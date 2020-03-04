Consequences Of The Coronavirus On Micron Vs. DRAM Competitors

Not all areas have been as severely affected, which could give Micron an advantage versus the likes of Samsung and SK Hynix down the road.

The DRAM supply chain relies on just three companies, which could become a problem if one or two suppliers are constrained in production.

The coronavirus has thrown these forecasts into doubt with the need to combat the virus likely to cause consumer demand to falter.

The production of DRAM memory chips is mostly in the hands of three companies, namely Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) and Micron (MU). The first two companies produce their memory chips in South Korea and China to a lesser extent. Both of these countries have experienced major outbreaks of the coronavirus. How this could have significant ramifications for Micron is what will be covered next.

South Korean companies are big players in the memory market

In terms of DRAM market share, Micron is currently ranked third. Samsung and SK Hynix held market shares of 43.5% and 29.2% respectively in Q4 2019 according to data from Trendforce. Micron had a market share of 22.3% and a couple of smaller players held the remaining 5%.

Company 4Q 2019 DRAM revenue Market share Samsung $6,761M 43.5% SK Hynix $4,537M 29.2% Micron $3,469M 22.3% Nanya $430M 2.8% Winbond $141M 0.9% Powerchip $62M 0.4% Others $134M 0.9%

Source: Trendforce

The top three DRAM suppliers are also important suppliers of NAND flash memory chips. Samsung and SK Hynix held market shares of 35.5% and 9.6% respectively. Micron chipped in at 11.3%. Other notable suppliers are Kioxia/Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF), Western Digital (WDC) and Intel (INTC). Combined, the two companies from South Korea supplied 72.7% of DRAM chips and 45.1% of NAND chips. It's not unreasonable to say that Samsung, and SK Hynix to a lesser extent, are important to the memory market. Whatever happens to them can have significant ramifications, both for Micron and the industry as a whole.

Company Q4 2019 NAND revenue Market share Samsung $4,451.1M 35.5% Kioxia (Toshiba) $2,340.7M 18.7% WDC $1,838.0M 14.7% Micron $1,422.0M 11.3% Intel $1,217.0M 9.7% SK Hynix $1,207.4M 9.6% Others $69.8M 0.6%

Source: Trendforce

Compared to the Korean companies, Micron is a smaller supplier of memory chips. Micron produces both NAND and DRAM memory chips, but the latter is the more important one. DRAM accounted for $3,469M out of $5,144M in Q1 FY2020 revenue, which is about 67.4%. DRAM's share was even higher in Q1 FY2019 at 74.5%. NAND contribution was $1,422M out of $5,144M in revenue, which is about 27.6%.

Revenue by technology Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 DRAM $5,893M $3,469M NAND $1,160M $1,422M Other $360M 253M $7,913M $5,144M

Source: Micron Form 10-Q

Production of memory chips is highly concentrated

Memory chips from Samsung and SK Hynix are produced in South Korea and China to a lesser extent. Samsung has semiconductor fabs for DRAM and NAND memory chips in Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek in South Korea. It also has a NAND fab in Xi'an, China. SK Hynix has fabs in Icheon and Cheongju in South Korea and a fab for DRAM chips in Wuxi, China.

In contrast, Micron's production facilities are much more widely dispersed. Micron's fabs are located in Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and the United States. The table below breaks down Micron's net property, plan and equipment by geographic area.

2018 2019 Taiwan $7,640M $9,397M Singapore $6,933M $7,986M Japan $3,451M $5,202M United States $5,113M $5,048M China $398M $370M Other $137M $237M $23,672M $28,240M

Source: Micron Form 10-K

Compared to Samsung and SK Hynix, Micron's production of memory chips is less exposed to South Korea and China, the two countries with major outbreaks of the coronavirus. Micron depends more on Taiwan and Singapore where the coronavirus has thus far been less of a problem. However, Micron does have exposure to China in a different way. According to the Form 10-K linked above, Micron states that:

"Our customers may request we deliver products to countries where they own or operate production facilities or to countries where they utilize third-party subcontractors or warehouses. Based on the ship-to locations specified by our customers, revenue from sales into China (including Hong Kong) accounted for 53%, 57%, and 51% of total revenue in 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively"

Over half of Micron's memory chips are shipped to China where they are used in the assembly of various electronic goods.

Suppliers see demand ahead of supply in the memory market

On the demand side, Micron expects DRAM bit demand growth to run ahead of bit supply growth in 2020. Bit demand is seen as growing in the mid-teens. From the Q1 earnings call:

"As a result, we expect calendar 2020 industry DRAM bit demand growth to be in the mid-teens percent range year-over-year, which is somewhat lower than our prior outlook, due to stronger demand in calendar 2019. We expect industry bit supply growth for calendar 2020 to be somewhat less than the demand as industry bit supply growth decelerates due to industry CapEx reductions."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2020 earnings call can be found here.

Micron expects the same for NAND with bit demand growth ahead of bit supply growth. NAND bit demand is seen as growing in the high 20s to low 30s in 2020.

"Turning to NAND, our industry bit demand growth expectation is in the mid-40% range in calendar 2019, and high 20s to low 30s percent range in calendar 2020. We expect calendar 2020 industry bit supply to be lower than industry bit demand as a result of industry CapEx reductions, and consequently, we expect the industry environment to improve through calendar 2020."

Micron is not alone in its bullish forecast for the memory industry. Other suppliers like Samsung, SK Hynix and Western Digital have all given similar forecasts, although some were more optimistic and others somewhat less optimistic. For instance, Western Digital thinks NAND bit demand could exceed 35% in 2020, which exceeds Micron's estimate. On the other hand, Samsung is more conservative with its bit demand growth forecast at mid-to-low teens for DRAM and mid-to-low 20s for NAND.

The coronavirus could turn into a tailwind for Micron

The coronavirus is widely seen as a major headwind for stocks, including semiconductor stocks like Micron. Countermeasures needed to contain the virus like quarantine and social distancing are disruptive to supply chains. Not only are factories impacted, but retail sales get hit in the absence of consumers. Manufacturers of memory chips are not immune to these issues.

Having said that, semiconductor fabs, and their cleanrooms in particular, are designed to keep out dust and other particles. These attributes provide a certain level of resistance to viral outbreaks. High automation and workers in protective suits should help during a crisis like the one right now. Short-term, fabs should be able to continue production despite a viral outbreak. But the longer it lasts, the more likely it becomes that production will have to be scaled back.

Micron is in a better position in this regard compared to its competitors from South Korea. The virus outbreak has caused significant disruptions in China and South Korea. The former seems to be getting things under control if official statistics are accurate, but the latter has yet to get a handle on things.

Micron's production facilities are under less potential stress since they are located in areas less affected by the coronavirus. Most of Micron's chips are produced in Taiwan and Singapore, which tend to be hot and humid. Such weather conditions may inhibit the spread of the coronavirus, although that remains to be proven. But if it turns out to be true, Micron would have an advantage over Samsung and SK Hynix in not having all of its fabs in temperate climates.

If Samsung and SK Hynix have to reduce their supply of memory chips, prices will rise. Especially DRAM chips due to the market's heavy reliance on the Korean companies. Higher prices works in favor of Micron, especially if it's able to maintain production levels. There could even be a shortage of DRAM chips depending on what happens in South Korea.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

The general consensus was that 2020 would be a good year for memory chips, whether it's DRAM or NAND. In both cases, bit demand growth was expected to outpace bit supply growth. Micron's guidance called for DRAM bit demand growth in the mid-teens and NAND bit demand growth in the high 20s to low 30s percent range. Some of its competitors were even more bullish on the prospects of the memory industry in 2020.

However, the recent outbreak of the coronavirus has thrown these forecasts into disarray since the full scope and global impact of the virus has yet to be determined. Even without a further worsening of the crisis, the coronavirus outbreak has already left an imprint.

For instance, China has resorted to extreme measures to combat the virus, such as mass quarantine. There are indications that sales of electronics and other consumer goods has dropped as a result. Some estimate that shipments of computers has declined by 20% and smartphone shipments by as much as 50%.

If accurate, semiconductor demand is certain to take a hit with China accounting for roughly 30% of global sales of smartphones. If other countries see similar declines in consumer spending like the one in China, memory suppliers like Micron will have to make drastic changes to their forecasts.

The silver lining for Micron is that it is less exposed to areas where the outbreak has been the most severe. Competitors in the DRAM market like Samsung and SK Hynix are much more exposed in comparison. This could allow Micron to snap back more quickly once the worst of the coronavirus has passed.

At the moment, some areas like China seem be getting a handle on the coronavirus. But others like Europe seem to be getting worse. Volatility has skyrocketed, which makes it easy for both longs and shorts to get whipsawed and suffer substantial losses. With this much uncertainty, it's best to be neutral and stay on the sidelines with regard to Micron. Return of capital is more important than return on capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.