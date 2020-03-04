Genpact: Well Positioned As A Digital Transformation Partner In A Rapidly Changing Industry

Investment Thesis

Genpact (G) is a Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") and IT service provider which has recently been in the midst of a digital re-brand. The company has steadily expanded its operations around the globe over the past decade and is considered a leader in its verticals of focus. We believe that the company is well positioned to tap into the massive digital transformation market with several growth prospects at its disposal. The stock price is quite attractive following the recent coronavirus led market impact. Based on fundamentals, the stock compared quite well to peers and we recommend that investors with a long time horizon should look to establish a long position based on today's valuation. In this article, we take an in-depth look at the company, its products and the market it operates in. We are of the view that B2B businesses, especially in the service industry are not well understood by general investors which leads these investments to be unjustifiably disregarded at times. Therefore, we have presented a fairly comprehensive view of the company and the industry as part of our thesis.

Company Overview

Genpact began in 1997 as a unit within General Electric (GE). Its purpose was to provide business process services to GE's businesses. Over time, the company started providing these services to external clients and today generates ~85% of its revenue from non-GE clients. The company was spun off in 2007 and is listed on the NYSE; Bain Capital invested in Genpact in 2012 and is currently the firm's largest shareholder.

Products and Services

The company essentially provides two broad services; BPO and IT services. These are fairly standard terms in the service industry and cover a wide variety of tasks under them. Within BPO (84% of revenue), Genpact mostly provides back office and transformation services:

Finance and Accounting (account payable, billing, collection, claims management, reporting etc.)

Consulting, design and development services to transform client processes including AI and analytics

Procurement and supply chain services

Other outsourcing services including customer management and content moderation

Within IT services (16% of revenue):

Monitoring and management of data centers, servers, storage, networks etc.

Infrastructure management services including managing cloud infrastructure, IT service integration and cyber security services

Business intelligence and data warehousing

Both service types are further divided within digital and traditional services. It is not entirely clear which services Genpact classifies as digital however the company has emphasized its expertise in digital services in the recent past as such capabilities generally command a higher valuation in the market. Generally within the industry, legacy firms have acquired these capabilities via M&A and Genpact has invested significant capital on acquisition activity to buy capabilities such as RPA, consulting, AI and insurance specific digital services (as this is a large vertical served by the company - to be covered later in the article). The company also has some proprietary solutions which are being used in digital transformation projects.

Source: Genpact investor presentation

What is Digital?

At this point, it is pertinent to discuss what exactly it means to provide digital services as this is the prevailing theme within the service industry. Digital is possibly the biggest buzzword in the service industry and the definition of what constitutes digital varies from company to company and even within industry analysts. All service companies are essentially trying to re-brand themselves as more "digital" as customers look to transform legacy processes and introduce a higher level of automation and use technology to gain efficiencies, reduce costs, generate additional revenue and improve customer experience. This is in contrast to traditional services which involve lower value talent and are under threat of automation and cost pressures as competition increases.

By way of an example, to demonstrate the wide variety of digital services in just one process transformation, consider how a sizable number of Starbucks customers in busy office buildings now order via the Starbucks app and pick up their coffee vs. waiting in the line to order manually. Transforming this process requires more than simply developing an app and launching it. The company needs to understand customer preferences, develop an easy to use interface, develop a new process around how customers will actually pick up the coffee, how the baristas will get the order and prioritize it etc. The types of skills required to map the customer journey and identify pain points (consulting), develop the app interface (UX/UI design), develop the app (developers/coders) and maintain the app/underlying infrastructure (IT management) vary significantly and may give you an idea of why digital services have such a broad definition. There is a general perception in the market that given the demand for digital transformation by customers, revenue from these services should be growing faster than traditional services. The issue, as mentioned earlier, is that there is no agreed upon definition of digital as services that may not immediately appear to be "digital" may still have a significant demand/growth rate associated with them. As an example, providing customer service over chat and social media platforms is in high demand as end users gravitate to these channels vs. voice based service. Does an outsourced agent in the Philippines answering queries over Facebook constitute a digital service? Many service companies providing chat support may classify this revenue as digital and although there is significant demand/growth for these services, the moat around providing these services may not be as wide given they are easy to replicate (i.e. companies don't need to hire very high value talent to provide chat support). The point here is that investors need to base their investment decision in service companies beyond just looking at the "% of digital revenue" and need to assess the "digital-ness" of the company's capabilities.

Customers

This is a B2B business with large individual contracts, therefore customer verticals and overall client concentration are key metrics that the market looks at to assess growth prospects and risk. Genpact places a high amount of focus on vertical specific capabilities and has looked to move up the value chain within its vertical's of focus. The company's disclosure of key verticals is extremely vague with some odd groupings such as "Hi-Tech, Manufacturing and Services". This classification really doesn't tell investors much as all three segments in this description vary quite significantly. We conducted further research with the aim to narrow these down and based on Everest Group's PEAK matrix assessment, we believe that Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and manufacturing verticals hold a significant amount of revenue followed by healthcare and retail. Historically, BFSI has been a key vertical of focus especially insurance companies which is evident by the insurance specific capabilities acquired by the company via M&A.

Genpact customer verticals; Source: company disclosures

In terms of client concentration, top 10 clients consist of ~32% of revenue (2018 figures; 2019 annual report hasn't been filed yet). This is generally quite good compared to industry standards and indicates a diversified client base. This is especially impressive given that these figures include GE which is likely one of the largest clients. We believe GE's business is quite sticky given the relationship between the two companies.

Genpact client concentration; Source: company disclosures

Geographical Footprint and Operations

As of December 31, 2019, the company reported an average headcount of ~91,000. This is a big number which obviously indicates the labor intensive nature of the services provided by the company. A metric that shows quality of service and employee engagement levels is the annual attrition rate of employees. For Genpact, this rate sits at ~28% which is quite good compared to industry standards of 40% - 50%. Hiring and training vast number of employees is a significant cost in this industry and clients don't generally pay for training and ramp-up costs therefore retaining headcount is important.

Another key metric in this industry is scale and diversity of operations. This is important as there are obvious unit cost benefits of scale. Additionally, there is currently a trend within large clients to consolidate their vendors and therefore providers that can provide services from multiple locations are preferred. Large multi-national clients also require multiple languages to support their diverse customer base hence scale is an important factor in their buying decision. Genpact has delivery locations in 16 countries out of 70 delivery centers, offering support in 30 languages. Although the company doesn't provide exact size of operations within each country, their website lists 13 delivery centers in India and given the company's roots, we believe this is where a vast majority of their headcount sits. The company also lists 17 centers in the US

Summary of Key Non-Financial Metrics

Service Focus: BPO (84%); IT (16%)

Revenue Portion from GE: 15%

Digital Revenue Portion: unclear however we estimate 20% - 30%

Key Client Verticals: BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Retail

Top 5 client concentration: 22%

Employees: ~91,000

Employee attrition: 28%

Delivery locations: 16

Delivery centers 70

Languages: 30

Market Overview

Market Size and Key Trends

The global BPO market is sized at ~$200B and can be divided into a few broad categories:

Finance & Accounting

Human Resources

Knowledge Process Outsourcing

Procurement & Supply Chain

Customer Services

Others

The overall market is expect to grow ~8% - 9% CAGR until 2026 however the growth rates can vary significantly based on the type of service, geography and vertical. For example, within customer services, the demand for chat support is significantly higher than voice support. Generally, there is a need for providers to strengthen higher value capabilities and provide end-to-end support for these processes including design, build and maintain/operate. The design and build parts of this equation are generally where the digital transformation work is involved (we will talk about the market for this work below).

Relative market growth rates by service type: Source: Ameriresearch

The need to provide higher value and end-to-end services emanates from the following two prevailing trends that are impacting the industry at a macro level:

Automation: Many lower value (simple) tasks/process are now being automated as a result of technological advancement. We have all come across chat bots and automated voice recognition services when seeking customer support from our vendors and this is just one example of this phenomenon. These technologies are constantly being improved using new methods including Natural Language Processing ("NLP"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Robotic Process Automation ("RPA") and Machine Learning ("MI"). This has taken away demand from traditional BPO providers whose bread and butter was hiring lower price talent in offshore locations and take advantage of price arbitrage.

Market Saturation: Given the lower barriers to entry into the BPO space, the market for simple tasks has become quite saturated. This usually leads to consolidation and this has been quite prevalent in the BPO space.

The market size for digital transformation services is valued at ~$260B and is expected to grow at an 18% CAGR which is significantly higher than the growth rate for the BPO market. It is no surprise then that traditional BPO players are looking to tap into this market to enhance their growth vectors.

The Role of M&A

As discussed, the market for these services have become extremely fragmented over the years which has led to a substantial amount of consolidation. Larger players have also engaged in M&A lately to acquire digital capabilities and customers within targeted verticals. In fact almost all large traditional BPO players have acquired digital capabilities via M&A in an effort to re-brand themselves and Genpact is no exception to this.

Genpact M&A criteria; Source: Investor presentation

Genpact recent M&A transactions; Source: Company disclosures

Competition Analysis

Given the wide variety of services offered by Genpact and the fragmented nature of the BPO industry, it is no surprise that the company has many competitors. To get a sense of the number of competitors, let's look at the list below which shows the company's competitive positioning on Everest Group's assessments in many different service areas in which Genpact plays.

Source: Genpact website

For the purposes of this article, let's focus on large public competitors as data is readily available for these types of companies. We have grouped these companies into broad categories based on a high level view of services provided. As we can see, Genpact is positioned quite favorably on key operating metrics as it has a higher than average EBIT % compared to its BPO peer group and is a leader when it comes to revenue growth. In fact, we believe that based on the steps taken by the company to re-brand itself and strengthen key capabilities within its verticals of focus, Genpact is a candidate to trade up to a valuation multiple which is closer to the Offshore/Nearshore IT services group which are viewed more capable of providing digital transformation services.

Source: CapitalIQ

Financial Performance and Valuation

Financial Performance

The results of the company's transformation efforts along with M&A can be seen in the financial results. From 2016 onwards, the company has continuously accelerated their YoY revenue growth with a significant increase in F2019. 40% of the 2019 growth did come from expansion of services to GE however as mentioned above, Genpact will always be the preferred vendor for GE and although we don't view GE's prospects all that positively, there should still be sufficient work for Genpact. 50% of the 2019 growth likely came from external clients and the remaining 10% from ramp-up of acquisitions which were completed in late 2018. Genpact has mentioned that the growth acceleration is due to demand for digital transformation services from clients and due to strengthening of end-to-end capabilities that the company can provide its clients in verticals of focus. Compared to competitor growth rates listed in the section above, Genpact's performance is relatively superior. The overall margins are also quite healthy at ~16% EBITDA which is near the average in this industry. We believe that as the company increases the mix of transformation services which is considered higher value work, there could be opportunities for margin expansion.

Another key metric to assess is the company's leverage. The company currently has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9x which is slightly higher than the average for peers. Given the recent M&A activity, this ratio is justified and the company has healthy cash generation which should allow it to pay back the debt over time without any foreseeable hiccups.

Valuation

We believe the company is valued quite favorably (from investor's point of view) compared to its competitors. The company has successfully re-branded itself as a digital transformation partner which should see its valuation multiple move closer to the offshore/nearshore IT services group listed in our table above (see competitor analysis section above). The company's stock price is down ~14% after the recent coronavirus impact on markets however we don't believe there should be an outsized impact on Genpact's business relative to other businesses in the event the virus spreads. It's obviously still too early to gauge the full impact of the coronavirus however based on fundamentals, we believe the stock represents a sound investment. We set a price target of $47 based on 25x LTM EBIT.

Growth Vectors

Additional work related to digital transformation based on existing client relationships. New digital work should also be won based on successful implementations and strength of client references

New capabilities within focus verticals which can allow Genpact to win a higher portion of its client's wallet.

Margin expansion as the company performs higher value work which should command higher mark-ups

The company has in the past implemented a stock buyback program and based on the recent price decline (without any visible fundamental deterioration), the company could look to buy back stock.

Key Risks

Continued risk from the coronavirus spread. Although Genpact does not have major operations in countries that are most impacted, the spread of the virus in India and the US could impact operations

Loss of a major client or negative impact to a major client's operations could have an out-sized impact on the company given high client concentration (this is an industry wide risk as high client concentration is the norm in this space)

Conclusion

Genpact has strong roots within its verticals of focus and has successfully re-branded itself as a digital service provider over recent years. The company has reduced its reliance on GE which is a positive and has accelerated revenue growth while maintaining its margins. The company has several growth vectors at its disposal and given the recent coronavirus market impact, we believe investors with long time horizons should look to establish a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.