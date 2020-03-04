QQQX: Don't Look At This Buy-Write Strategy For Downside Protection

The fund yields 7.0% making it alluring to income investors but we caution on its use of return-of-capital distributions and underperformance relative to an alternative covered call ETF.

The Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:QQQX) is an actively managed closed-end fund 'CEF' that seeks to capture exposure to Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) stocks in conjunction with an options selling strategy meant to enhance income and reduce volatility. The fund currently yields 7.0% that is achieved with the use of a return-of-capital component to its quarterly distribution. While the buy-write "covered call" strategy is well documented as a valid portfolio management approach, we think that as-implemented, the results leave a lot to be desired particularly as the fund fails to reduce volatility compared to the Nasdaq 100 Index. Data shows that in recent examples of market stress environments, QQQX suffered a deeper drawdown compared to QQQ which in our view represents a weakness to its approach.

(Source: Nuveen)

QQQX Background

The fund holds a basket of stocks designed to track the Nasdaq 100 Index while utilizing a covered-call also known as a buy-write options strategy. With a current call coverage of 66%, QQQX essentially hedges two-thirds of its equity exposure by selling corresponding calls on those positions. The active management approach of the CEF structure allows the portfolio management team to adjust the call coverage ratio between 35% and 75% with a 55% long-term target.

The idea of the fund is that it should provide a defensive or cautious approach to investing in the Nasdaq. Still, covered calls, even with a 100% coverage ratio, are considered a partial hedge as the downside risk is only limited by the value of the option premium collected. By selling a call, an investor collects the premium and the loss on the stock position is reduced by that amount only in the event the stock trades lower.

Performance

We contrast QQQX performance with both QQQ and the alternative Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), which in contrast to QQQX is an ETF and features a 100% call coverage ratio. As expected, QQQ up 100.5% over the past 5 years on a total return basis has outperformed QQQX and QYLD significantly as each is up by a more moderate 62.2% and 47.6%. This is consistent with the covered call strategy that is expected to underperform in a strong bull market like that which has been observed over the past decade.

(Source: Data by YCharts/table by author)

What's telling here is the strange underperformance of QQQX compared to QYLD over the past year. QQQX has returned 5.2% compared to 6.7% for QYLD on a total return basis. Part of this dynamic is based on the movements of QQQX spread to NAV based which has varied significantly over the past year. As we explain below, the current volatility in the stock market has potentially exposed the weakness of QQQX in performing its stated objective of reducing volatility.

QQQX fails at providing downside protection

Last week during the historic coronavirus-induced sell-off when QQQ traded down 13.2% from its previous highs, QQQX fared worse losing 15.2% of its value at the close on February 28th as a max drawdown thus far in 2020.

Data by YCharts

A similar dynamic was observed during the market crash of Q4 2018 when broad market indexes briefly approached a bear market territory. QQQ fell by 22.8% at its max drawdown on December 24th, 2018 while QQQX was down by over 31%. QYLD for its part did slightly better compared to QQQ falling by 19%. Keep in mind that the numbers here include the dividend distributions and thus are a total return performance.

Data by YCharts

Risk Metrics

In terms of risk metrics, we find that QQQX with a beta of 1.14 is similar to QQQ which has presented a beta of 1.13. The data here shows that QQQX is effectively as risky as QQQ, contradicting the claims of the fund's marketing and strategy objective. Since QQQ has generated significantly higher returns over the past decade, its risk-adjusted Sharpe Ratio is higher at 1.27 compared to 0.92 for QQQX.

QQQX's max drawdown of 57.28% was observed during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 while QQQ has a longer trading history explaining its max drawdown of 83% during the tech bubble collapse in the early 2000s. QYLD is a less risky fund with a beta of 0.70 based on the fact that it sells call options on its entire position compared to the "partial hedge" strategy of QQQX.

(Source: Data by YCharts/annotation by the author)

We sense that the closed-end-fund structure of QQQX also adds to volatility and the downside in a market stress environment as the fund will typically sell-off beyond in NAV representing a widening of the discount. While this may present some interesting trading opportunities for active investors, the wider discount to NAV currently at 4.7% provides no solace to current shareholders. The ETF structure for a buy-write fund like QYLD has an advantage as it trades consistently at parity to NAV.

Data by YCharts

Distribution

The other important component of the fund is its quarterly distribution that yields 7.0%. As mentioned, this is achieved through a return of capital 'ROC' distribution that typically represents over 95% of the total payout. Nuveen markets this composition as being "tax-advantaged" as a ROC is an untaxed return of the investors' capital but reduces the cost basis of the position. The effect here is to defer the tax liability for when the position is ultimately sold.

While ROC is sometimes controversial among CEF investors, one benefit, in general, is that it provides flexibility to the investor to use the return as desired either with a cash payout or automatic reinvestment.

(Source: Nuveen)

QYLD as an ETF also uses the return of capital structure but can offer a higher yield currently at 11%. This is achieved given its higher call coverage ratio targeted at 100%. We view the income component of both QQQX and QYLD is similar to simply realizing gains and selling small portions of a position in QQQ over time.

Both QQQX and QYLD have a similar expense ratio at 0.88% and 0.85% each respectively. While QYLD has the advantage in terms of the stated yield, keep in mind its downside risk was only slightly improved compared to QQQ as we presented in the data above and returns have been materially lower.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

The allure of QQQX's covered call "overwrite" strategy in a closed-end-fund structure is that it can provide exposure to major tech stocks while boosting the income profile. The data shows that QQQX generally underperforms its "unhedged" index counterpart and fails to limit downside risk, particularly in a market stress environment. While investors may be attracted to yield, we think other CEF options based on long-only equity funds have a better long-term holding potential.

Investors that are concerned about market risk and downside potential in tech stocks should consider limiting overall equity exposure while adding an allocation to fixed income as a more comprehensive defensive strategy.

Build a Stronger Portfolio With The Core-Satellite Method With the Core-Satellite Dossier, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Get access to all our exclusive features including: Model portfolios built around different strategies.

built around different strategies. A tracked watchlist of our top picks .

. A weekly "dossier" with an updated market outlook.

Access to analysts with a live chat.

Exclusive research covering all asset classes and market segments. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.