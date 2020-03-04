Securities Prices: The Balance Between Sellers And Buyers

Current initial effects appear overwhelming, perhaps boundless. Particularly when fear gets promoted by agents greedy to magnify their importance while communicating appearances. Which media to believe?

Fear loves ignorance, particularly when found among those presumed knowledgeable. But among the knowledgeable, ignorance is far more pliable than belief among the ill-informed. Knowledge learned modifies ignorance.

For months, buyers have been looking for a reason to create a price shift in their favor. Now, worldwide health fears provide it, eagerly supported by advanced communications technology’s vendors.

The credible medium is the market

Not the market in future values – stocks, ETFs – but the market[s] dealing in present expectations for changes in those future values – the derivatives markets. That is where the institutional investor players and their assisting agents, the market-makers, operate and compete.

In those markets, what is bought and sold is protection from the unknown, sold by those willing to make bets about what is most likely to occur. An insurance market where uncertainty may be converted into acceptable limited certainty, for a price.

In the process, the extent of the likely-to-occur uncertainty becomes revealed by what the participants are willing to pay for that specific protection, while others state what they need to charge for providing its limits. And this is a continuing, serious “existential” business with multimillion-dollar deals affecting the trillion-dollar-a-day world equities markets.

Here in Figure 1 is what has been going on as the evolving temporary price limits seen in the next few weeks and months for the Exchange Traded Fund [ETF] of the S&P 500 Index Trust (SPY). They are represented as vertical lines.

Figure 1

Source: Author

Each day’s vertical price-range representation is split by the SPY closing market quote as a heavy dot, separating upside price change extreme reward prospects from price drawdown exposure risks.

A horizontal sweep of the most-recent pictured data on the right, back to early-mid October of last year, tells how far the current anxiety has reached, price and expectations-wise.

To have more perspective, we regularly quantify each day’s uncertainty range into upside and downside proportions, and call the downside percentage the Range Index [RI]. Today the RI is 17, meaning market professionals, betting real money in large leveraged amounts, see in the next few months an opportunity for SPY price recovery which is five times (83) the size of its remaining risk exposure (100-17) potential.

That upside prospect (of $328) calculates from the day’s $297 price to be a +10% gain. If the same reward for the next 3 months could be earned over the remainder of a year, a CAGR of 48% would result. Not bad, but not promised, only possible, as it appears at this point.

So, how likely is “possible” at this point? To get a handle on “likely,” we take a sample of all prior RIs of 17 for SPY in the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts (1261, including a leap-year day like last Saturday, because 5/7ths of the time it is a market-trading day).

The red alert in the Sample Size section of the row of data below the forecasts picture tells the truth: In the past 5 years, a RI of 17 has only happened once before, during the 2018 Christmas-New Year's holidays.

More enticingly then, when it did appear the market’s response (observing TERMD portfolio risk-management discipline outlined in my blog) was an outcome 100% profitable in number of results. That one outcome was a profitable closeout of a SPY long position entered into at the close of the day following the prior RI 17 forecast. The closeout produced a +20.5% gain over the entry cost, made 57 market days earlier. That transaction’s CAGR score was +128%. And in simple % terms was 2.0 times the current day’s forecast of what might now occur – the +10.3% gain.

How likely? Credible statistics don’t like samples of only 1, so we are at this point in need of larger history, say at least a dozen or more. The small blue frequency distribution of the 1261 prior SPY RIs at the bottom of Figure 1 reinforces the “representative-ness” of today’s sample.

How representative of “The Market” is SPY?

What we do for SPY is done for some 2500 other stocks and ETFs. On this day of 2/27/2020, data for 2482 of them showed from a sample of that size average RIs of 20, with upside prospects averaging +18%. Unfortunately, their odds of resulting in profits were only 61 out of 100, well below the 80 of 100 we like to see. Still their average won +4.3% gains in 47 market days, a CAGR of +24%. So there may be a tomorrow worth holding for. The best choices offer multiples of +24%.

Another way of looking at what may be ahead is to see if the institutional buyers of stocks and ETFs have turned fearful. The key to that is to see how RIs have trended. It is, after all, the institutions, with their big-volume “block” trades which cause MMs to need to buy the protection from which the forecasts come.

Figure 2 displays a parallel to Figure 1’s frequency distribution of SPY RIs. Instead, it is of today’s RI for each of the 2482 members of that MM forecast population.

Figure 2

Used with permission

The scale across the bottom of Figure 2 is Range Indexes, and negative RIs indicate ones where the issue’s current price is below the lowest of where hedging transactions suggest it ought to be. The huge vertical line off-scale at the left is actual data, not just a border to the display.

As a count of the remaining members of that 2482 population which Institutional Investors see with more downside than up, start over at the scale's right-hand end of 120 and proceed to the 50 mark. Then compare that total to the remainder of the picture.

If the potential buyers group were on the selling side of those most active last week, this distribution would continue to look like it did in Figure 3, of a week ago, when SPY was $333.

Figure 3

Used with permission

For further perspective here in Figure 3 are pictures of the RI population distributions at market extremes during the past decade or so.

Figure 3

Used with permission

Conclusion

There is similarity with the present to be noted in the left (green) side of this picture, but none whatsoever with the right (red) side.

Before last week’s market price slide, no sign of serious buyer distress was evident. I take that as a behavioral reassurance that market recovery may be more likely, sooner, than was the case in 2007-2009.

But health-wise, the market is in uncharted waters; some uncertainty remains. Forecasters in their field hopefully may continue better than those in the securities business (who after all, are not abject failures.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios.



So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.