Boeing: It Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better

The coronavirus panic has led to steep declines in air travel, especially in Asia. Depending on how long the downturn lasts, aircraft demand may suffer.

There have been several setbacks related to recertifying the 737 MAX since then, putting Boeing's mid-2020 recertification estimate at risk.

Boeing said in January that it expects to burn more cash in 2020 than the $4.3 billion it burned last year.

On its Q4 earnings call earlier this year, Boeing (BA) acknowledged that the pain from the 737 MAX grounding would intensify in 2020. During 2019, the aerospace giant burned $4.3 billion of cash as it continued 737 MAX production despite halting deliveries of its top-selling model in mid-March. Boeing's management expects cash burn to be even higher in 2020.

If anything, the outlook has worsened over the past month. I expect Boeing to rebuild its business eventually, but not before experiencing a lot of pain over the next few years. Boeing stock still isn't cheap enough after the recent coronavirus-inspired selloff to justify investing in the company during this turbulent period.

The 737 MAX recertification schedule is shaky

Back in January, Boeing acknowledged that the 737 MAX likely wouldn't be recertified until mid-2020, which was several months later than what most investors had been expecting. At the time, that was considered a conservative estimate.

Indeed, soon after that announcement, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson called the leaders of several U.S. airlines to say that the FAA might be able to recertify the 737 MAX earlier in the year, according to Reuters. This buoyed investors' confidence that Boeing's mid-year estimate was more like a worst-case scenario.

That no longer seems to be the case. In recent weeks, the 737 MAX has experienced a slew of new setbacks. Boeing has found foreign object debris in the fuel tanks of a significant number of undelivered 737 MAX jets, requiring thorough inspections prior to delivery. Last week, the FAA issued a directive requiring repairs to panels that protect the engines from potential lightning strikes. The trickiest issues may be finding a software fix to prevent erroneous activation of an "out-of-trim" warning light and dealing with wiring bundles that may need to be relocated to meet current safety regulations designed to prevent electrical shorts.

(The 737 MAX recertification timeline could be slipping. Image source: Boeing.)

In addition, Boeing and FAA officials are still sparring over the details of simulator training that would be required for 737 MAX pilots going forward. The FAA is unlikely to recertify the 737 MAX before a training plan has been approved.

The net result is that late June now seems like a best-case scenario for recertifying the 737 MAX. There is little margin for error left, and any additional setbacks could postpone recertification to July or August, if not later. That will lead to additional cash burn, particularly because Boeing plans to restart 737 MAX production before the plane is recertified.

Supply-chain help is increasing

One of Boeing's biggest challenges is that the longer it idles 737 MAX production, the more pressure its suppliers will feel. A healthy supply chain is critical to Boeing's long-term success, so the company has been obliged to offer support to suppliers that have been hurt by the 737 MAX grounding and the recent production stoppage.

This supplier support appears to be increasing. Last week, Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) disclosed that Boeing had agreed to pay it $225 million this year. That consists of $70 million to support its inventory overhang and the cost of a production restart this month and a $155 million prepayment for deliveries over the next two years.

Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems (which builds 70% of the 737 MAX's structure) have also created a joint task force to help companies that supply Spirit and are struggling. Given that Spirit AeroSystems has a subpar balance sheet itself, Boeing will have to provide most of that support.

Additionally, Boeing has agreed with sole engine supplier CFM International (a joint venture of Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) and General Electric (GE)) to take delivery of 10 LEAP engines per week this year. Safran recently stated that Boeing will pay for all engines delivered this year upon receipt. Boeing has also guaranteed full payment for all engines delivered in 2019 by the end of next year. Normally, CFM doesn't receive full payment for its engines until an aircraft is delivered to the customer.

(Boeing is increasing its financial support for suppliers. Image source: Boeing.)

GE and Safran reported a combined cash flow drag of more than $2 billion from the 737 MAX grounding last year. As a result, this deal could reduce Boeing's near-term cash flow by hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars, depending on when it must pay CFM relative to when it gets paid by customers (which mainly depends on the timing of recertification and how quickly it can ramp up 737 MAX deliveries).

Coronavirus: a new wrinkle

The global coronavirus outbreak could magnify the cost of the 737 MAX grounding for Boeing. In the U.S., domestic air traffic has held up fairly well so far, although international travel (especially to Asia) has fallen precipitously. In much of the rest of the world, the coronavirus outbreak is further advanced, leading to sharper declines in bookings and traffic.

This is problematic for Boeing, because passenger air traffic declines are effectively undoing the recent shortage of narrowbody jets (which had been exacerbated by the 737 MAX grounding). Many airlines' contracts with Boeing allow them to cancel orders penalty-free on an aircraft-by-aircraft basis if handover of the planes is delayed by more than 6-12 months (depending on the contract). Hundreds of orders will likely be eligible for cancellation, given that 737 MAX deliveries ended more than a year ago, are months away from resuming, and will ramp up slowly once they resume.

A few months ago, this wasn't a huge concern. Cancellation rights gave airlines some leeway to negotiate compensation from Boeing, but ultimately the airlines needed the planes. The calculus is different now.

Of course, some customers like Southwest Airlines (LUV) have fortress balance sheets and are desperate for additional planes. However, many airlines outside the U.S. have weak finances and are more exposed to the recent traffic slump. They may be all too eager to back out of near-term 737 MAX orders to conserve cash and better match capacity to demand.

(Image source: Southwest Airlines)

Depending on how long the coronavirus panic continues, some weaker airlines could fold. (For example, HNA Group, which owns several Chinese airlines, was recently taken over by the government and is struggling to remain a going concern.) In addition to impacting the 737 MAX line, airline bankruptcies could deal another blow to Boeing's shrinking backlog of widebody jet orders. Boeing already plans to cut 787 production from 14/month today to 10/month by early 2021, which will hurt cash flow. Additional cuts to 777 production may be necessary, too.

Boeing stock still isn't a good deal

Sooner or later, the coronavirus panic will recede, passenger traffic will rebound, and the capacity of airlines that have collapsed will be backfilled by other carriers. Eventually, Boeing will replace the 737 MAX with a new model that is likely to offer substantial fuel cost savings without the safety concerns that are likely to plague the 737 MAX for years. Far out on the horizon, there is a bright (potential) future for Boeing.

However, investors shouldn't underestimate the pain Boeing may experience over the next few years. The company is already resigned to burning billions of dollars of cash this year. Recent setbacks in the 737 MAX recertification process and a potential slump in aircraft demand related to the coronavirus outbreak could exacerbate this near-term cash burn and slow Boeing's cash-flow recovery over the next couple of years.

With Boeing stock still trading for 12 times its peak annual cash flow of $13.6 billion, investors should stay away until the valuation falls significantly or there are clear signs of a durable cash-flow recovery.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2021 $40 calls on LUV.