Again, this isn't indicating the beginnings of some massive boom but it's a perfectly reasonable reading of continued growth at potential.

Consumer confidence

We also have the reading for consumer confidence from that same Conference Board:

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® improved slightly in February, following an increase in January. The Index now stands at 130.7 (1985=100), up from 130.4 in January. The Present Situation Index – based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions – decreased from 173.9 to 165.1. However, the Expectations Index – based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions – increased from 101.4 last month to 107.8 this month.

Nothing very wrong with that even if not all that exciting:

(Conference Board consumer confidence from Moody's Analytics)

Again, we're not going to predict a boom from this but nor would we start muttering about an imminent end to the expansion.

But then there's more information coming in too.

Sales Managers' Index

We have one more reading of U.S. economic confidence, the SMI:

The Trade War with China is not showing signs of producing productive results, and is now complicated by serious supply problems deriving from the Coronavirus outbreak. And some Federal Reserve officials are warning about levels of corporate indebtedness and weak underwriting standards in the leveraged loan markets. All this and more has contributed to significantly less bullish views emerging from the Sales Managers survey in February. To the extent that the Headline Sales Index now languishes at a 39 month low.

The SMI for China has just dropped off the bottom of the chart to give an idea of what might be coming.

(U.S. SMI from World Economics)

That's not even suggesting that the expansion is over, just that it's getting rather slower.

My view

Here's what I worry about. As I've said before, I think the long-term effects of coronavirus are going to be, in the economic sense, trivial. Sure, there might be a short recession but that'll soon be made back.

I also insist that the domestic U.S. economy, absent any outside effects, is doing just fine and will continue to be so. It's those outside effects. COVID-19 that is. That's the only thing I can see that might cause a recession.

The biggest effect of which would be, I think, political. As above, we're in an election year and a recession is the one big killer of a President's re-election efforts. I'm not greatly enamoured of Trump, which is irrelevant to investment matters. And I think Bernie - well, no that's irrelevant to investment too. But whatever our political opinions, we do have to think about the effect of political actions upon investment matters. Casey Mulligan is predicting that the Sanders economic plan would lead to a 50% fall in the S&P. That's assuming that it's all brought into being as planned and of course it won't be; no electoral plan ever does make it through Congress in full.

The point is not that I or we approve of what any political party is trying to do. It's that any plan will have an effect upon our interests. We need to be aware of them.

The political risk I worry about at this stage is that we're in the election period - the primaries are ongoing. The more likely it is that Sanders is nominated the more we'll see the market take note of his plans and their effects. If he's knocked out of the race, then of course this risk goes away. It is entirely analogous to the political risk we saw in the UK last year, when there was that chance that Corbyn would get elected.

That I think is the possible largest effect of the coronavirus. And that's the one to worry about. For when we look at the likely effects of the coronavirus itself (a good modelling exercise is described here) it's short term. What gives it the leverage is that we are in this election year.

The investor view

Whether the U.S. expansion carries on at potential depends, I think it is obvious, on how much the coronavirus disrupts matters.

But given the plans being put forward by the progressive side of the Democratic Party, I think the big risk is political. It's not even that I think their plans would be good or bad. That's an irrelevance as far as investment matters are concerned. But, just as an example, take the proposed Wall Street Tax. One of my peer-reviewed papers is on the effects of just such a tax. A major one being that it increases the cost of capital - this is the same statement as it drives the stock market indices lower.

Small as that chance is of President Bernie by this time next year, that is the major risk I see at present. And COVID-19, if it induces a recession, will make that more likely. That's the risk I see at present.

Again, I'm not for or against any specific politician nor political stance here. But if someone is actively campaigning to reduce the returns to capitalists, then we as investors do have to take note of the risk of their actually doing so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.