Acceleron Reblozyl For Beta Thalassemia Is Just The Beginning

Acceleron (XLRN) is now a commercial stage biotechnology pharmaceutical company. Its Reblozyl (luspatercept) therapy for rare anemias, which is licensed to Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), was approved to treat anemia in adults with beta thalassemia, who require regular red blood cell transfusions, by the FDA in November of 2019. It has a PDUFA (FDA deadline for decisions) date of April 4, 2020 for MDS (myelodysplastic syndromes). While Acceleron already has a significant market capitalization, and has been a volatile stock in the past, I expect the current price will prove to be a bargain for longer-term investors.

The following chart shows how the stock price jumped after the positive FDA decision in November. This is against a background of a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $95.95.

Data by YCharts

Reblozyl

Reblozyl (luspatercept) is approved for treatment of adult patients with beta thalassemia who require red blood cell transfusions. It is an erythroid maturation agent, meaning it helps blood cells to mature properly. It is a recombinant fusion protein that binds several TGF-beta superfamily ligands, which damps SMAD2/3 signaling. SMAD itself interacts with a variety of proteins. Beta thalassemia is associated with elevated SMAD2/3 signaling, which results in poor quality red blood cell production (erythropoiesis). It is distinguished from the previously available ESA (erythropoiesis stimulating agent) therapies like Epogen, which stimulate the bone marrow to make more red blood cells. Note that Reblozyl does not treat the disease itself, but a side-effect of the disease, so it would generally be added to other treatments.

In short, where the quality of red blood cells is the problem, rather than the quantity, Reblozyl may be able to help with anemia, though that is only considered proven for beta thalassemia. There are many diseases that have poor blood cell quality as one of their characteristics. The beta thalassemia population in the U.S. is quite small, possibly less than 1,500 patients. The MDS population is much larger, probably 10,000 to 20,000 new cases per year in the U.S., so if Reblozyl does get that label extension in April, the impact on Bristol-Myers and Acceleron finances would be much more significant.

A new Phase 3 trial, this one in myelofibrosis, is planned to start in 2020, while a Phase 2 trial continues with top line results expected in 2020. The company has announced it plans to test Reblozyl for efficacy in other anemias but has not announced the specific diseases. It has also estimated the revenue to Bristol-Myers could peak at $2 billion per year, with resulting royalties to Acceleron of $400 million per year. Of course, that estimate depends on label expansion, physician acceptance, and pricing estimates.

Q4 2019 results

Acceleron reported its Q4 results and held an analyst conference on February 27, 2020. Revenue was substantial in Q4, at $39.3 million, but it was from milestone payments and R&D reimbursement from Bristol-Myers, not royalties from Reblozyl. $49 million was spent on R&D and $16 million on general and administration. That led to a GAAP net loss of $23.6 million, or $0.44 per share.

Rest of pipeline

Acceleron expects to announce top line results from the Phase 2 trial of ACE-083 in CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease) in March 2020. Muscle function in general can be sub-optimal due to defects in the TGF-beta pathways. ACE-083 was also tried with FSHD (facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy), where it was not sufficiently effective to continue development.

The results of the sotatercept PULSAR Phase 2 trial in PAH (Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension) will be presented at ATS in May 2020. There will be a Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and other global health authorities to plan for further global development. While PAH is rare, the currently available options for patients are suboptimal, whereas sotatercept works on the cellular pathway to restore vascular homeostasis. The other compound in clinical development is ACE-1334, which is in Phase 1 enrollment for pulmonary disease.

The reason I see Acceleron as a company that should be accumulated by long-term investors is the ability to generate new compounds and attack more indications using the TGF-beta platform, which has already proven it can work with Reblozyl.

Cash position

At the end of 2019, Acceleron had about $454 million in cash and equivalents. It is difficult to determine a cash-burn run rate because of milestone payments, but the company has guided to cash lasting into 2021. While there are no immediate concerns, I am never surprised when a company raises cash through a stock offering, diluting previous investors. It can be a good thing if it allows accelerating R&D and getting approved therapies to market.

Conclusion

I expect Acceleron to burn through cash well into 2021. I will be looking for how fast Reblozyl royalties ramp, but I do not think they will be significant until at least Q3 this year, which means they will not be reported until Q4. In the meantime, we will have the binary results from ACE-083 for CMT coming up this month, which will doubtless affect the stock price.

I believe because the FSHD trial failed, failure may also be the expectation for CMT. A positive result is not built into the current stock price, but a negative result will still likely send the stock down for a few days.

Which brings me to the question of how much Acceleron stock should be worth. On the Monday, March 3 closing price of $90.35 its market capitalization was $4.56 billion. That is not bad for a company that is at least a year away from cash flow break-even and is likely to follow the path of directing royalty revenue into increased R&D spending. Still, even if we take the $400 million per year in royalty estimate with a grain of salt, and know that it is years away, and discount sotatercept, it is a reasonable market cap.

The platform could generate many more potential therapies to keep investors excited about the future. There are the usual downside risks, but I think the price is fair for long-term investors, and any substantial dip would be to the advantage of those who want to accumulate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLRN, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.