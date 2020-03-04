XOUT: Eliminating Losers Is More Important Than Picking Winners (Podcast)

His firm's latest ETF, XOUT, takes the largest 500 U.S. companies by market cap and screens out the 250 most likely losers in an attempt to beat the S&P 500.

On the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, GraniteShares' CEO Will Rhind explains why an ETF strategy of 'X-ing' out losers from your portfolio is the key to achieving alpha.

By Jonathan Liss

Study after study has shown that picking stocks that turn out to be winners is an exceedingly difficult task, with very little consistency in outperformance over time. Thus, the common refrain of "Past results are no indication of future returns". But what if instead of trying to pick likely winners, you instead screen out the potential losers from your portfolio?

GraniteShares Founder and CEO Will Rhind had just this thought, which he decided to put into action late last year. He rejoins Let's Talk ETFs to discuss his firm's newest strategy, The GraniteShares X-OUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT).

XOUT takes the largest 500 U.S. companies by market cap and runs them through a series of screens meant to single out companies demonstrating the least adaptability in the current age of technological disruption. The bottom 250 U.S. large cap stocks are thus removed from XOUT's portfolio, with the screen re-run and the portfolio rebalanced quarterly. And while past results are certainly no guarantee of future results, the fund has garnered strong investor interest out of the gate.

Show Notes

3:15 - What's the basic underlying strategy of the fund?

6:15 - How is the index constructed? How do you exclude the losers?

9:00 - How did you arrive at your 7 selection criteria?

11:00 - Why do you reshuffle the index quarterly?

12:30 - Story behind the design of the strategy

17:15 - Will this strategy be able to predict a shift from growth to value?

21:30 - Sector weighting. Does the overweight on healthcare and IT cause any concerns?

27:30 - Why aren't Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) included?

31:30 - How does the exclusion of some financial services companies reflect on the industry?

34:30 - "Fun" pairs trades of rivals based on which are excluded versus excluded from the index: Coke (KO) vs. Pepsi (PEP), Visa (V) vs. Mastercard (MA), Walmart (WMT) vs. Costco (COST), State Street (STT) vs. BlackRock (BLK)

36:30 - Why a large position in (QQQ)?

38:45 - Strategy behind (HIPS) ETF

44:45 - What sort of interest rate risk are investors in HIPS exposed to?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.