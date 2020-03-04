Retirement Withdrawal Simulations And Bear Market Survival Ladder

We have looked at Monte Carlo simulations of portfolio longevity in retirement withdrawal scenarios before. However, because we did that in the context of a Bull market, some people strongly discounted the value of such an exercise.

Now that we are in a rough spot in the market, including an emergency Fed rate cut and a below 1% 10-year Treasury, in combination with most institutions forecasting more modest asset returns over the next 10 years versus the last 10 years, and given that central banks have less ammunition available to support markets in rough times, let's look at simulations once again.

This table presents the Monte Carlo simulation of retirement withdrawals over 30 years, 25 years, and 20 years (implied retirement ages of 65, 70, and 75 - assuming your life and your portfolio must last until you are 95 years old).

To avoid overwhelming you with tables of numbers, the simulations are for only three allocations between global stocks and US aggregate bonds (0% stocks/100% bonds; 50%/50% bonds; 100% stocks/0% bonds).

For each of those allocations, it shows the normal distribution of annualized returns at the 10th, 25th, 50th (median), 75th, and 90th percentiles. There are possible extremes much worse than the 10th percentile and much better than the 90th percentile. The 50th percentile, or median, is the number most often referenced with respect to expected returns. However, realize that the exact 50th percentile is very unlikely to be achieved, and instead something higher or lower is much more likely.

The success of an allocation in a withdrawal program is defined effectively as you dying before your portfolio goes to zero.

The success rate of the three allocations, for the three lengths of time a portfolio must survive, and using three different levels of withdrawal are presented in the portion of the table labeled "Normal Return Distribution".

The success rates for those beginning retirement withdrawals where the first two years are the worst two years of their retirement are shown in the portion of the table labeled "Front Load Worst 2 Yrs".

The intuitively obvious is shown in the tables, namely that the shorter the required portfolio life, the more likely the portfolio is to survive; and the less is being withdrawn per year, the more likely the portfolio is to survive.

What is not intuitively obvious is that if the bad years occur early, the probability of the portfolio surviving the required period is reduced. This is called "sequence of returns risk".

Even though the annualized return is the same whether or not the bad years occur in the beginning, in the middle, at the end or dispersed throughout the portfolio life; the survival of the portfolio for any given length of time when a fixed amount of money is being withdrawn is highly dependent upon when the bad years occur and how many bad years occur back-to-back.

The withdrawals in these simulations are based upon an initial portfolio of $1 million and an initial withdrawal rate of 4%, 3.5%, and 3% ($40,000; $35,000; and $30,000) with annual increases in the amount withdrawn modified for inflation.

The assumptions used for the simulations are based on the JPMorgan 10- to 15-year long-term capital markets assumptions for total return, volatility, and inflation; as shown in the image provided here.

Reasonable example proxies for the asset categories are VT or ACWI for global stocks and BND or AGG for US aggregate bonds.

Simulation success rates of 98% to 100% are shaded dark green. Success rates from 95% to 98% are shaded light green. Success rates from 90% to 95% are shaded yellow, and success rates below 90% are shaded pink.

I don't know about you, but when I pick my withdrawal rate, I don't want anything less than 98%, and probably a solid 100%. If I live to age 95 as these tables assume, I don't want to be 93 years old and run out of money having to survive on whatever governmental assistance can be obtained through Medicaid.

Think carefully about how much money you will need if you are saving for retirement to help you understand your necessary savings and accumulation goals. Think carefully about the survivability of your portfolio to a very old age if you are beginning retirement or are in retirement.

If you are approaching or in retirement and the simulations are "tight" relative to your spending needs and goals, be prepared to be flexible in your spending when markets are bad.

One thing that we recommend for retirees, is what we call a "Bear Market Survival Ladder", consisting of Treasury bonds or other high quality bonds or certificates of deposit that mature on specific annual dates for 3 to 6 years, where each maturity is a "rung". The size of each rung of the ladder should be the percentage of annual withdrawal from your portfolio minus the reasonably expected percentage annual portfolio income.

For example, if you plan to withdraw 4% and your portfolio generates income of 2.5%, then the size of each latter would be 1.5% of total portfolio assets.

I would generally suggest a 5-year to 6-year ladder (5 to 6 rungs high) because the typical Bear market takes about 1 ½ years to get from the peak to the trough, and about 3 ½ to 4 ½ years to get from the trough back to the level of the former peak. That means a ladder of 5 to 6 years would assure you of a known amount of money available to you to spend, without having to sell assets when they are declining in price during a Bear market, and before they have recovered in price after the Bear market trough.

This approach may reduce the total annualized return depending on the yield of the ladder and how interest rates change after you build the ladder. However, I personally would prefer the cold comfort of knowing that I had clear fixed amounts of money available from bond maturities to withdraw in the bad times of the market.

Having a Bear Market survival Ladder makes it easier to be calm and to control emotions, and to avoid emotionally driven investment decisions in retirement because you know the money you need will be available.

I think it is reasonable to assume that if you have a Bear Market Survival Ladder, you can be a bit more aggressive in your allocation to stocks than if you did not have the Ladder. The more aggressive allocation to equities may adequately or more than adequately compensate for a performance drag the Ladder may produce for your portfolio. I have not simulated that, but it makes intuitive sense to me.

When using a Bear Market Survival Ladder in normal market times, as the Ladder is shortened by one rung each year due to the maturity of the shortest rung, you use the rebalancing function to add a new longest rung to the top. However, in a Bear market, you do not replace the top rung through rebalancing and instead consume your Ladder during the Bear market, and only rebuild it when the Bull phase resumes.

