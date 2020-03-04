Keeping An Eye On Caterpillar

This situation is now slowly resolving itself, and Caterpillar is slowly blipping away on my radar again.

CAT is an interesting pick, which has previously been hard to invest in (as I see it) due to overvaluation in relation to forward growth prospects.

During the coronavirus scare, dozens of appealing companies are on sale. It's impossible for me to cover them all in singular articles, so I try to cover the more interesting.

I recently wrote about Whirlpool (WHR) as a good pick for 2020 - and it is. However, provided that we get more weaknesses due to the coronavirus - there's another company you don't want to miss out on when it becomes buyable. That's Caterpillar (CAT).

In this article, I'll update my stance on this company, where I previously posted an article with a stance on NOT purchasing CAT stock at the price back then.

Let's see how that's changed.

Caterpillar - how has the company been doing?

4Q19 was a difficult quarter for the company, and 2019 wasn't the company's best year ever, despite a solid EPS beat for the full year.

(Source: FY19 Results Presentation)

On the surface, these results look somewhat promising. And the facts certainly look excellent, including:

$5.3B worth of FCF

9% shares outstanding reduction in less than 2 years.

Service revenues up 2%, to $18B

20% dividend bump

However, this quickly fades in the short term when you look at the company's 2020 expectations.

(Source: FY19 Results presentation)

The fact is, Caterpillar is experiencing inventory reductions, which combined with unfavorable decreases in demand - especially now with the coronavirus - will heavily affect sales. That's why, on the 13th of February, the company reported a 7% decline in worldwide retail machine sales for the 3-month period ending in January. This isn't coming out of China either, but much of it out of NA, which dropped 11%.

This isn't the only problem either. Dealer rationalizations and inventories are expected to be broad-based, in construction and energy both, with mining the only area expected to experience a growing demand - but already cautioned with the fact that miners will be cautious on CapEx with the continued economic uncertainty. This uncertainty has now, once again due to the coronavirus, become much worse.

So while Caterpillar is becoming a more efficient and profitable operator of its business, i.e., getting more cents out of every revenue dollar...

(Source: FY19 Results presentation)

... these 2020 headwinds aren't exactly going away. With the coronavirus now affecting the markets, it seems all but a given that sales are going to be affected - globally. Forget the trade tensions we had months ago - now the story is the virus and how it affects things. Company earnings will take hits across the board, and it may be that even the lower end of CAT's guidance will have been too positive.

However...

(Source: FY19 Results presentation)

Here at Wolf Report, we/I take a long perspective. And if we look beyond 2020, and even beyond 2021, the company remains one of the premier industrial manufacturers in the world. Having streamlined and optimized the organization, a process that's still ongoing and excellent, CAT has turned into a veritable FCF machine.

Even a year or two of headwinds won't change CAT's growth prospects if we take the long term. And I don't "trade" short term. I'm on the lookout for prospective investments for Wolff Report Holding Company - my portfolio.

CAT is one of them and has been since I initiated my position. I intend to keep building it at attractive prices.

So, despite a softish FY19 with some less-than-stellar outlook for the coming year, which has been intensified with the coronavirus, this company remains on the long-term path to great success and profitability. While you wait for that to happen and for the company to expand once again, they pay you cash. The dividend, which at this time is close to 3.5%.

That's a damn good deal, as I see it.

Caterpillar - What's the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Once again, I'd like to draw your attention to the volatile earnings cyclicality in this company. While dividends are covered, the company has a track record of bad and good years very consistent with its business model. What we can also see is that expectations for 2020 are to be a downer year with a -16% EPS consistent with CAT's guidance.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The upside is "okay" - more than okay, though things have gotten very cheap as of late. 17-18% on the basis of a return to normal valuation until 2022 isn't bad at all - but here's my problem with that prediction.

First, analyst accuracy.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

It isn't good, and things could still take another dip prior to climbing back out.

Secondly, look at these expectations and also what Caterpillar themselves are guiding for. Even prior to the coronavirus, the company was guiding for a soft 2020. Now with the coronavirus likely affecting 1H20 sales, it's likely we'll see the lower end of that guidance range, or potentially below that. We'll know more once 1Q20 comes out - but regardless, I don't expect positive things for 2020 because of these things combined.

The valuation becomes a question of what price would you be wanting to pay for a company you expect (if you agree) to face earnings headwinds for 2020 which can't be mitigated by a whole lot. The company itself is as qualitative as a business can be - but at the same time, these worries were hanging over even before the coronavirus.

A P/E of 11.5 for Caterpillar is rare - and there's no doubt in my mind that the company has long-term appeal at these prices. The question becomes if you want to lock in a potentially soft 2020-2021 when there are companies out there that will offer you similar yields at better potential short/medium-term rates of return as well as long term, due to more stable areas of operation.

However - this is an article on Caterpillar, not the many deals available today. Given that Caterpillar has fallen from its highs and is now trading at ~125/share, I am changing my stance at this point - long term, the company is something I see as a safe bet.

Caterpillar - What are the risks going forward?

Cyclicality will come home and bite this company in the rear. With inventories already being rationalized prior to the coronavirus, the virus epidemic is unlikely to do Caterpillar any sort of favors. While some may argue that CAT machines could help build temporary hospitals, I highly doubt this will move the needle insofar as sales go, to any meaningful degree. People staying home and not working will impact the company and make its cyclical tendencies worse, and I expect results will come in at the lower end of the EPS guidance.

will come home and bite this company in the rear. With inventories already being rationalized prior to the coronavirus, the virus epidemic is unlikely to do Caterpillar any sort of favors. While some may argue that CAT machines could help build temporary hospitals, I highly doubt this will move the needle insofar as sales go, to any meaningful degree. People staying home and not working will impact the company and make its cyclical tendencies worse, and I expect results will come in at the lower end of the EPS guidance. Inventories aren't just being rationalized, they also fell as a general rule, in construction and resource industries. While this is part of the cycle, we also may be in an economic climate where we've seen sort of a peak - and this means that trends could become negative from here.

In short, the bear argument for Caterpillar is centered around its inherent cyclicality and the uncertainty in the short-to-medium term going forward. We need only look at Caterpillar's history to see what a turndown does to the company. It doesn't in any way threaten Caterpillar's survival - very few things could do that to an A-rated company - but the company could stagnate for 1-3 years as things require recovery. This could translate to even lower valuations which we saw during the last recession.

Thesis

Caterpillar has dropped in part as a result of the coronavirus. While there is risk associated with the company, it remains at its core one of the best industrial/trucks/equipment firms on the market due to its business model, historical results and potential future returns.

Having streamlined and made things more efficient, the company now operates on a different level than during the financial crisis. This could translate into a higher degree of earnings stability even during troubled times.

Do I think investors should be cautious? Yes, I do. I think investors should set their buys very carefully and not allow quick overexposure to the stock (or any stock). This is an excellent company, but the potential for a further drawdown is present indeed, and potential investors need to exercise care here.

In the end, however, we're talking about one of the primary machinery businesses in the world trading at 11.5 times earnings, where a typical valuation is ~17 and where just two months back it was trading closer to 14. Such a drop warrants a change in stance, and that's what we have here.

Caterpillar is now a "BUY."

Stance

As of this drop due to the coronavirus and results, I consider Caterpillar a "BUY" once again with a long-term "Bullish" outlook.

