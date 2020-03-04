Mallinckrodt: Last Ditch Attempt By CMS

Investors should remain calm and assess the situation not based on headlines like "DOJ filing suit", but dig deeper into the context behind it.

Yesterday, Mallinckrodt (MNK) was hit with a False Claims Act lawsuit by the Department of Justice ("DOJ"). This resulted in a 25% drop in share price. I believe this drop is a clear panic sell by investors who have limited understanding of what the DOJ suit was all about.

DOJ's False Claims Act

The DOJ has alleged that the company has violated the False Claims Act by knowingly underpaying Medicaid rebates due as a result of large increases in the price of Acthar. This is the exact case that the company has bought against the Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services ("CMS") and Health and Human Services ("HHS") regarding the base date average manufacturer price ("AMP") under the Medicaid Drug Rebate.

Company's Merits

CMS's argument is the company's NDA was not valid given that Acthar was approved in 1952 and that CMS was not apprised of the context that Acthar was not a new drug. I do not see how CMS could not have known when the company has stated the following to CMS:

"The FDA has informed Questcor that the agency intends to revise its record so that the approval for infantile spasms is reflected as part of the product's original NDA, No. 08-372. That has not yet occurred."

Source: Company's complaint filing

The above quote clearly shows the company has a prior NDA. Also, the company has sent a letter explaining that without the price adjustment, it will be unable to participate in the Medicaid program. This two evidence serves as strong undeniable proof CMS must have been aware that Acthar was not a new drug. CMS also confirmed twice that Acthar was entitled to a new AMP given knowledge of the above information.

Given the above context, I am no lawyer but I do not see a case for CMS here. I believe management, with their team of experienced lawyers, has the same take which led them to file a case against CMS. And basis on the 3 August hearing, management believed it's not in the company's best interest to settle, which speaks volume on the company's strength in the case (historically has usually gone for settlement in past cases).

Suspicious Timing

DOJ filing was done on the very last day (2 March 2020) that DOJ was allowed to file the suit as per the ruling by the Court related to a previous whistleblower case. Also, CMS has previously threatened to involve the DOJ in a notification to the company dated May 10, 2019. And coupled with a potential ruling soon (7 months passed since the 3 August hearing and the judge has initially projected for a ruling in 1 month), I believe this might be a last-ditch attempt by CMS to force a settlement from the company. I have confidence that the management will do the right thing and not cave to such bullying tactics by the government.

What's next?

I have summarized the key points, but investors should still read up on the court filing by the company. Investors should remain calm and assess the situation not based on headlines like "DOJ filing suit" and price drops, but dig deeper into the context behind the headlines. I have done so and continue to believe the company will prevail in the case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.