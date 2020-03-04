Old Dominion: Revenue Growth And Margin Expansion Can Continue In The Long Term

Stock Markets are currently witnessing sharp correction due to coronavirus fears. While coronavirus is having an impact on the global supply chain with many production facilities being shut in China, South Korea and other parts of the world, I believe its impact will likely be short term in nature. Meanwhile, we will also likely see positive news in the form of fiscal and monetary stimulus by governments and central banks. One way to benefit from the sharp stock market correction is to utilize this opportunity to buy quality stocks with good long term prospects at relatively attractive valuations. Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) is one such stock.

Old Dominion Freight Lines is one of the best transportation stories in the U.S. market. The company’s relentless focus on improving the quality of its service has enabled it to gain market share as well as charge a premium price. The company’s on-time delivery has improved from 94% in 2002 to 99% in 2019 while its cargo claim ratio has declined from 1.5% in 2002 to 0.2% in 2019. This has served as a catalyst for its growth. Over the last decade, the company has quadrupled its revenues and improved its operating margins from ~5.65% in 2009 to ~20% in 2019. In the same period, the stock has proved to be a multibagger rising more than 18x. The stock is currently trading at a current-year P/E of 23.64 and while it is on a bit higher side, I believe the company's good growth prospects make it an attractive long term investment.

Revenue Growth can continue

Despite a steep growth in revenues over the past two decades and emerging as one of the strongest names in the Less-than-Truckload (“LTL”) industry, Old Dominion accounts for ~10% of LTL market share and has just ~$4.1 bn in revenues. By contrast, at its peak in 2006, YRC Worldwide (YRCW) had revenues of ~$10 bn. Old Dominion is executing much better than YRC Worldwide ever has and has a significantly higher operating margin. So, there is likely a multiyear growth trajectory ahead for Old Dominion, if we assume it can reach market share inline with what YRCW reached at its peak.

The company is also likely to benefit from unionized carriers cutting back on investments. The company’s biggest unionized peer YRC Worldwide has a bloated cost structure thanks to its unionized workforce. In order to return to profitability, it is rationalizing its routes and cutting back on unprofitable ones. I don’t think YRC Worldwide troubles are over. There is not much it can do about its unionized workforce and it will always be at a cost disadvantage when compared to Old Dominion or other non-unionized carriers. When a company is not executing well in the LTL industry and starts losing market share, it is likely to enter a downward spiral. Less volume means less density in existing network infrastructure and significant operating deleverage. This impacts profitability which in turn makes it difficult to turn around the business and gain market share. ArcBest (ARCB), which is the company’s other unionized competitor in LTL space, is also not investing much in growing its LTL business and instead focusing on growing its asset-light third-party logistics or brokerage business. Unionized carriers still account for ~26.5% of market share and they provide an easy market share gain opportunity for Old Dominion. So I believe the company can continue to gain market share in the long term.

Industry dynamics also favor Old Dominion. Once a company’s LTL network starts getting filled with incremental revenues, it begins to see good economies of scale. So, there is a barrier to entry in this business and usually, the few existing players who are executing well and have the infrastructure in place can continue to do well and command the leading market share.

Old Dominion has been very successful in capitalizing on this growth opportunity and I expect it to continue taking steps to better serve its customers and gain market share. The company intends to open six to eight service centers in 2020 and management believes that adding door capacity to the network would ensure that it will not be a limiting factor to growth.

While the company is likely to get hit by supply chain disruptions due to coronavirus, I believe the company can see a sharp recovery once the crisis is over. Old Dominion derives ~60% of its revenues from industrial customers. 2019 was a tough year for industrial companies with tariff-related uncertainty impacting the sentiments. After phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade agreement, things were looking good for industrial end markets at the beginning of this year. If we look at management's commentary, after declining 0.9% in the September quarter and 1.9% in the December quarter, Old Dominion’s revenues were slightly up in January. While coronavirus has likely delayed the recovery by a couple of quarters, I believe we will see an industrial recovery in the back half of this year and the next year as more progress is made on the U.S.-China trade front.

Pricing discipline and margin improvement

Compared to other periods of industrial slowdown, one thing which was different this time was pricing discipline among LTL carriers. Despite a tough market condition and a decline in volume, Old Dominion was able to increase its prices. Excluding fuel surcharges, LTL revenue per hundredweight increased by 7.3% in 2019 compared to 2018. Old Dominion never went too competitive on pricing even in the past slowdown and instead focused on improving its service quality. This helped it gain market share and generated significant outperformance for its investors. Other LTL peers seem to be learning from Old Dominion’s playbook and aren’t going too competitive on the prices to gain volumes. Unionized LTL peers scaling down and not being too keen on gaining market share is also helping the pricing environment. I believe the competitive dynamics in the industry have changed meaningfully versus previous cycles and a rational pricing environment will likely continue going forward. This along with improving network density from continued market share gains will help Old Dominion further improve its operating margins.

While some investors were worried about a slight decline in the company’s operating margin last year, it was mainly due to the cost associated with the company’s phantom stock plan.

The company has a phantom stock plan for senior management which is settled in cash depending on the price of its share. The company’s stock price gained more than 50% in 2019 versus a slight decline in 2018. As a result, the company had ~$35 million of phantom stock expense in 2019 compared to ~$6 million in 2018. If not for this headwind, the company would have increased its operating margins in 2019. Looking forward, management has changed terms of its stock plan in December 2019 and it will now be settled in common shares instead of cash. This will lower volatility in operating earnings due to stock price fluctuations.

Conclusion

Old Dominion has done a good job in terms of execution and has gained market share while maintaining pricing discipline. While its stock price is not cheap at 23.6x current year consensus EPS estimates, I believe it is a good buy at the current level as Old Dominion has a multiyear growth trajectory ahead. The pricing discipline in the LTL industry has improved which will likely help existing players earn a better return on their investment and improve margins. Further, the company was able to perform well in 2019 despite the slowdown in the industrial end market. I believe we are likely at the trough and will see an improvement in this end market when supply chain disruptions due to coronavirus end and more progress is made on the U.S.-China trade front. Sell-side is currently expecting double-digit earnings growth in the current year and the next (source consensus estimates). I believe the company can continue to post double-digit EPS growth in the long term and the stock can appreciate in tandem.

