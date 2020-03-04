The 1918 Spanish Flu And Stocks

Broader perspective can however remind investors that the U.S. economy and stock market has navigated much more severe scenarios in positive fashion.

The -11.4% sell-off in the S&P 500 (SPY) last week was the fourth worst weekly performance since World War II. Given the speed and magnitude of the coronavirus-induced correction, some market participants have to be working to frame the market move against other famous pandemics.

Excluding perhaps the Black Plague in the mid-1300s, the Spanish Flu of 1918 registers as the deadliest viral outbreak. That influenza pandemic infected roughly 500 million people worldwide, or more than one-quarter of the then global population. In the United States, a similar proportion of the 105 million person population of the time was impacted, resulting in an estimated 675,000 deaths.

What happened to the U.S. stock market in 1918? Below is a chart history courtesy of Bloomberg.

Source: Bloomberg

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) returned around 10.5% in 1918, including reinvested dividends. In a year where the Spanish Flu killed roughly 0.6% of the population, stocks had a decent year, producing returns near their long-term average.

There are a myriad of differences between the experience in 2020 and the performance of stocks over 100 years ago. Context matters. The other big global event of 1918 was the culmination of World War I. When the war had broken out in the summer of 1914 with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, shockwaves from Europe rippled through the American business community. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged in late 1914, and the New York Stock Exchange was suspended for three months before opening sharply lower as pictured below.

Source: Bloomberg

The United States would not officially enter the war for nearly three years. World War I will in part be remembered for its history as the first modern mechanized war. Given its global scale, the World War I war effort required massive amounts of resources to provision armies with food, clothing, and weapons. The value of exports from the neutral U.S. soared. In 1915, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 81% before giving back some of those gains in 1916 (-4%) and 1917 (-22%) as the U.S. entered the war on the side of the Allied powers.

World War I is remembered as the advent of mechanized war, but is also remembered historically for its use of trench warfare. Close quarters of troops, and the global movement of people and goods, are thought to have contributed to the global spread of Spanish Flu. Despite the human tragedy unfolding around the world, it was still a decent period for U.S. stocks. From the June 28th, 1914 assassination through the end of the decade, inclusive of the War and the horrific 1918 pandemic, U.S. stocks returned around 5.4% annualized.

While domestic economic data over that period is somewhat lacking, newspaper publications available in 1918 frequently ran stories about the rising mortality rate and its negative impact on commerce. As dated by the National Bureau of Economic Research, the U.S. did experience a sharp recession lasting 7 months from August 1918 through March 1919, but this brief downturn was believed to have been caused by the cessation of wartime production and an influx of labor from returning troops that led to high unemployment. A sharp downturn would again occur in 1920-21 before giving way to the economic expansion colloquially referred to as the Roaring '20's.

A look at the 20 Dow Jones Industrial Average components from 1918 highlights how much the economy has evolved in the century hence.

Some of the companies, like AT&T (T), General Electric (GE), U.S. Steel (X), and Western Union (WU) are still household names. Others, like The Texas Company, Utah Copper, and Westinghouse, were merged into larger enterprises - Chevron (CVX), Rio Tinto (RIO LN), and ViacomCBS (VIAC) respectively. Some like Baldwin Locomotive and Studebaker went out of business.

In 1918, these companies collectively faced the dual threat of a World War and multiple virulent rounds of a truly global pandemic. They were worth more at the end of the year than when it began.

The world, its economies, and its stock markets are very different today versus in 1918. The economy has increasingly globalized, connecting people and places in ways unimaginable a century ago. The world has also urbanized, with population density more than tripling, potentially increasing the spread of communicable diseases. Countering those facts, the development of antibiotics, vaccines, and improvement in general healthcare has been profound, extending life expectancy in the past century dramatically. Our public health institutions are stronger, in part stress tested by past crises.

We do not know what the novel coronavirus will bring, and how it will impact the global economy and stock markets. We do know that the world today is in a much better place than we were at the start of 1918 when war and disease ravaged the population. We know that American businesses have proved resilient over time in tougher circumstances than we are dealing with today. As you think about your portfolio positioning relative to your personal risk tolerance and with respect to your investment goals, remember that a long-term bet on U.S. stocks has tended to be a winning one.

