Preliminary Q4 Results Validates Destination XL's Strategy

Further research on Destination XL reveals that its business is far more stable compared to other retailers.

Destination XL(DXLG) has performed incredibly poorly since we first covered it, dropping below a dollar recently. Recently reported preliminary Q4 results were encouraging and caused the stock to surge for 1-2 days, but the gains quickly faded. After doing further research, we continue to believe that DXLG represents an attractive buy and the Q4 results only make us more certain.

Further research

After our last article, we did more in-depth research into DXL and found out that the business was actually much more stable than we had thought.

Source: WY Capital data, 10Q filings

Take retail for instance - While it may seem like revenue has fallen substantially in 2019, most of the decline was mainly due to its Rochester store closings. Considering Rochester stores were 10k square feet each, the 5 Rochester stores that DXLG closed these years generate a substantial amount of sales. Comparable sales, which exclude the Rochester stores, were down only 1.5% at the beginning of the year and have gradually improved to less than negative 1%.

Some people may be concerned that the closure of the Rochester stores paints a troubling picture regarding the rest of the stores. However, Rochester doesn't have much in common with the rest of DXL's stores. As we mentioned earlier, Rochester stores are usually much larger than DXL stores and according to management, the Rochester stores don't generate any FCF, unlike the rest of DXL's store base.

Source: WY Capital data, 10Q filings

As for the direct segment, it has only shown a comp decline in Q4 2018 and has shown at least mid-single-digit comp increases in all other quarters. We believe the steady growth of this segment is overlooked by investors and should warrant a higher multiple.

Source: WY Capital data, 10Q filings

It was also good to see that wholesale had ramped up a substantial amount since the business segment started in Q3 of 2018. It has ramped up to an annual sales run rate of over $10mil, and our estimates show that it is gross margin breakeven at the moment. As the business continues to scale, gross margins should improve to positive and net loss should decline.

Not all the things we found were good though. We had originally thought the CMXL to DXL conversion would be an easy lever to pull for comp growth. Unfortunately, when we ran the calculations, we calculated that the conversion would most likely only contribute around 4% to current comps.

Preliminary Q4

On February 20, DXL reported preliminary Q4 results. Note that around a month ago, it had reported fairly disappointing holiday results with a 0.4% comp increase, with sales growth in direct offset by a low-single-digit decline in retail comps due to challenging traffic. Therefore, we weren't expecting much in the preliminary Q4 results.

However, we were pleasantly surprised to see that the store traffic challenges improved somewhat, leading to an overall comparable sales increase of 1.1% for Q4. We did the math and assuming revenue growth of 5% in e-commerce, this means that the retail segment showed a comp of around -0.4%, representing continued recovery from Q1-Q3.

Source: WY Capital data

We were more pleasantly surprised to see that DXL expects to generate adjusted EPS in the quarter of $0.04-0.06 compared to an adjusted loss last year, especially considering all the headwinds it had to face this year, including weak traffic, a new lease accounting standard, and investments needed to support its new wholesale segment.

In addition, management also reported that the company would be FCF positive for 2019, compared to earlier guidance of breakeven FCF, which helps quell any of the debt concerns we had.

The substantially better results are really encouraging and we believe that they are a signal that 2020 will be a much better year for DXLG. Of course, the main risk we see is that the coronavirus could potentially spread into the US and impact shopper traffic, but we believe the risk of this is limited. So far, DXLG is executing well, and this is what we're most concerned about.

Valuation

DXLG trades at an incredibly low multiple even for a retailer. Its current market cap is just $40mil, and including an estimated $51mil in net debt in Q4(note that net debt in Q3 is far higher than Q4 due to working capital and seasonality, but using management's FCF guidance we estimated that net debt in Q4 would be around $51mil), this would mean its EV is around $91mil. The debt may screen higher on certain websites due to operating leases on the balance sheet, but we don't believe this should be counted as debt.

This represents less than a 4x TTM adjusted EBITDA multiple if you exclude Q3 results, which we believe is impacted by a variety of one-time factors. A 4x multiple is especially cheap when you consider that DXLG's retail business isn't in secular decline(comps were positive in 2018) and when you consider that its direct business is growing in the mid-single-digits.

We believe the main reason for this low valuation is the pessimistic view most investors have towards retail and the skepticism that investors have towards the new CEO. However, as we mentioned earlier, the retail results are actually far better than they look and comps are clearly improving. As for the CEO, he was hired less than a year ago, so we would give him more time.

Takeaway

Overall, we think there is substantial potential for share price appreciation for DXLG. Despite the negative perception regarding retail, DXLG has shown no signs of being in secular decline and has a modestly growing direct business and a fast-growing wholesale business. With proven management now as CEO, we believe DXLG will have great potential to outperform the markets over the next few years, coronavirus or no.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.