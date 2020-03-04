Agilent: The Coronavirus Engulfs Life Sciences

Source: The New York Times

Financial markets fell hard last week on fears of the coronavirus. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Dow Jones (DIA) fell by double digits. Several drug companies are trying to develop a treatment for the virus. The outbreak is hurting manufacturing activity in China. It could also be disruptive to companies with supply chains in China. Agilent Technologies (A) could be one of those companies. The stock is off in the mid-single-digit percentage range since reporting earnings in mid-February. The stock has likely been negatively impacted by the sell off in broader markets.

In its most recent quarter Agilent reported revenue of about $1.4 billion, up 6% Y/Y. Each of the company's three main operating segments reported growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range.

Revenue from the Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group ("LSAG") grew 5% Y/Y on a reported basis. Results were driven by strong performance in biopharma and cell analysis. On a core basis, LSAG's revenue actually fell 2% as the segment was negatively impacted by the coronavirus:

Agilent delivered strong growth and earnings in the face of a negative Q1 impact from the Coronavirus outbreak in China ... We are remotely supporting our customers as a number of them gradually resume operations. We have also restarted our in-country production activities and they are shipping products to customers within China and internationally, albeit at a reduced rate. On the business side, given that our first quarter ended January 31, we are seeing business impact across both fiscal quarters, Q1 and Q2. In Q1, our revenues are running ahead of expectations right up to Lunar New Year Holiday. However, the extensive Lunar New Year Holiday affects our customers' ability to transact and accept shipments during the last days of the quarter. This reduced our reported revenue by approximately $10 million in total for the quarter, primarily in our LSAG instrument business.

Agilent's quarter ended January 31, 2020. Per management, Agilent expects to recognize bulk of the $10 lost revenue in the following quarter. The lion's share of the $10 million hit to revenue was located within LSAG.

Agilent Cross Lab Group ("ACG") reported revenue of $249 million, up 6% Y/Y. Growth was broad-based, as the segment demonstrated traction across both services and consumables. It grew revenue in China in the low-teens, leveraging its large instrument installed base. The Diagnostics and Genomics Group ("DGG") reported revenue of $470 million, up 6% Y/Y. The segment generated mid-single-digit growth in Pathology related businesses.

Margins Fell Sharply

Revenue growth was solid, yet margins fell. Gross margin was 53%, down over 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. Gross margin for LSAG and DGG fell by 190 basis points and 230 basis points, respectively. Gross margin for ACG was practically flat. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $723 million, up 2% Y/Y. Growth in gross profit was much less than growth in revenue. Startup costs for the company's new NASD facility and negative pricing for Agilent's instrumentation business weighed. Once startup costs ramp down then pressure on gross margin could dissipate.

R&D and SG&A costs were a combined $508 million, up by double-digits Y/Y. As a percentage of revenue they were a combined 37%, up about 180 basis points versus the year earlier period. The fallout was that EBITDA of $294 million fell 3% Y/Y. This came despite the rise in revenue. EBITDA margin was 22%, off about 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. Management could potentially buttress EBITDA by cutting into its sizable pool of R&D and SG&A expenses.

Agilent Is Overvalued

Agilent's top line growth was solid. Headwinds from the coronavirus will likely persist through the first half of 2020. Its financials could return to normal by the second half of the year. However, its valuation could be much lower by then. Financial markets have diverged to the downside over the past week. The coronavirus will likely cause a slowdown in the global economy and a hit to corporate profits. It could finally create some sort of price discovery in the markets. Stocks could finally be priced based on a semblance of earnings fundamentals instead of stimulus from the Fed.

That said, Agilent's enterprise value is around $26 billion. It trades at 22x last 12 months EBITDA. I believe this is too robust for a company with mid-single-digit revenue growth and margins that may not improve anytime soon.

Conclusion

Agilent's share price appears overvalued based on earnings fundamentals. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.