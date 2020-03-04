Homebuilders: Rate Cuts Add Fuel To Resurgent Housing Market

Homebuilder Rankings Overview

In our Real Estate Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to each of the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We focus on sector-level fundamentals, analyzing supply and demand conditions and macroeconomic factors driving underlying performance. We update these reports quarterly with a breakdown and analysis of the most recent earnings results.

Homebuilding Sector Overview

In the Hoya Capital Homebuilder Index, we track the 14 largest homebuilders, which account for roughly $80 billion in market value: D.R. Horton (DHI), Lennar (LEN), NVR (NVR), PulteGroup (PHM), Toll Brothers (TOL), KB Home (KBH), Taylor Morrison (TMHC), MDC Holdings (MDC), Meritage Homes (MTH), M/I Homes (MHO), TRI Pointe (TPH), Century Communities (NYSE:CCS), Beazer Homes (BZH), and New Home Company (NWHM). Together, these 14 firms constructed approximately 250,000 new homes in 2019, accounting for roughly a quarter of total single-family deliveries last year.

Amid the coronavirus-related fears, it's important to note that the interest-rate-sensitive residential real estate market enters a period of uncertainty on quite stable footing. Homebuilders - which helped to power the economy up the "wall of worry" last year - may be a significant beneficiary of the sharp plunge in long-term interest rates and easing monetary policy. Over the past decade, there has been a very strong correlation between changes in mortgage rates and growth in new home sales. Interestingly, the mortgage-rate effect has overpowered the employment-related effects in recent years, as the housing market actually had its worst year of the recovery in 2018 - one of the strongest years of job growth - and one of the strongest years in 2019 despite a moderation in employment gains and global economic growth.

Taking a step back, the US single-family homebuilding sector is a cyclical, competitive, and fragmented industry. The top 10 largest builders account for roughly a quarter of the total new home sales, but this concentration has intensified since the recession in a trend we've described as "Go Big or Go Home" due to the critical importance of scale in homebuilding. New home construction has been slow to recover since plunging during the recession, and by nearly every metric, the US has been significantly under-building homes - particularly single-family homes - over the last decade. Residential fixed investment as a share of US GDP remains near historically low levels, a function of underinvestment in both new home construction and existing home repair and renovation.

Meanwhile, this underbuilding comes ahead a decade in which the largest generation in American history - the millennials - will enter the housing markets in full-force, peaking around 2028. Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) projects that annual household growth from 2018 to 2028 will average 1.2 million households per year, which is 20% higher than the prior five-year average. As JCHS points out, over the next 10 years, the population in key demographic groups will swell - particularly in the critical 35-45-year-old associated with incremental single-family housing demand. Having entered the labor markets during a period of consistent domestic-led economic growth, this cohort is also in better-shape financially across most metrics than the prior GenX cohort.

As construction and regulatory costs had risen over the past decade, homebuilders had shifted their focus towards higher-end units which command high enough margins to offset these increased costs. Recently, however, we've seen that trend reverse with homebuilders increasingly shifting their focus into entry-level segments where this projected demand growth is strongest. That shift is still in the early-innings as these builders are still skewed towards the move-up and luxury segments. According to the Census Bureau, the median new home price for a newly-built home was $348,200 in January, while the median public builder in our 14-company coverage is $408,000 in 4Q19. On the high-end, Toll Brothers and New Home Company have the highest average selling price while D.R. Horton has the lowest ASP.

For homebuilders, it's all about the "5 Ls": lending, lumber, labor, land, and legislation. In 2018, all five of these factors were stiff headwinds, but at least two of these headwinds - lending and lumber - have become significant tailwinds over the last year with mortgage rates falling to historic lows while lumber and other construction materials prices also pulled back significantly after hitting record highs in 2018. On the labor-front, however, tighter immigration policies have put upward pressure on wage growth and many homebuilders continue to report difficultly sourcing skilled construction labor. Our base-case, assuming a near-term coronavirus-related economic slowdown followed by a recovery in the back-half of the year, is that 2020 will look much like 2019 as lower mortgage rates and modest construction cost inflation should help homebuilders on both the revenue and the margin-side.

Homebuilding can be broken down into two distinct businesses, each with different risk/return characteristics: 1) Land Development; and 2) Home Construction. Historically, homebuilders have been overweight in the land development business, holding hundreds of millions of dollars worth of unused land on their balance sheet and going through the multi-year permitting and entitlement process to get the land ready for single-family development. Post-crisis, however, the large public builders have increased their use of land options, offloading the land development responsibilities onto residential lot development companies (most of which are privately-owned), allowing these firms to focus on construction and reduce balance sheet risk.

While single-family homebuilding-focused ETFs are sometimes viewed as a proxy for the entire US housing market, single-family builders actually account for only around one-sixth of total housing-related spending in the average year, as tracked by the Hoya Capital US Housing Index. It's important to point out that single-family homebuilding stocks tend to be quite volatile and not always reflective of underlying housing market conditions, so we believe that owning a more diversified basket of housing-related companies on both the ownership and rental side of the market may be a prudent option for most investors seeking to gain exposure to this asset class.

Homebuilder Stock Performance

As discussed in our Real Estate Decade in Review, at the real estate sector-level, three themes dominated the 2010s: 1) The Housing Shortage, 2) The Retail Apocalypse, and 3) The Internet Revolution. Four of the five best-performing real estate sectors over the decade were on the residential side as the positive tailwinds of the affordable housing shortage continue to provide a favorable macroeconomic backdrop for rental operators and homebuilders. Homebuilders trailed only the manufactured housing sector in the 2010s, producing an average compound annualized return of 18.5%.

Left for dead at the end of 2018, homebuilders have sprung back over the last twelve months - surging roughly 50% in 2019 - after falling into a "mini housing recession" in 2018 with declines of almost 40%. Propelled by the sharp reversal in mortgage rates since peaking in late 2018, the continued strength in household formations, and the retreat in construction materials prices, homebuilders helped to power the economy up the "wall-of-worry" last year. Homebuilders have continued the momentum into 2020, climbing roughly 5% so far this year compared to the 4% decline in the S&P 500 as investors expect builders to be a potential beneficiary of the sharp plunge in long-term interest rates amid coronavirus concerns.

A major theme in the homebuilding sector last year was the significant outperformance of builders focused on the lower-priced entry-level segment. To that point, the biggest winners in 2019 were NVR Inc., KB Home, and Meritage Homes, each of which focus primarily on the lower-priced segments while Toll Brothers and New Home Company - the two luxury builders - were the weakest performers. Below we note the near-linear trend of outperformance this year among builders with lower average selling prices.

Interestingly, much of the demand for this entry-level product has come not from individuals, but from institutional rental operators including single-family rental REITs, which we discussed in a recent piece: Millennials Knocking On The Door. For the "Renter Nation" generation, single-family rentals have become the new "starter homes." Despite the higher price tag compared to existing homes, institutional rental operators value the certainty in repair and renovation costs of new construction as we see the lines between homebuilder and rental operator getting blurred in the next decade. In 2020, Century Communities and Lennar have been the top-performers while Beazer Homes and Toll Brothers have lagged.

Homebuilder Strength Confirmed in Earnings

Homebuilder earnings were impressive nearly across-the-board in the most recent quarter. Deliveries jumped 12% from the same quarter last year while revenues rose 8%. The most closely-watched forward-looking metric, net order growth, significantly exceeded expectations, rising 25% from last year, confirming that lower mortgage rates and resilient demographic-driven demand are indeed translating into substantially improved order growth. Commentary on earnings calls was decidedly positive as most builders remarked that momentum has continued in the weeks since quarter-end.

If there was one metric to nit-pick, it was on the margin-side, particularly among the high-end builders like Toll Brothers. In 2018, homebuilders were hit by the double-whammy of higher rates and rising cost pressures that sent operating margins retreating before improving modestly throughout 2019. With a high degree of operating leverage inherent in the homebuilder business model, order growth should translate into improved margins going forward. Gross margins averaged 20.7% in 4Q18, up about 20 basis points from the prior year, and with SG&A margins ticking slightly lower, operating margins rose about 30 basis points to 12.0%, on average.

Within our coverage, which only includes the largest builders in the country out of a pool of more than 20,000 total single-family builders, the critical importance of scale becomes clear through the wide gap in operating margins, which declines linearly with size. It's reasonable to assume, given the linear trend in the data as well as anecdotal and survey data, that small private builders are still having a very difficult time breaking-even on single-family development projects given these tough economics. As a result, we continue to believe that an increasing share of starts will accrue to the publicly traded homebuilders with the scale necessary to achieve an adequate return.

If affordability - or lack thereof - is the primary headwind for homebuilders, there may be good news. The presence of institutional single-family rental operators has supported demand for affordable "built-for-rent" homes. Consistent with our view that the "institutionalization" of the single-family housing sector is a trend in the early innings, we expect built-to-rent buyers to account for a growing percentage of new home sales and single-family housing starts over the next decade, giving these builders a sales avenue even if individual homebuyers continue to have affordability difficulties.

Homebuilder Valuations: Growth At Reasonable Price

Despite double-digit earnings growth, homebuilders remain a relatively unloved sector, still trading at deep discounts to historical and market multiples. Consensus estimates call for EPS growth averaging around 10-15% through 2022, yet the sector trades at an average forward P/E of just 10.6x, far shy of the 17.3x forward P/E multiple on the S&P 500. Homebuilders also appear attractively valued based on price-to-book with a current P/B ratio of 1.5x, below the 2.0x average in the post-crisis period.

Investors looking for "growth at a reasonable price" would be wise to take a closer look at these builders. Homebuilders trade at an average PEG (price-to-earnings-over-growth) ratio of just 0.9x, below the S&P 500 average of roughly 1.7x. Investors award premium multiples to builders with "land-lite" options-heavy strategies including NVR and D.R. Horton and tend to discount the builders focused on luxury development such as Toll Brothers, which is expected to see the slowest rate of earnings growth in 2020.

Economic Analysis - Housing Data Stays Hot

The US housing industry has picked up in 2020 where it left off last year with signs of continued reacceleration. Lost in the recent market turmoil was the completion of the "perfect month" for the US housing markets, defined as better-than-expected reports on all of the major housing data releases in February. New Home Sales blew past estimates in January, jumping 7.9% from last month to a 764,000 annualized rate, the best monthly rate since July 2007. Existing Home Sales - which account for roughly 90% of total home sales - are now higher by 9.6% from the same period last year. Earlier in the month, the rate of building permits rose to a 1.55 million-unit rate, which was the highest level since March 2007.

Having implications for the broader economy beyond the housing sector itself, growth in residential fixed investment had been a drag on GDP growth for six consecutive quarters, but has now recorded positive contributions to growth for two straight quarters, consistent with the reacceleration we've noted in single-family homebuilding activity. Fixed investment in non-residential structures, however, continues to be a drag on total GDP Growth, subtracting 0.3% from the quarterly figure. For context, these two categories combined boosted GDP by 1.3% at the peak in 2002 and dragged down GDP growth by 1.1% at the bottom in 2008.

After seeing home price appreciation outpace income growth from 2014 to 2018, disposable incomes have actually outpaced home price gains since early 2018. Of the various income measures, home price appreciation has tracked disposable personal income per capita growth most closely over the past three decades. By this measure, home prices have generally outpaced income growth in the post-recession period amid a lingering undersupply of housing in many major markets, but home prices are not terribly out of line with overall income growth. Since 1995, home price appreciation has actually lagged nominal growth in personal income, suggesting that affordability issues may not be quite as significant as commonly believed - and lower mortgage rates certainly won't hurt either.

The US Commerce Department reported last that personal incomes rose at a faster-than-expected rate in January as well. Importantly, thanks in part to lower interest rates, the US consumer balance sheet is literally as strong as it's ever been, as measured by the household debt service payments as a percent of disposable income. The record-low rate of 9.6% in 3Q19 compares with 13.2% in the quarter immediately before the prior recession. Home price data via the S&P Case-Shiller and the FHFA Index was also released last week. Home price appreciation moderated meaningfully from mid-2018 through early 2019, but has shown signs of reacceleration in recent months amid a favorable backdrop of lower mortgage rates. The S&P Case-Shiller showed that national home prices rose by 3.8% in December, the fourth straight month of sequential acceleration following sixteen months of moderation. The 20-City Composite, meanwhile, rose by 2.8% from last year. Home price gains have been strongest in the lower price tiers outside of the major metropolitan markets.

So while the demand-side is looking quite strong, the expense-side may look even more favorable at the moment. The combination of a reacceleration in economic growth, trade disputes, and immigration policy pushed construction costs higher by more than 6% in 2018. While land prices and labor costs continue to rise above the rate of inflation, construction materials costs have moderated significantly since peaking in mid-2018. Lumber prices have pulled back roughly 40% since peaking in May 2018. Total construction materials costs are now lower by roughly 2.5% on a year-over-year basis, pulling down total construction cost inflation to roughly zero from last year. We should begin to see this show up in improved gross margins from these homebuilders in 2020.

Forward-looking economic indicators suggest that the momentum may well continue, assuming a "base case" outlook of a near-term coronavirus-related economic slowdown followed by a recovery in the back half of the year. With a reading of 74, the Homebuilder Sentiment Index remained near the highest level in 20 years, down one point from last month's high of 75. At 3.45%, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate is roughly 100 basis points lower than the level in the same week last year. As analyzed in the introduction, over the past half-decade, there has been a very strong correlation between changes in mortgage rates and growth in new home sales.

Bull and Bear Case for Homebuilders

Investors have quite a few reasons to be bullish on the homebuilding sector. Single-family homebuilding came to a near-standstill immediately after the recession and remains far below historical equilibrium levels. Even before the historically large millennial generation hits the single-family markets in the 2020s, demand has significantly outpaced supply. Scale has become a critical competitive advantage for the largest homebuilders. The sharp plunge in mortgage rates since late 2018 has become a significant tailwind for a sector that has become increasingly rate-sensitive in recent years. Homebuilders remain an unloved sector, still trading at deep discounts to historical and market multiples despite double-digit earnings growth.

Investors have reasons to be cautious as well. Rising construction costs in 2018 year pressured the already thin operating margins for homebuilders and the effects of these higher costs on gross margins lingered into 2019. The 2017 tax reform also removed key tax code incentives to homeownership by capping the state and local tax deductions and raising the standard deduction. These changes led to softness in the high-tax and high-cost coastal markets in particular. Further, while recent data regarding the coronavirus has indicated that the rate of the outbreak has slowed in recent weeks, it is still too early to entirely rule-out a significant softening of global economic growth, which could overwhelm the positive tailwinds of lower mortgage rates.

Key Takeaways: Silver Lining To Virus Fears

Homebuilders - which helped to power the economy up the "wall-of-worry" last year - may be a significant beneficiary of the sharp plunge in long-term interest rates amid coronavirus concerns. Mortgage rates breached historic lows this week, providing a tailwind for the US housing industry - and homeowners - that could be a silver-lining to offset a near-term economic slowdown.

After dipping nearly 40% in 2018, the combination of lower mortgage rates, strong demographic-driven demand, and lower construction materials prices sent homebuilders higher by 50% in 2019. The housing market momentum has continued into 2020, capped off by a "perfect month" in February, defined as better-than-expected reports on all of the major housing data releases.

Assuming a near-term coronavirus-related economic slowdown followed by a recovery in the back-half of the year, 2020 is poised to look much like 2019 as lower mortgage rates and modest construction cost inflation should help homebuilders on both the revenue and the margin-side. Bigger picture, the combination of historically low housing supply and strong demographic-driven demand has resulted in a compelling macroeconomic backdrop for companies involved across the US Housing Industry over the next decade.

