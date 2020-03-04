Cash Is Again King In Cannabis Industry (Podcast)

Summary

Shiry Eden is CEO and founder of Nishot, an Israeli advisory firm focused on the global cannabis industry.

Shiry joins the show to discuss the domestic cannabis market in Israel, its role in international markets and why Israeli cannabis companies are similar to Canadian small caps.

We also cover why her firm is 90% invested in North American stocks, multi-state vs. multi-continent operators, her thoughts on the ETF space and why she's worried about Aurora but excited about Aphria and Trulieve.