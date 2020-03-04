Wall Street Breakfast: Heightened Volatility On Wall Street

Below 1% & repo demand

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped below 1% on Tuesday and touched an all-time low of 0.906%, following the Fed's first emergency move since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. The central bank has only another percentage point, or 100 basis points, left to ease until it hits zero, triggering some speculation of quantitative easing. Meanwhile, there was huge demand in the repo market, with the New York Fed's (overnight and 14-day) operations totaling $120B. It had hoped to reduce its bill purchases in Q2, but uncertainty over the coronavirus could require the Fed to prolong its balance sheet expansion.

Emergency rate cuts go global?

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are likely to announce stimulus measures in the coming days after the U.S. Fed surprised with a large emergency rate cut. "The ECB could introduce a special facility targeting SMEs (small and medium enterprises) hit by the crisis with looser terms and conditions than other open-market operations," added Frederik Ducrozet, senior economist at Pictet Wealth Management. The ECB is also providing other types of stimulus to the eurozone via an open-ended bond-purchase program and cheaper funding for banks.

Coronavirus updates

Companies ranging from Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Indeed and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) have asked many of their employees to work from home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Italy (79 deaths, 2,502 cases) is now the worst-affected country from the coronavirus outside Asia, overtaking Iran in terms of the number of fatalities and infections from the virus. WHO added that the coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally, higher than previously thought (and compared to the 1% infected by seasonal flu), but it doesn't spread as efficiently as influenza.

Vaccines are in the works

With about 40 employees working on the project, Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is joining Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) as the latest drugmaker to work on developing a coronavirus vaccine. The experimental drug would be derived from the blood of coronavirus patients who have recovered from the respiratory disease. "While we don't know for sure that it will work, we think it's definitely a relevant asset that could be of help here," said Dr. Rajeev Venkayya, president of Takeda's vaccines business.

Crypto makeover

In a move to appease regulators, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has decided on a scaled-back approach to its Libra digital currency, The Information reports. The company would offer digital versions of government-backed currencies (notably the U.S. dollar and euro) alongside its Libra token, which would be emphasized even though Libra will be supported in its wallet. And while Facebook will still launch a digital wallet allowing for purchases and transfers, it will delay that timetable by several months.

The Bullseye gets smaller

Target (NYSE:TGT) shares slipped 3% on Tuesday after comparable sales rose 1.5% in Q4 to fall short of the consensus expectation for a rise of 2.1%. A new strategy from the company will also grow its small-format store concept (with drive up programs) and nearly three dozen new stores are planned for this year. Executives think the even smaller store format will help it add traffic in urban neighborhoods and on college campuses.

Electric Vehicle Day

General Motors (NYSE:GM) will host a call for investors, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, to detail the company's full electrification strategy. It will need to persuade is shareholders that it can catch up with Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), whose market cap hovers around $144B, more than three times GM's $45B. Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy still sees GM (Outperform, $47 PT) as one of the best positioned legacy OEMs amid the transition to an EV world, pointing to the automaker's determination to go big with the accretive business.

Output cut deal is near

After initially recommending a cut of 600K barrels per day to support prices, the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee has proposed slashing oil output by an extra 1M bpd during the second quarter. That would be in addition to 2.1M bpd in current output cuts - including 1.7M bpd in curbs by the group and other voluntary reductions by Saudi Arabia - amid a 27% tumble by Brent crude and WTI since January. OPEC+ is set to meet in Vienna on March 5-6 despite other international conferences being canceled due to the coronavirus.

