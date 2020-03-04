Panic Has Created Great Opportunities In Cheap Global Stocks

The worse COVID-19 becomes in the near term, the greater the prospect for long-term equity returns as governments and central banks respond with inflationary fiscal and monetary stimulus.

The recent panic selling has created some incredible opportunities to buy cheap equity indices outside of the U.S. which should benefit regardless of how serious the coronavirus pandemic becomes.

Let us first start by saying that the near-term economic disruption from COVID-19 appears likely to be on par with that seen during the global financial crisis if China's latest PMI readings are any guide. However, equity markets are a claim on an extremely long-term stream of cash flows, with only a small fraction of those returns accruing in the first few years. While we could see economic disruptions persist for several quarters, we do not expect long-term growth to be particularly negatively impacted.

Record Cheap Valuations

The chart below shows the price/book and price/sales ratios of a basket of what we believe are the most attractive equity markets in the world which includes Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Mexico, Chile, UK, and Greece. The average price/book value ratio currently sits at its lowest ever level, while the price/sales ratio has only been lower at the height of the global financial crisis.

Source: Bloomberg. Average of MSCI Hong Kong, MSCI Singapore, MSCI Korea, MSCI Turkey, MSCI Russia, MSCI Poland, MSCI Czech Republic, MSCI Mexico, MSCI Chile, MSCI UK, and MSCI Greece.

Furthermore, the average dividend yield on these indices has been pushed up to 4.7% as of Friday's close, close to the financial crisis high of 5.4%. With U.S. 10-year Treasuries dropping to just 1.1%, the spread of the two is at its highest level on record at 3.6%, easily eclipsing the financial crisis high.

From a cash flow perspective in order for this basket of indices to underperform US Treasures over the next decade we would need to see dividends decline in excess of 3.6% per year in nominal terms despite the almost certainly of positive inflation. Even if we assume the long-term U.S. inflation rate comes in at the level implied by 10-year inflation breakevens of 1.5%, this would require a halving of dividend payments over the next decade. In other words, these markets are prices for a depression.

Inflationary Response Suggests Major Upside Potential

The worse COVID-19 becomes in the near term, the greater the prospect for long-term equity returns, for two main reasons. Firstly, the more acute the crisis becomes in the near term, the greater the probability that governments and central banks overreact with excessive money printing and deficit spending. We see a very high chance that the current economic downturn and asset market weakness could mark the final disinflationary prior to what we see as an inevitable long-term risk in inflation. If this is the case, now could be a great time to pick up cheap international stocks to benefit from rising nominal long-term cashflows.

Secondly, according to the estimates we currently have, the death rate among the working-age population sits at less than 1% and is likely to fall as the numbers of previously undetected mild cases rise. Even if the entire world contracted the virus, this would reduce the global workforce by 1% at the very most. A human tragedy by all means, but not necessarily an economic one.

The fact of the matter is that it is the old and frail member of society that are overwhelmingly at risk from the virus and are largely net recipients from the pool of real savings in the world rather than net contributors. Most of the world's major economies are facing financial risks in the form of ageing populations that are a drag on national savings and public finances. As much as we are reluctant to say it and as much as we truly hope conditions improve, the fact of the matter is that a truly global pandemic would be beneficial in terms of the global active population ratio which has shown to be positive for asset prices.

