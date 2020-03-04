Insulet Corporation: Soft Revenue Guidance Dim The Near-Term Prospects

Investment Thesis

Even accounting for volatility, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has well underperformed the broader market last week. Despite an untapped market for insulin delivery systems, softer revenue guidance issued for 2020 blamed on intense industry rivalry has beaten down the stock. As competitors unveil innovations, software issues have pushed back Insulet's next product launch. The margins will keep narrowing until later this year as the new manufacturing facility reaches the scale. Even our optimistic forecasts for revenue and EBITDA for 2020 implies an overvalued stock based on the current forward consensus EV/EBITDA multiple.

However, the company, with its low-cost pricing model and better payer coverage, is well-positioned to entice the first-time pump users. Subject to a successful product launch next year, the ~$1B revenue target as envisioned by the management for 2021 unveils a sizable upside assuming a modest lift to the margins and the average NTM EV/EBITDA multiple for the past year. Therefore, despite the temporary competitive headwinds indicated in the guidance, the stock, in our opinion, is a 'Hold' for the long-term focused investor.

Industry Rivalry

My last article on Insulet painted a bullish view on the stock as better payor coverage and zero upfront costs ensured superior market access for its upcoming innovations. More than five months have passed, and thanks largely to a rally before last week's market rout, the stock remains elevated by ~5% since then compared to ~1% decline in the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) for the same period. The stock has fallen by as much as ~17% since last week's earnings release as the manufacturer of Omnipod and Omnipod DASH insulin management systems indicated softer growth forecasts for 2020 on account of a slew of rival product launches this year.

According to the company, only a third of Type 2 diabetics opt for insulin pumps for their daily insulin needs, and the proportion is even smaller in Type 2 diabetes. Therefore, the market for insulin delivery systems is fast-growing but remains largely under-penetrated. Omnipod Dash, which had its U.S. launch in the first half of 2019 (1H 2019), followed by the European launch in late 2019, is Bluetooth-enabled and has smartphone connectivity. The launch of Omnipod Horizon, its upcoming iteration, was pushed back to next year after a software bug halted its pivotal trial. Controllable through a mobile app, Horizon's closed-loop feature brings its delivery system on par with those of rival products.

In addition to the closed-loop functionality, t:slim X2 with Control-IQ technology launched in January by Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) is capable of automatic correction boluses. The peer-leading technology is available for existing in-warranty t:slim X2 users as a free software update. Meanwhile, t: sport, for which the company is seeking FDA clearance this year, is smaller than t:slim X2, and has full controllability through a mobile app. Meanwhile, Minimed 780G from the industry leader Medtronic plc (MDT) has Bluetooth connectivity and could make the market entry in 2020/21. However, the company is currently battling safety issues with its Minimed 600 series of pumps, including Minimed 670G, its latest model with the closed-loop feature.

Soft Revenue Guidance

In terms of composition, ~91% of Insulet's 2019 top-line was comprised of Omnipod sales with the non-insulin drug delivery forming the rest. Geographically, ~66% of revenue originated in the U.S. Driven by the launch of Dash in early last year, Insulet's revenue grew ~31% YoY (year-over-year) in 2019, compared to ~22% YoY growth in 2018. However, as more advanced products from rivals make the market entry, the company now expects only ~19% YoY growth for Q1 2020 and ~16% YoY growth for the full year at the midpoint of the guidance. The estimate falls marginally short of the annual compound growth rate required for the $1B revenue target set by the management for 2021.

At the midpoint of the guidance, the company expects the U.S. Omnipod sales growth in 2020 to slowdown to ~20% YoY from ~30% YoY posted in the prior year. Despite broadening the European market presence to five new markets this year, the international Omnipod sales growth could decelerate to ~18% YoY in 2020 according to the management, a slowdown from ~47% YoY growth in the prior year. After shrinking for two consecutive years, Insulet expects a steeper revenue decline of ~18% YoY from ~5% YoY in the prior year for the non-insulin drug delivery. Furthermore, the management expects the revenue benefit following last year's Dash launch in the U.S. to fade as the year progresses, thereby sharpening the overall revenue slowdown for the company in 2H 2020. Meanwhile, the guidance for Q1 2020 at the mid-point suggests ~28% YoY and ~19% YoY revenue growth for US and International Omnipod sales, respectively, implying ~18% YoY revenue growth from each segment for the last three quarters of 2020. For the drug delivery, the management forecast stands at ~31% YoY decline at the mid-point implying ~13% decline for the last three quarters.

For forecasting purposes, we calculated YoY revenue growth for each three-quarter-period ending in the past year. The growth rate thus calculated ranged from ~21% to ~32% YoY for the U.S., while internationally, the rate stood at ~47% - ~70% YoY. For the final three quarters of 2020, we, therefore, optimistically expect Omnipod sales could grow by ~20% - ~22% YoY in the U.S. and ~20% - ~25% YoY internationally. Keeping the management growth forecasts for Q1 2020 and non-insulin drug delivery unchanged, our estimates suggest ~$868M - ~$884M in revenue for the full year of 2020. The 18% - ~20% YoY growth rate for this year comfortably exceeds the ~16% threshold of annual compound growth rate required to reach the ~$1B revenue mark in 2021.

Short-term Pressure on Margins

With the cost of sales growth outpacing the revenue momentum, Insulet's gross margin has dropped to ~65%, a decline of ~59bps from 2018. However, EBITDA margin has reached ~11% from ~10% in the previous year. As per the management, the gross margin for 2020 could remain largely unchanged from 2019, while the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin could reach mid-teens from last year's ~13%. A number of near-term headwinds to margin expansion, however, exist. The new manufacturing facility launched in May 2019 could take at least two years to become fully operational. The pivotal study for Horizon could resume in April and the market expansion for Dash is ongoing, and therefore, the operating costs could see a steep expansion.

Such short-term pressure on margins could be offset in the long-term as the company sharpens its focus on the more profitable pharmacy channel for product distribution in the U.S. The efficiency gains from the domestic manufacturing could also materialize in 2H 2020. Therefore, our conservative forecast of ~12% of EBITDA margin in combination with earlier revenue estimates suggests ~$104M - ~$106M of EBITDA for the full year, implying a growth rate of ~34% - ~36% YoY compared to ~40% YoY growth in 2019.

However, the volatile cash flows due to slowing revenue growth and rising operating expenses could jeopardize Insulet's debt repayments. Its 2019 EBITDA is currently worth only ~1.4x the interest expense. For Medtronic, the ratio stands at ~6.1x for the last twelve months. With ~$800M worth of convertible debt issuance outweighing the debt repurchase worth ~$345M, Insulet's net debt to EBITDA for 2019 has risen to ~6.4x from ~5.5x in the previous year. However, with no debt obligations due until 2024, further debt financing is unlikely this year.

Not for Near-Term Gains

Insulet's NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/ EBITDA multiple currently stands at ~104.1x, ~6% of discount to the average multiple over the past year. Assuming the current forward EV/EBITDA multiple of ~100.1x and the above-estimated EBITDA for 2020, we expect Insulet is overvalued by ~8% - ~10%, not a sensible 'Buying' opportunity for a short-term focused investor. However, a sizable capital gain could materialize in the long-run, contingent upon the successful launch of Horizon. The low-cost pricing and broad payer coverage as described below, could sustain Omnipod's market access while the highly automated manufacturing close to the home market could lift the margins in the long-term. Assuming ~$1B revenue in 2021 with an EBITDA margin of ~14% suggests ~$140M EBITDA, which implies ~35% upside to the stock based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~106.0x equaling the past year average.

Higher Market Access and Margin Expansion

While Insulet's customer base is generally covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or Commercial Insurance, third-party reimbursements funded only 37% of U.S. sales for Tandem in 2019. Additionally, with zero upfront costs, Omnipod successfully converts the non-pump users to the pump therapy with its pay-as-you-go model. For Insulet, ~80% of new Omnipod users were from MDI (Multiple Daily Injections) in Q4 2019, while the latest data from Tandem indicates the figure at ~50% for t:slim. The ever-expanding consumer segment of Type 2 diabetics made up ~30% of new users for Insulet in Q4 2019. Given Tandem's lack of expertise in selling t:slim products to the segment, Insulet, therefore, looks less vulnerable to rival innovations and well-positioned to capitalize on the largely-untapped Type 2 market. However, the low switching costs could result in poor brand loyalty and, therefore, revenue volatility.

Stressing the manufacturing plant in China has resumed its operations, the company, however, rules out any supply chain disruption due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Minimizing the supply chain risk, the new production facility in Massachusetts, once fully operational, enables the company to fast track the supply chain in response to any demand upswing in the home market. Its first production line is already operational, and the second and third lines will become operational by mid-2020 and 2021, respectively. With each production line adding as much as 50% of the capacity of the Chinese plant, a major boost to margins could be on the cards as the highly automated manufacturing facility reaches the scale despite an initial rise in start-up costs.

Conclusion

The competition is heating up in the market for insulin pump therapy. As the rival innovations enter the market, Insulet has toned down its 2020 revenue guidance. The new manufacturing facility is yet to reach the scale for a meaningful margin upside. The software glitches have pushed back the latest product launch to next year. Our optimistic revenue and EBITDA forecasts for 2020 suggest an overvalued stock assuming the current consensus forward EV/EBITDA multiple. However, for the long-term focused investor, the stock is not a 'Sell' as the company, with its better market access for the first-time pump users, pursues ~$1B in revenue by 2021.

