Evidence Suggests Dyadic's C1 Expression Platform Is Useless - $2 One-Year Price Target

DYAI has tried and failed to make a pharmaceutical commercial agreement with its C1 platform for 16 years, and we doubt it ever will.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Dyadic International (DYAI) has an enterprise value that has appreciated 10x in one year without making any fundamental progress in the business. Its CEO, Mark Emalfarb, has frequently been appearing on media outlet interviews to talk about the company's pharmaceutical platform and lately the coronavirus. Our report today will provide evidence that describes how a commercial agreement has been elusive for the company for 16 years due to its platform being commercially useless in our opinion. Our diligence has also found the CEO has a questionable past, as stated in this DYAI SEC filing from 3/4/08 discussing facts concerning an investigation into alleged fraudulent and improper activities at the DYAI's Asian operations:

Mr. Emalfarb was aware of and condoned financial improprieties...was later involved in structuring one of the "dummy" customer entities...and had characterized the whistleblower email communications in a misleading and deceptive manner.

Dyadic's Sale Of The C1 Platform

DYAI has a “C1 gene expression platform” that it is attempting to contract out for the more efficient production of drugs. DYAI sold its industrial business side of the platform to DuPont in 2015 for $75M. The industrials business has made substantially all of DYAI’s revenues since inception. From the PR regarding the sale:

Mark Emalfarb, Dyadic’s founder and CEO, said, “This transaction is an exceptional opportunity to unlock value and provide Dyadic operational flexibility to further develop our pharmaceutical business. We will now focus our C1 technology exclusively on the pharmaceutical sector where we believe it has the potential to help develop and manufacture drugs and vaccines faster and more efficiently than existing production systems.

Instead of shutting the company down after the sale and distributing the cash to shareholders, the company tried to create value where we believe none exists. It retained the rights to use the technology in human and animal applications, attempting to create a revenue stream in their business that was successful in the industrials space.

To this day, DYAI’s pharmaceutical business has not generated any material revenue. Yet the company is valued by investors at a $110M enterprise value, more than its entire C1 platform and technology was sold for to Dupont. This is nonsensical in our opinion. Because as stated in the above PR:

Dyadic will sell to DuPont substantially all of its enzyme and technology assets, including its C1 platform, a technology for producing enzyme products used in a broad range of industries. DuPont has granted back to Dyadic co-exclusive rights to the C1 technology for use in human and animal pharmaceutical applications, with exclusive ability to enter into sub-license agreements in that field.

As stated above, DYAI had sold the entire assets and C1 platform to DuPont, and DuPont only granted back use of the C1 platform for pharmaceutical use. Yet, the market is now valuing that at more than DYAI selling its assets for $75M.

In 2018 and early 2019, when DYAI was trading on the OTC exchange, the stock was trading at below $2.00/share and the company had an enterprise value of only about $10M. Why has the enterprise value risen by a whopping $100M since early 2019? We believe only two reasons explain this – non-stop stock promotion, and an uplisting to the Nasdaq exchange.

The company’s pharmaceutical business has failed to achieve a single commercial agreement over the past 16 years, and we don’t believe it ever will. The stock should be trading close to its cash balance, as its pharmaceutical C1 platform has so far proven to be commercially useless in our opinion.

Finding New Ways to Produce Drugs Faster and Cheaper Is Difficult

DYAI itself doesn’t create or develop any drugs. They have a platform that they claim will someday let pharmaceutical companies produce their drugs faster and cheaper. Clearly, making drugs faster and cheaper isn’t a new concept. Of course, every large pharmaceutical company puts utmost importance on production costs and looks for new ways to make drugs more efficiently.

There are already established drug production systems of Chinese hamster ovary (“CHO”) cells and other methods that the majority of the industry uses. Switching to an entire new system of expression that DYAI’s platform offers would be a big sacrifice. This is confirmed in this scientific article from November, 2019:

Producing a transgenic E. coli is much easier than producing a transgenic goat because of the complexity of the goat's genome and because genetic manipulation is well understood in E. coli. CHO cells, S. cerevisiae, and E. coli are the best understood and therefore the most used expression systems. Using a well‐characterized system reduces development time and increases the predictability of the production process.

DYAI is competing with generics developers or large molecular biology tool companies such as Lonza (LONN.SW), GE Life Sciences (GE), and ThermoFisher (TMO). These companies have more resources, laboratories, and have developed very efficient methods over many years of research and development. Note that none of them have engaged or shown interest in working with DYAI's platform. In comparison, DYAI doesn’t even have its own laboratories, and is dependent on two small CROs (contract research organizations), BDI and VTT Technical Research Center ("VTT").

From its start in 2004, and then in 2011 when they first started a proof of concept agreement with Sanofi to today, no pharmaceutical company has ever commercially implemented DYAI’s platform. The company has even announced over 12 collaborations over the past five years. This tells us that there’s something wrong with the platform’s production system because none of the collaborations are commercial/monetary agreements. They are “proof of concept” research agreements. DYAI allows their partners to experiment with the platform at no cost or commitment, and if it ends up being useful/efficient for drug production, then they can make a commercial agreement. Since none of them have led to a commercial agreement with DYAI, it fits with our thesis that the platform is useless.

Dyadic Is Not A “Coronavirus Stock” Despite All The Promotion Pieces

DYAI has repeatedly discussed a connection between itself and a coronavirus vaccine and its stock has appreciated about 25% as a result. DYAI stock price has gotten a boost from the coronavirus panic, since its platform is perceived to be able to be used for vaccine production.

However, in reality the company is unrelated to a coronavirus solution, and shouldn’t be lumped with the other coronavirus stocks. If DYAI hadn't been lumped into this group, it would likely have traded much lower as the rest of the biotech sector has sold off (the IBB is down 5%+ year to date).

On 2/11/20, Emalfarb was interviewed on the Ameritrade Network, and said:

we are agnostic to the disease, it’s just about making large volumes of low-cost medicines whether it be a vaccine, an antigen to prevent the disease in the first place, or being an antibody to treat it. We can do both, and we can do it across wide, diverse disease states.

As Emalfarb stated above, DYAI’s platform can be used for a wide variety of types of drugs, not just a coronavirus vaccine.

On 1/28/20, Emalfarb was interviewed on Fox News, discussing the possibility of using DYAI’s C-1 Gene platform to help produce a ready-made coronavirus vaccine. But the platform isn’t used to find a cure or treatment. That first step needs to be done in the biotech’s own laboratory. DYAI’s platform is just supposed to have more efficient production of the drug. DYAI’s platform can be applied to any type of drug. So if there was another disease on the front lines that was getting everyone’s attention, we expect Emalfarb would be trying to get news exposure for it as well.

As Emalfarb says in the Fox News interview:

They have to test that protein and see if it actually works. And that’s where we come in, once they find a gene that has been proven to work, we can make it more affordable and in larger volumes…The scientists are working diligently all over the globe, to find out which one is the cure, and then we have to develop it and then have to produce it in large volumes affordable.

Then Emalfarb says something in this interview that on the surface appears to be positive, but it’s actually a negative statement about DYAI’s platform in our opinion. He says:

The technology has changed dramatically. Moore’s Law in biotech has made things happen so much quicker.

It’s a broad, vague statement that we can analyze it to see what it means in regards to DYAI. In a nutshell, Moore’s Law, originally used in reference to microchips, broadly refers to the exponential improvement of technology every year. In regards to biotech following the same law, then we can conclude that DYAI’s C-1 gene expression platform is being left further and further behind every year. This is the same platform that has been around and developed since 2004. DYAI’s R&D spend has been miniscule, at only about $3M to $4M for 2018 and 2019. The only platform improvements reported by DYAI in PRs recently have been through its CRO, VTT, whose research is fully funded by DYAI. Therefore, with the exponential improvement of biotech technology and efficiency, we can assume that DYAI is far behind the curve.

Emalfarb appeared on Fox News again on 2/28/20 on the Trish Regan show:

Source: Fox News

The headline above is misleading. DYAI isn’t working on a vaccine. We wanted to confirm with the company, and sent DYAI's IR an email asking:

I saw that the CEO was on Trish Regan on Fox News. Why does it say in the headline on the show that your working on a coronavirus vaccine? Is that true? If so, what is Dyadic doing to work on a coronavirus vaccine? Was it Dyadic’s decision or Fox News decision to have that headline?

We have yet to hear back from DYAI.

Emalfarb said in the interview:

We’ve been working with the Israeli Institute of Biological Research for the past two years, preparing them with a technology platform that can speed the development and lower the cost of making these vaccines.

Then Emalfarb is asked if the Israeli’s are close to creating a coronavirus vaccine. He answers:

Well, I can’t confirm that they’re that close, I’ve read the articles as you have. But they have 50 people working on this…as well as the Europeans.

This tells us that DYAI doesn’t even have the inside scoop of what is going on. Emalfarb knows just as much as the rest of us what the Israelis (and the Europeans) are doing.

On 2/25/20, DYAI issued a PR titled:

“Dyadic and The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) Expand Collaboration to Combat Emerging Diseases”.

DYAI (not IIBR) states in the article:

IIBR will explore the potential of Dyadic's industrially proven C1 gene expression platform to express gene sequences and targets developed by IIBR into both an rVaccine candidate and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that may help combat the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus).

As stated above, DYAI’s C1 gene expression platform is proven industrially, however, it doesn’t say it has been proven medically, and it hasn’t. It doesn’t go into detail about how the IIBR will “explore the potential” of the platform. That is a vague statement.

Both DYAI’s CEO and CSO commented in the PR about working with IIBR. The PR also quoted the Director General of IIBR, which states:

The Israel Institute for Biological Research was assigned by the Israeli Prime minister, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, to act as quickly as possible to produce a vaccine and neutralizing antibodies for the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19," said Prof. Shmuel C. Shapira, Director General of IIBR. Prof Shapira continued, "More than 50 experienced Ph.D. IIBR's scientists are working tirelessly to produce a vaccine and neutralizing antibodies for the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19. This is a world-leading group in aspect of knowledge, experience and infrastructure. The Israel Institute for biological research was assigned to the task based on its proven professional scientific capabilities and previous successes in the field.

Notice the above quote doesn’t mention DYAI or its C1 gene expression platform at all. In our opinion, that seems like a snub towards DYAI. That quote could’ve been made anywhere.They started their collaboration over two years ago and nothing has come from it, which we imagine has been a disappointment for IIBR.

We sent an email to DYAI's IR asking about this PR. We asked:

Why doesn’t IIBR’s Director General, Prof. Shmuel C. Shapira, mention Dyadic or the C1 platform in his quote in the PR? Was that quote just for this particular PR or was it from somewhere else?

This is but another inquiry for which we haven't heard back from.

No collaborative partner of DYAI has vouched for its platform as useful to develop a vaccine to fight the coronavirus. Compare this to iBio’s (IBIO) PR published on 2/3/20 regarding partnering up with Beijing’s CC Pharming to develop a coronavirus vaccine. CC Pharming would test a new coronavirus vaccine to be manufactured using iBio’s FastPharming System. That’s their plant-based drug manufacturing system of protein production. Unlike DYAI’s PR, CC Pharming complimented iBio in the PR, stating:

This is an important collaboration to develop plant-derived vaccine strategies for the emerging coronavirus outbreak here in China, and around the world. iBio’s capabilities will enhance our ability to rapidly scale-up vaccine candidate production in effort to combat the 2019-nCoV virus’ threat to global health.

For DYAI to try and be a part of the coronavirus hype is a bad look in our opinion. If the company manages to help manufacture vaccine for the coronavirus, so be it. But there’s no long-term advantage to going on Fox News and talking about it. If there really is potential for the company’s C-1 gene expression platform, we believe it would be better for the company to focus all of its energy on achieving a commercial agreement, instead of trying to impress Fox News viewers.

It Doesn’t Make Logical Sense To Use Dyadic’s Platform To Produce A Coronavirus Vaccine

On 2/27/20, Tradewinds, an online stock analyst that is paid by DYAI for stock promotion, tweeted:

Source: Twitter

Even if DYAI’s C1 platform worked well to mass-produce a coronavirus vaccine faster and cheaper at a higher volume, it wouldn’t make sense to use it. When there is an immediate, pressing, issue, people go with what they know, not a new, unproven system that isn’t necessary. No pharmaceutical company has ever used DYAI’s platform, which makes it an unproven system. For an emergency like the coronavirus, an unproven system wouldn’t be used. There is too much risk, and likely too many practical kinks to work out for it to go prime time. If the platform had a history of success, then it might make sense.

Dyadic Is An Extremely Promotional Company

DYAI is a company that promotes its stock more than we have ever seen. The following are all of the investor conferences DYAI attended in 2019 (a whopping 16 of them!):

Source: DYAI Website

DYAI hires many analysts to write positive reports on the company. It hires Noble Capital, recent reports here, Dawson James, latest report here, Zacks, latest report here, Proactive Investors, latest report here, and Tailwinds Research, latest report here. The following are the disclaimers from each analyst, reporting DYAI’s compensation:

From Noble Capital:

Source: Noble Capital DYAI Research Report

From Dawson James:

Source: Dawson James DYAI Research Report

From Zacks:

Source: scr.zacks.com

From Proactive Investors:

Source: Proactiveinvestors.com

From Tailwinds Research:

Source: tailwindsresearch.com

We don’t think it’s a good look that the company promotes its stock so hard. There’s no need to promote the company right now, it has plenty of cash so it doesn’t need to do an equity raise. Impressing retail investors might make the stock price higher temporarily, but it doesn’t get the company closer to any commercial agreements and consequently higher revenues. If the CEO spent more time working on R&D, perhaps the company could accomplish something with its partners and get a commercial agreement. Then investors will likely notice the stock on their own, and its promotion will go much further. However, promoting the company now, trying to get investors to buy DYAI based on the possibility of something happening, but nothing has happened yet, is fighting an uphill battle in our opinion.

Dyadic Is Promoting Aggressively On Youtube

If you do a search for Dyadic on Youtube, you will see dozens of videos. The top videos of the search are shown below:

Source: Youtube

Sanofi Will Not Be Using Dyadic To Develop A Coronavirus Vaccine

In the third video listed above titled "Dyadic International CEO reflects on 2018 accomplishments and reveals year-end earnings", Emalfarb name drops partnerships with “Sanofi” and “Mitsubishi” and claims that those agreements are “moving forward”. The Sanofi-Aventis collaboration program started in September of 2018. In the video, Emalfarb says only 4-5 months into the Sanofi collaboration, they are already getting great results with the proteins. However, he said he can’t report it because it’s “confidential”. The research was expected to be completed in the second half of 2019. Since it’s likely completed now, and no commercial agreement has happened, we believe it's probable that DYAI’s technology failed to impress Sanofi. It has been over a year since the collaboration program started, and there has been no update. Sanofi had previously began a proof of concept collaboration with DYAI in 2011 which was terminated in 2016.

In fact, Sanofi has recently reported that it is going another route to develop a coronavirus vaccine than working with DYAI. As stated in this article from 2/19/20, they will use their baculovirus expression platform to rapidly produce large quantities of the vaccine. It states:

The DNA sequence encoding this antigen will be combined into the DNA of the baculovirus expression platform, the basis of Sanofi’s licensed recombinant influenza product, and used to rapidly produce large quantities of the coronavirus antigen which will be formulated to stimulate the immune system to protect against the virus.

Dyadic’s Pharmaceutical C1 Platform Hasn’t Worked Since Its Beginning In 2004

On 2/21/04, DYAI announced that Dr. Richard A. Lerner, President of The Scripps Research Institute, has joined as the company’s Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board. From the PR:

Through a lot of hard work, keen scientific observations and some serendipitous discoveries, Dyadic has reached an important point in the development of its paradigm shifting technology platform," commented Dr. Lerner. "When fully developed, this technology will help lower the cost of prescription drugs by enabling biopharmaceutical researchers to work with a broader universe of genes, move potential cures stuck on the shelves at pharmaceutical companies into clinical development faster, and produce these drugs cost effectively on a commercial scale using the same organism in which they were discovered.

“Making drugs faster and cheaper” is the same promise the company is making today as was made 16 years ago. There’s no evidence that the company is any closer to their goal today. Instead of just trying to use buzz words to entice investors, perhaps it would be better for progress if DYAI figures out what is wrong with their technology and discusses that with investors.

DYAI Was Uplisted From the OTC Exchange To The Nasdaq Last Year

On 4/15/19, DYAI was uplisted to the Nasdaq from the OTC exchange. Many of our short ideas have been stocks that were on the OTC exchange and got uplisted to the Nasdaq. Every single one of them got crushed after we reported on them. Examples include ENOB, TRXC, BSGM, NBEV and OMNT. Many stocks appreciate significantly for no other reason than the uplisting. However, the underlying business doesn’t change just because it got uplisted. If the company isn’t performing while it’s listed on the OTC, then it probably won’t perform on the Nasdaq either.

The following is a five-year chart of DYAI’s stock price before and after it went from the OTC to the Nasdaq:

As shown above, DYAI had been trading for below $2 a share for most of the past five years. It’s only in 2019, right before and after it got uplisted to the Nasdaq, that the share price has tripled since it was trading at the OTC. DYAI also got added to the Russell Microcap Index on 7/2/19, which also likely contributed to its share price boost. However, the company has still failed to generate significant revenue.

Select Dyadic Financials

The following is the company’s select financial numbers from 2017 to 2019:

Source: DYAI Financial Statements

As shown above, DYAI’s revenue remains under $1M per quarter, and well under $2M per year. It’s gone up a little bit in 2019 over 2017 and 2018, but not enough to make a significant difference. The net losses aren’t very much compared to the company’s cash balance, but they add up over time. The company had a stock repurchase program in 2018, which is the reason for the decrease in shares outstanding. The repurchase program ended on 8/15/19, which is the reason for the increased shares outstanding in Q219 and Q319. Note that per the above table, losses are well in excess of 4x revenues, this is never a positive sign when R&D spend is limited.

The main takeaway from the above financials, is the miniscule amount of revenue shows that the company still isn’t making any progress towards a commercial deal. To make things worse, in earlier years there was more hope that the company would make progress towards a commercial agreement. But now that the company has failed to deliver for a longer period of time, the more doubt sets in.

DYAI’s revenue has mostly been R&D revenue from third-party collaborations. Given relatively high R&D costs, R&D revenues haven't contributed much to profitability. As shown in the Q319 earnings report:

Source: Q319 10-Q

As shown above, in Q319 and Q318, the costs of R&D revenue was a whopping 85% and 93% of R&D revenue, respectively.

A Look At Dyadic’s Major Holders

There are no VC firms, healthcare or tech focused funds that are major holders of DYAI stock. The following are the major holders:

Source: Bloomberg

What’s most interesting in the above list is Bandera Partners, LLC sold 2/3 of their position, 1,623,489 shares, in 2019. They are now only a 3.19% holder, having owned 9.3% of the company, as shown on page 50 of the 2018 10-K.

Emalfarb is the largest shareholder, followed by Francisco Trust, a trust for Emalfarb’s wife and family. The distant third largest shareholder is Pinnacle Family Office. On 1/13/17, DYAI repurchased 2.36M shares from Pinnacle Family Office, its largest shareholder at the time, for less than cash value at $1.54 per share.

A Look At Dyadic’s Collaborative Partners

The following are DYAI’s collaborative partners over the past five years:

Source: Zacks Recent Report

On 2/19/20, the VTT presented G2 glycosylation data at the ECFG15 conference in Rome, Italy. An overview of the presentation is shown on DYAI’s website here.

This presentation reads like a promotion of DYAI’s technology. Which makes sense because DYAI is compensating VTT for research work. It’s paying VTT a minimum of 2.52M Euros for a three year contract from 2019 to 2022. From DYAI’s Q319 10-Q:

Source: DYAI Q319 Quarterly Report

The only “positive” R&D updates that DYAI gets come from their CROs which it pays for.

CEO Mark Emalfarb Is Back For Round 2 After Dyadic’s Hong Kong Subsidiary Scandal

DYAI had a scandal related to their China subsidiary and the current CEO, Mark Emalfarb, was fired from the company. An independent investigation found that he knew about this scandal but didn’t report it.

As stated in this SEC filing from 3/4/08, there was an independent investigation regarding DYAI’s Hong Kong subsidiary, Puridet. The filing states:

Source: DYAI SEC filing

We believe this scandal should make shareholders question Emalfarb. Emalfarb was able to return as CEO of DYAI. As stated in this article from 9/1/09 that tells the story:

Emalfarb didn’t fade at all, launching a court and shareholder fight that has put him back in control. Or, as he sums up his contest against those who ousted him, "F.U. I’m back."

Dyadic CEO’s Excessive Compensation And Real Estate Deals On The Side

Since DYAI doesn’t have any commercial agreements, that gives Emalfarb time to “wheel and deal”. He travels around the world attending investor conferences and working on real estate deals. We don't have anything against an executive receiving a high salary and making extra money on the side with real estate deals. However, it is relative information as it shows that he is opportunistic, receiving compensation almost as high as the company's revenues, and spending time on real estate deals that might instead be spent running the company.

He receives high executive compensation, as shown below:

Source: DYAI 2018 10-K

Mark Emalfarb made significantly more than his co-workers in 2017 and 2018, as he made $1.15M and $1.16M respectively. His co-workers made on average between $250K-$350K.

Emalfarb is working on a real estate deal in Jupiter, FL, the city where DYAI headquarters are located, as described in this article from 6/19/19. It states:

The proposal called for the construction of 37 housing units, mostly luxury condos starting at about $1.5 million, across four buildings on the west side of the Intracoastal. Staff previously suggested a way to resolve those “fundamental issues,” but land owner and biotech CEO Mark Emalfarb balked at making significant revisions, Watson said.

Emalfarb is renting out rooms at a St. Regis NYC hotel on emalfarb.com. From the site:

Source: emalfarb.com

A Look At The Bull Case

We believe we have presented substantial evidence in this report that suggests DYAI's C1 platform is useless in regards to pharmaceutical production. The company has been saying for 16 years that its "right around the corner" from a commercial deal. We don't believe the company will ever deliver, and if they do make a commercial deal with a pharmaceutical company, we would have to re-evaluate our thesis.

One can look at the recent research updates from their CRO, VTT, here and here are the latest ones, and believe DYAI is making progress improving the technology of its platform. We believe these improvements should be taken with a grain of salt, because DYAI is paying VTT for the research. We believe part of their deal is likely to generate positive research for encouraging PRs and conference presentations, given how promotional the company is. DYAI has been putting out research improvement PRs and presentations for many years now and it hasn't led to any production revenue.

Dyadic Is An Easy To Borrow Stock And A Low-Risk, Undiscovered, Short Opportunity

We’ve asked some prominent short sellers if they have heard about DYAI, and most haven’t. It’s a largely undiscovered short opportunity. Only 7% of DYAI’s float is short. The borrow rate is currently only 3.3% on Interactive Brokers, and there is no shortage of shares. This makes it easy for someone who wants to short and hold for a long period of time. It only has the one product, its C1 gene expression platform, that in our opinion is already a proven failure. We are very confident that DYAI will continue to be unable to make a commercial agreement. It’s up 200% on air since early 2019, and has encountered resistance for awhile at around $6. There’s only so far a stock can appreciate without the company showing tangible progress. We consider this a low risk, long term short opportunity.

As the company continues to burn cash and promote its stock, and Emalfarb continues his mantra that the company will “produce drugs faster and cheaper” but never actually does it, then we expect the stock to gradually decline over time. We predict in around one year’s time, most of the investors today will lose hope and exit, and the stock will be trading at around $2 per share, slightly above where it was trading when it was on the OTC exchange. As the company has already failed to perform through 2019, we believe the stock is due for an imminent downtrend after being temporarily held up by the coronavirus sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DYAI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.