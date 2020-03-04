SCO: It's Time To Take Profits On The Short Crude Trade

Despite the decrease in value, crude fundamentals continue to become tighter which means that prices are likely to rise in the future.

On a year-to-date basis, the oil bears trading the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (SCO) have received a strong return of nearly 60% in conjunction with a drop in the price of oil. While this return has certainly been a benefit to holders of the shares, I believe that this run is nearly over. Specifically, I believe the crude oil is likely to head higher from here which means that traders long SCO should consider taking profits and exiting positions.

Crude Markets

If you’ve at all kept up with the recent news feed regarding crude oil, then you’re likely aware that at this time, the narrative is heavily being driven by coronavirus concerns. The basic argument that the oil bears are making at this time is that if the virus continues to spread, then overall economic activity will decline and with this decline will come a slow down of demand for crude oil. This certainly is a valid view, however, I believe it does not factor in the whole equation. Specifically, I believe that oil bears have omitted the underlying supply and demand balance which is becoming progressively more bullish as the current trends continue.

As you can see in the following chart, the current level of inventories is lagging the 5-year average as well as the inventory figures from the year prior.

We will dig into the underlying drivers here in a second, but there are two things to note. First off, as previously mentioned, inventories are declining versus the figures from the year prior.

And the second thing to note here is that this decline in inventories is directly correlated with changes in the price of crude oil.

What this chart means is that around half of the outright percentage change in crude oil can be explained directly by the underlying changes in crude inventories across a one-year time horizon. In other words, the greater crude inventories drop, the greater the rise in the price of crude across the time period of the drop in inventories.

This simple relationship is present in the data and it implies that if we can get an understanding of where inventories are likely headed, we can place trades in line with the change in inventories and likely profit.

To understand why inventories are dropping, we really only need to look at two key data points: production and imports. Let’s start with production.

The oil bears have a very good point which they frequently raise: oil production has continued to grow for several years.

However, what I believe that many miss out on when they examine outright production growth is the rate of change. For the past year, we have seen constant erosion in the growth rate of crude production.

As you can see in both the chart above and the chart below, this decrease in production and drilling activity is broad-based with declines seen across basically all major producing regions.

When it comes to understanding the E&P sector, there can be a lot of complexity. But when it comes to drilling for oil, the math is generally pretty simple and it currently is not favoring production growth. Put simply, to get production growth to continue increasing, we need to see higher crude prices.

At present, Wall Street has clearly communicated to the E&P sector that it is dissatisfied with several years of negative cash flows and lending has dried up. This slowdown in lending has resulted in a wave of bankruptcies across operators, which is the cause of the charts prior.

As previously mentioned, this trend will stay in place as long as prices continue to decline. The reason why this matters is that demand growth continues. As you can see from EIA data, refining demand increases in almost every single year which means that if we don’t have a base level of production growth, supplies will be tight and the price of crude will spike higher.

We are currently in a very vulnerable spot in the balance as demand has continued to grow whereas supply is declining. At some point within the next year, the math of the current trend would suggest that we will see a substantially tighter balance. As mentioned at the start of this section, this tighter balance is historically correlated with strength in the price of crude which means that at some point in the near future, we are likely to see higher crude prices as inventories continue to draw.

The other component driving the weakness to the supply side of the equation is OPEC’s imports. Put simply, OPEC’s ongoing imports have taken a serious chunk of inventory out of the balance.

The above chart shows that for at least a year, we have seen imports at the bottom of the 5-year range. I have a few different charts which examine the data in different ways, but the central message remains the same: imports are historically weak due to OPEC’s cuts.

What is important to note here is that OPEC is currently meeting with a decision expected later this week. It is my opinion that at minimum the current cuts in place will continue due to the fact that prices are around the level at which the current set of cuts were instituted in late 2018. In other words, OPEC has defended this level before and it likely will going forward.

As OPEC extends its cuts through the end of this year, I believe crude inventories will continue to tighten. Again, this tightness is heavily correlated with the price of crude oil which means that I expect prices to rise for the next few quarters. If you’re long SCO, this puts you directly opposed to what I believe to be the underlying fundamentals and I would suggest getting out of the trade or shorting the ETF as a result.

Understanding SCO

SCO is a fairly simple ETF in that it offers an inverse double-leveraged return of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. This index is provided by Bloomberg and is very similar to the GSCI index (a popular alternative for oil ETPs) except that it is exclusively WTI versus the Brent addition which the GSCI tracks.

The bottom line implication for traders holding SCO is that roll yield is an issue for the product. The operating concept here is that futures converge towards the spot price of oil which means that depending on the shape of the futures curve, roll yield will be either positive or negative.

At present, WTI futures are in contango across the curve.

What this means is that SCO is shorting futures at higher prices than the spot price as it rolls and as time progresses, these futures will be falling in value on a relative basis towards the front of the curve. This means that if you’re long SCO, you are currently earning positive roll yield to enhance your short returns.

Ultimately, it is my belief that the curve will invert as fundamentals continue to become more bullish which means that roll yield will become negative for the ETF. But at this time, if you are looking to short SCO, this will be a slight headwind it will have to overcome.

Conclusion

SCO has enjoyed a very strong run-up in value as crude oil has collapsed in the face of the coronavirus. Despite the decrease in value, crude fundamentals continue to become tighter which means that prices are likely to rise in the future. Roll yield remains positive for short traders which is a headwind shorts will have to overcome at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.